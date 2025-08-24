About a month ago I engaged with someone on Notes, which I’ve learned is pretty much never either a good idea or use of my time. It was early in the morning, before coffee, and I looked up the study he linked. Then, against my better judgment (because I don’t think I’m changing this guy’s mind), I copied and pasted it into the comments. I would like to use this interaction as an illustration of how this virus/not a virus thing goes down.

Here we have a herpes study being used as proof of the existence of viruses. I must admit, on the surface herpes seems to be one of the more compelling arguments for transmission. ← HOWEVER, people’s anecdotal evidence, even a lot of it, doesn’t prove that there is a virus to blame.

Anywho…here is the comment that caught my eye:

My response:

He replies:

Kirk Moore steps in with this:

And Matt replies:

Let’s read Matt’s comment again 👇

What independent biological variable is in the culture that produces those blisters? The study I posted is fantastic. There’s an untreated control group, a group treated with the culture medium alone, and a group treated with the culture medium plus isolated HSV-1. Do you think it’s coincidence that the mice inoculated with HSV-1 produce herpetic blisters? The mice given the culture medium alone don’t produce any blisters or test positive for HSV-1 afterwards, so we know it’s not the culture producing this pathology. Please explain your position, make it make sense.

Okie dokie, I’m going to “explain in detail” and hopefully “make it make sense” (thank you Dr Moore for stepping in for me in the meantime).

First of all, the study Matt posted is not fantastic because it does not have valid controls. The study does say that it has a control, “Vero cell lysate, applied at a volume equal to the virus inoculum, was used as a vehicle control.” ←Just because it says there’s a control, doesn’t mean it’s valid or adequate.

Here is where the vero cell link above takes you:

Let’s talk about the ways that this study sucks. First of all, Vero cell lysate is an inadequate control because it introduces its own confounding variables. The lysate isn’t processed in a way that precisely mirrors the viral inoculum background. The study also omits critical sham and medium-only groups. This makes it impossible to confidently attribute pathology or immune responses to HSV-1 infection versus effects from the procedure itself or foreign material.

Let’s take a closer look.

We will go straight to the Materials and Methods section, which I’ve copied and pasted below.

2. Materials and methods 2.1. Virus, cells, and mice Plaque-purified isolates of HSV-1 strain McKrae were provided by Dr. Nigel Fraser, University of Pennsylvania, who originally obtained the strain from Dr. Steven Wechsler, University of California, Irvine (Watson et al., 2012). Virus was grown in Vero cell monolayers in Dulbecco's Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) containing 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS). Cells were grown at 37 °C in the presence of 5% CO2. Wild-type C57BL/6 adult (procured at 12 weeks of age) male mice were purchased from Jackson Laboratories (Bar Harbor, ME). All animal experiments adhered to procedures and guidelines approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) of Drexel University. Mice were anesthetized with Avertin and the lower lip was scarified with 10 vertical strokes of a 25-gauge needle covering an area approximately 15.0 mm2 . A viral inoculum of 6.0×105 PFU suspended in 10 µL of DMEM was applied to the lower lip and allowed to adsorb for 1 h. The mice were observed during the duration of anesthesia. Vero cell lysate, applied at a volume equal to the virus inoculum, was used as a vehicle control. (← Problem #1)

“Vero cell lysate, applied at a volume equal to the virus inoculum, was used as a vehicle control.”

First I would like to review what a vehicle control is, why it’s used, and why it’s important.

👉 In biological experiments, a vehicle control is a group that receives the exact same medium used to host the purported virus, without the purported virus itself.

Is a fundamental aspect of scientific experimentation that serves as a baseline for comparison against experimental groups. It involves maintaining certain conditions unchanged while varying others, allowing researchers to isolate the effects of specific variables. Without controls, it becomes challenging to determine whether observed changes in the experimental group are due to the interventions applied or other extraneous factors.

What are scientific controls and why are they important? Scientific controls are elements of a study’s design that are put in place to prevent specific factors from influencing results. By contrast, some researchers use weak experimental controls to manipulate their results. The practice of running experiments with controlled variables is called the scientific method. Scientists believe that the scientific method is what distinguishes scientific knowledge from other types of knowledge, such as the knowledge contained in philosophical treatises or religious texts. This doesn’t mean that these other kinds aren’t useful and meaningful. It simply means that only knowledge produced in controlled experiments can be considered scientific. All scientific experiments involve a control subject and a test subject. Ideally, your control and test subjects should be identical in every way except for the variable you’d like to test—in the medical field, this variable is usually a medical treatment.

Ok, now let’s go back to the experiment at hand and look at vero cell lysate used as a control and the virus inoculum.

What’s In It???

👉 Vero cell lysate =

Vero cells (a cell line derived from the kidney of an African Green monkey)

👉 Virus Inoculum =

HSV-1 “virions” (6.0×10⁵ PFU in 10 µL of DMEM + 10% FBS)

DMEM + 10% FBS (Part of the viral stock preparation)

Vero cell-derived material (Small amounts of proteins, nucleic acids, and membrane fragments carried over from “virus” production)

I am just going to state the obvious in an effort to be abundantly clear…THESE TWO THINGS ARE NOT THE SAME.

Here is what was reported in the study:

Experimental Groups: Untreated mice (no scratch, no inoculum) Vehicle control (scratch + Vero lysate) HSV-1 group (scratch + “virus” inoculum)

Findings: Untreated + vehicle : no visible pathology HSV-1 : lesions, crusting, healing by day 15



Please review the following before we proceed 👇

In research that investigates a potential cause-and-effect relationship, a confounding variable is an unmeasured third variable that influences both the supposed cause and the supposed effect. It’s important to consider potential confounding variables and account for them in your research design to ensure your results are valid. Left unchecked, confoudning variables can introduce many research biases to your work, causing you to misinterpret your results. What is a confounding variable? Confounding variables (a.k.a. confounders or confounding factors) are a type of extraneous variable that are related to a study’s independent and dependent variables. A variable must meet two conditions to be a confounder: It must be correlated with the independent variable. This may be a causal relationship, but it does not have to be.

It must be causally related to the dependent variable.

Issues with Vero Cell Lysate as the Control

Vehicle control is not equivalent to the viral inoculum background They used Vero cell lysate as the control, but the virus innoculum is not just lysate — it’s a supposed “virus”- which means it contains DMEM + FBS

Proper vehicle control would require using the same preparation of medium and cell debris without purported “virus”, processed in the exact same way, not just generic Vero lysate. No “medium-only” control They did not include a group receiving only DMEM + FBS (without lysate or “virus”). This would be needed to rule out whether DMEM or serum proteins alone cause local immune responses. No control for anesthesia or handling stress Every animal was anesthetized and manipulated, but there’s no “anesthetized, unscarified, untreated” group. This means they can’t separate baseline tissue effects of anesthesia and handling. Vero cell lysate itself is biologically active Lysate contains Vero proteins, nucleic acids, and potentially residual antibiotics or serum components. These are immunogenic foreign materials in mice and could trigger inflammation or immune responses on their own.

That makes the lysate a confounded control, since any immune infiltrates seen in “control” animals could reflect reaction to monkey cell debris, not a true negative baseline. Potential contamination differences The never isolated “virus” was grown in Vero cells, then “purified” and inoculated. The Vero lysate control may not be processed identically to the “virus” stock preparation (e.g., same freeze–thaw cycles, centrifugation, or dilutions). If the preparation differs, the “control” doesn’t replicate the non-viral components of the inoculum. Histology controls are insufficient They scored histopathology in “untreated, vehicle treated, and HSV infected” animals.

Missing: scarified + medium only scarified + PBS buffer

👆 Without these, they cannot parse out which changes are due to trauma, DMEM, lysate, or HSV infection.

Here’s What a Valid Control Would Include:

Sham control : Scarification + FBS only A sham control is a type of control group used in experiments to account for all the procedural effects of an experimental treatment, without including the actual experimental factor (like a drug, virus, or surgery). It helps researchers distinguish effects caused by the procedure itself from those caused by the experimental treatment.

Medium-only control : Scarification + DMEM + 10% FBS (matching “virus” diluent)

Vehicle control : Scarification + identically prepared Vero cell lysate processed in parallel with “virus” stock.

Unscarified controls: Anesthetized + no scarification + no treatment.

Why These Matter

Scarification alone shows what injury contributes.

Medium-only shows whether DMEM or FBS triggers an inflammatory response.

Mock virus prep isolates the role of purported infectious particles.

Vero lysate without scarification shows immune response to foreign monkey cell material.

Anesthesia-only provides a true baseline for systemic stress.

Let’s take a closer look at the confounding variables in these results…

Confounding Variables

Scarification not controlled independently They included "untreated" and "scarification + vehicle," but there’s no group with scarification + plain DMEM/FBS. 👆This means we can’t separate the effect of needle injury + serum proteins from virus-specific pathology. Vehicle control not matched to viral inoculum Virus stock = HSV-1 in DMEM + 10% FBS + residual Vero material

Vehicle control = Vero lysate

FBS is missing (or at least not stated as included). That makes the two inocula chemically different, which can alter immune responses. Biological activity of Vero lysate ignored They treat Vero lysate as "inert," but lysate contains monkey proteins, nucleic acids, and vesicles, all of which can activate innate immunity.

If no response was seen in vehicle group, this could mean they didn’t use enough lysate, or it degraded — but either way, it's not equivalent to the debris in viral stock. Pathology attributed only to virus They conclude "vehicle showed no pathology, virus caused lesions."

But since the viral inoculum also adds serum proteins + media components not present in the vehicle, it’s possible some of the early immune responses (erythema, swelling, infiltration) reflect medium or serum effects. Tiny sample size (n=3 per timepoint) Extremely underpowered to rule out subtle pathology in vehicle or untreated groups.

A few mice might not capture variability in inflammatory responses.

While this study may appear to have compelling results at first glance, it does not. It proves exactly nothing except that when you scratch a biological concoction laced with dead tissue and poison into a mouse’s chin, he might get a blister.

I’d wager that if you scratch or scrape biological stew + poisons into a many different tissues, you might get a lesion.

This study proves nothing.

Just do the proper controls, assholes.

If they could show it, they would. And they never do.

My apologies…at this point I was going to be done, but I just couldn’t stop thinking about how inert Modified Eagle Medium and Fetal Bovine Serum are. And how they probably have no effect on anything, so it’s totally reasonable to leave them out of the vehicle control.

I mean, something with a name like Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium couldn’t possibly cause issues if it were scratched into delicate skin, right? I thought it might be helpful to see wtf it actually is…so I looked up the formulation meant to be used in a 5% CO 2 environment, which is what they listed in the Materials and Methods section of our study.

30-2002 ™

Dulbecco's Modified Eagle's Medium (DMEM) is modified to contain 4 mM L-glutamine, 4500 mg/L glucose, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, and 1500 mg/L sodium bicarbonate. It has applications for cell culture, cell growth, and viability. Formulation Contains 4 mM L-glutamine, 4500 mg/L glucose, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, and 1500 mg/L sodium bicarbonate. NOTE: This reduced level of sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO 3 , 1.5 g/L) is intended for use in a 5% CO 2 in air. Additional sodium bicarbonate may be required for use in incubators containing higher percentages of CO 2 . Comments Dulbecco's Modified Eagle's Medium (DMEM) is modified to contain 4 mM L-glutamine, 4500 mg/L glucose, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, and 1500 mg/L sodium bicarbonate. This reduced level of sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO 3 , 1.5 g/L) is intended for use in 5% CO 2 in air. Additional sodium bicarbonate may be required for use in incubators containing higher percentages of CO 2 . Applications Cell culture Cell growth and viability

I looked up sodium pyruvate and as it turns out, it causes skin irritation! I wonder if it could possibly cause skin irritation if it were scratched into skin 🤔

Cool. And what about Fetal Bovine Serum…what’s in that?

Fun Fact: FBS is considered an animal by-product of the beef industry. The process requires harvesting blood directly from living fetuses.

Foetal Bovine Serum Foetal bovine serum (FBS) is composed of an undefined mixture of macromolecules, including hormones, transport proteins, growth factors, lipids, minerals, elements, and detoxifying factors. As a supplement for cell culture media, FBS is intended to maintain cell viability and facilitate cell metabolism, growth, proliferation, and spreading in culture. It’s obtained from the blood of foetal calves. When pregnant cows are slaughtered, a large-gauge needle then is used to draw the blood out of the beating heart of the foetus.1,2 It is estimated that 600,000 litres of FBS – obtained from up to 1.8 million bovine foetuses – are produced worldwide each year.3

I found this cool graphic on NIH👇

They just want to be really clear…✋WE ARE UNAWARE OF PREGNANCY🤚 and that fetus was already dead when we harvested its blood, ok?!?!?

So, as you can see, Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium and Fetal Bovine Serum are basically just like saline. They totally wouldn’t cause any sort of lesion if they were scratched into some lip skin…but what do I know. 😂

On that note, thank you for reading my musings. I appreciate you.

I realize that I’ve been quasi-stuck on this virus thing for a hot minute, ok years now, and it’s probably annoying to at least some of you. The fact that one of the fundamental premises forming the foundation of the entire medical establishment, has never been isolated…is something I simply cannot let go. It’s frustrating, I know. It fucks everything up. Everything has to be reevaluated. That’s overwhelming and exhausting and uncomfortable. And I don’t care. I will keep hacking away.

One of my clients started prostate cancer treatment last week and another was diagnosed with breast cancer. My client with Stage 4 breast cancer didn’t feel well enough after her chemo on Tuesday to come to her session on Thursday. Last night a girl, mid twenties at most, came to my sound bath. She waited for everyone to leave and then shared that she was celebrating her last chemo treatment for breast cancer. Her hair was starting to grow back, but I could still see the purple bruising where her port had been. She moved down here from NY with her parents for treatment and is deciding whether she wants to stay.

That was all just last week.

I don’t know if the young girl took the covid injection, but I would bet she did. I know for a fact that everyone else did.

They just poisoned so many people under the premise of a virus that was never isolated. And I continue to watch the fallout.

Not only was that virus not isolated…no virus has ever been separated from everything else. I’ve said this many times and I’ll say it again…I am open to viruses existing, but they have not shown it, and they just simply will not do the proper controls.

They continue to inject innocent children, babies on their first day of life, with poisons…under this premise of dangerous viruses.

So I will continue to be stuck on this virus thing. I will continue to read the studies and look at the evidence because I think it matters so much.

I know I sound crazy to almost everyone out “in the wild”, and probably a lot of people here. But I love that I can hash this stuff out and there are people that are at least open to hearing it. I appreciate you being here for the messy part.

I hope all of you have a wonderful weekend.