Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly's avatar
Kelly
Aug 24Edited

FYI--you absolutely do NOT sound crazy! This shit is a big deal--you said you're open to viruses existing--I wish way more people were open to them not existing. Hell--I wish at least a few people were slightly open to sort of thinking about and considering anything that's not what they think is true or have been taught. I'm 56 years old and over the past several years, I've concluded that pretty much everything that we've been taught as true or fact, is at least somewhat, if not complete Bullshit. History is made up, religion is made up, everything crappy since forever seems to have been engineered for the gain of a few. And people hold so tightly to stuff--even the stuff that shouldn't be that hard to let go of--I understand how it's difficult for people to question their lifelong religious beliefs. I know that you like to discuss things with your clients in hopes of opening their eyes so maybe this will help. I was listening to a video from a pretty enlightened person and he was talking about how generally people cling to beliefs, what they've been told etc. He asked that we spend time considering how little that we, individually, have actual first hand knowledge of. I did this and it is sobering to think about it. And if we don't have first hand knowledge of it--no matter what it is--then we can never be sure that it's true and should keep an open mind. We don't even have first hand knowledge of our own birthday--we've been told but don't remember--we accept it as fact because certain people said it--and a piece of paper says it--still doesn't make it true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Conspiracy Sarah and others
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Aug 24

Thank you, Sarah. I’m also now among the “crazies” who realise that there’s literally no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus.

Furthermore, the claim that illnesses misattributed to viruses are contagious is flat wrong. Symptomatic transmission (aka contagion) has never been demonstrated.

In this context, what in the world do thoughtful people believe “vaccines” are about?

It’s well worth knowing that legal scholar Katherine Watt has examined more than a century’s worth of US Federal regulations relating to complex biological product regulation to reach the horrifying conclusion that vaccines have never been regulated.

For what purpose was this grand deception installed?

I think it’s for a combination of fear-based control of behaviour of the bulk of humans and then, via hollow needles, to bypass all our defences against foreign substances by injecting them into our bodies, more notably, the bodies of our babies and children, bringing about suffering, inferior health and shorter lives.

If there’s a competing idea, I’m open to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
127 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Conspiracy Sarah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture