Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Federal Register Update

FDA is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Minimal Residual Disease and Complete Response in Multiple Myeloma: Use as Endpoints to Support Accelerated Approval.” When finalized, this guidance will provide recommendations to sponsors about using MRD and CR in multiple myeloma as primary endpoints in trials evaluating drug and biological products intended to treat patients with multiple myeloma to support approval under accelerated approval. For the purpose of this guidance, MRD endpoint refers to MRD negativity rate as assessed in the bone marrow by either flow cytometry- or sequencing-based methods in patients who have achieved a CR. The definition of CR includes patients who achieved CR or stringent CR.

Let me whisper this draft guidance for you:

WE ARE USING SURROGATE ENDPOINTS that may or may not correlate with anything that looks like resolution of disease. IT MIGHT. But then again…IT MIGHT NOT. But now it’s approved and there’s no obligation to relay that to a patient.

AI whisper:

Using MRD negativity and complete response as primary endpoints for accelerated approval in multiple myeloma creates a regulatory structure where prognostic markers are treated as surrogate proof of benefit, even though correlation does not guarantee that drug-induced improvements in MRD or CR translate into longer survival, better quality of life, or meaningful clinical advantage. Because the guidance explicitly allows these endpoints to support accelerated approval — including in single-arm trials — products can reach the market based on early biomarker shifts rather than demonstrated patient outcomes, with confirmatory trials delayed or failing years later. The approach also embeds major measurement risks: MRD is assessed through variable assays and bone marrow sampling that is spatially incomplete and sensitive to timing, making “negativity” partly a function of how and when you look rather than what is biologically true. Once the endpoint becomes “depth of response,” incentives shift toward optimizing for biomarker performance instead of durability or tolerability, encouraging aggressive regimens that maximize early MRD clearance while safety signals and long-term toxicity remain unresolved. In effect, the guidance lowers the evidentiary bar at exactly the point where modern myeloma therapies already produce high response rates, creating a system that systematically favors faster approvals, weaker causal evidence, and broader patient exposure before real clinical benefit is known.

Wording from the Federal Register:

MRD, which is generally assessed in the bone marrow by either flow cytometry- or sequencing-based methods, can further quantify the depth of response to treatment beyond ORR or CR. MRD is a recognized prognostic biomarker; patients who attain MRD-negativity have improved long-term outcomes. The 2016 International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) incorporated standardized definitions of MRD-negative response resulted in greater inclusion of these assessments in clinical trials. In this treatment landscape, there has been interest in the use of MRD as a primary endpoint for clinical trials intended to support regulatory decision-making as opposed to an exploratory or a secondary endpoint.

Let’s look at an example of how this can play out.

PEPAXTO (melphalan flufenamide).

This amazing drug was granted accelerated approval based on ORR/DoR in the HORIZON trial. I encourage you to look for yourself at the “stunning success” that got this approved. Here’s a sneak peak:

In this trial THAT GOT THIS DRUG COMBO APPROVED IN AN ACCELERATED MANNER, there were very clear toxicity issues that had direct implications for patient outcomes. You know, things like DYING.

NEARLY ALL of the participants experienced treatment emergent adverse events that were not only adverse…they were severe. Grade 3/4 toxicities were common, particularly hematologic suppressions like neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and anemia.

All cytopenias and hospitalizations aside, this study’s ALL CAUSE MORTALITY section was, let’s just say, CONCERNING AF. And the deaths weren’t just disease progression…there were complications from the treatment. Which is, 😱unsurprisingly, what played out in the post market.

Y’all. All of those severe adverse events and stuff were actually used to justify this drug’s efficacy. How? Because of the fucking surrogate endpoints! Accelerated approval allows stuff like tumor response to stand in for actual long term response. Turns out that deaths and toxicities are “acceptable” as long as there’s some tumor shrinkage in the beginning...

In Accelerated Approval Land, severe adverse events and deaths aren’t disqualifying evidence…they are just the cost of doing business. Sorry not sorry. Folks, we are after some “deep responses,” and that’s just what happens…so sorry if that’s your loved one. There’s no proof that the “deep responses” actually translate into longer survival. We regret if that doesn’t make sense to you. And gosh darnit, we are so sorry not sorry if that was your dad that had an awesome deep response but sadly died. Probs would’ve been so much worse anyway.

This regulatory system allows biomarker success to outweigh human harm on a hope and prayer that real benefit will be proven later. In this case that hope and prayer actually ended up failing and the drug was pulled. After PEOPLE took an “approved drug”, on a pharmaceutical hope and prayer, and were injured or died in the post market period.

Let’s look at this again.

Specifically this:

Those numbers I circled represent PEOPLE.

For those who may have forgotten whilst trying to line their pockets rush a drug through, PEOPLE look like this:

And this:

And “affected” means that they DIED.

Those are mothers and fathers,

grandparents, friends, mentors, and the love of somebody’s life.

Now they can frame that however they want - these people were so sick and were going to die anyway…this was their last hope…BLAH BLAH BLAH. And that may in fact be true for those participating in this particular clinical trial (for which Pepaxto received accelerated approval).

However after approval, this drug was freely available to be prescribed, despite the egregious safety signals (which, just a reminder, included a lot of death). Who cares.

By the way, there is exactly zero systemic requirement that this uncertainty is clearly explained to a patient — like, heads up…many people on the trial DIED, and almost everyone had significant adverse events.

So what happened in the post market? People fucking suffered terrible side effects and/or died (conjecture on my part), but whatever happened raised serious enough safety concerns that FDA withdrew it. So there wasn’t a clinical benefit (which means IT DIDN’T FUCKING WORK) and it was (SHOCKER) not safe or effective.

At this point I’d like to take a slight detour and share how and why this is personal for me and probably why I obsess over this particular avenue of the shitfuckery.

My dad was a dermatologist by trade, but truly a renaissance man. He had an enormous garden, built an observatory in the roof over his bedroom, brewed his own beer in “the dungeon”(basement), played African drums (incredibly well), could lead anyone on the dance floor, played guitar, roasted his own coffee, mowed his own lawn (10 acres of it), had a real teepee in the front woods, was an impressive artist, beaded belts and bags, tanned leather, and never missed a single dance performance of mine. His whistle was embarrassingly loud, but he taught me how, and now I embarrass my own children with it regularly. He dressed like a pirate often, especially on Thanksgiving, and was endlessly available to take his two grandsons on tractor rides. He said that being a parent was awesome, but you really have no idea about awesome until you’re a grandparent.

In 2003, he removed a small spot on his arm that had been annoying him. This isn’t something he was concerned about, it was just annoying. He said that he wouldn’t have even taken it off of a patient. Everything at his office got biopsied.

In an ironic twist of fate, his biopsy returned with a melanoma diagnosis. Stage IIIb. The prognosis was not good. At that time, the 5 year survival rate was about 60%, and the 10 year was more like 50% - lower depending on where you looked. My dad didn’t tell us any of that though, and he never mentioned the stage of his cancer. He was pretty nonchalant about it, telling us it would all be OK.

I asked if I needed to come home and he and my stepmom told me that it wasn’t time for that. They assured me that they would tell me if that time came. They encouraged us to refrain from reading too much and letting that frame the situation into something it wasn’t. This was long before I was digging into medical journals and peer reviewed literature…and I just believed them.

The first oncologist he saw, told him he had 6 months. When my dad asked the doctor what he would do if it were him, he asked my dad what he enjoyed doing. My dad loved to sail. He told him that he should buy a sailboat and go sailing.

My dad told him to pound sand, because he still had a lot of tractor rides left in him.

And wasn’t done teaching his grandson how to play chess.

They had to search for a surgeon that was willing to give surgery a shot…and they found one. This man will forever have a place in my heart.

Dr. White

Dr. White did a radical resection, removing of all lymph nodes in his right axilla as well as his pectoral muscle. He swung the latissimus dorsi around to reconstruct the defect and grafted his armpit closed with a strip of skin from his thigh...this graft being the most painful part, according to my dad.

Dr. White leaned down in post op and whispered to my dad that they “threw a Hail Mary…and I think we got it.”

My dad gave a lot of credit to Dr. White for saving his life. As well as Dr. Amin, his oncologist.

After the removal of his right axillary lymph nodes he wore an enormous sleeve to bed every night to help with the lymphedema. It came from somewhere associated with fucking NASA and I’m not even joking. We called it The Robo Sleeve because it literally looked like a robot arm. I still don’t know how he slept in that thing, but he did. And somehow with no complaints.

Following the surgery he did high dose Interferon, a drug infamous for being one of the most miserable treatments ever used in oncology. My dad quietly confirmed that. Certainly not because he said it though. He didn’t have to. I used to try and make him at least chuckle, calling it Interferon With A Good Time.

After that, he was declared NED (no evidence of disease) right at the five year mark. This was a HUGE deal. The five year mark in melanoma meant cancer free. It felt like all of it was worth it.

We were elated.

And we celebrated.

But not for long.

Our elation was followed by crushing disappointment when the cancer returned within that same month. You may recall that this coincided with some other unfortunate events in my life, which I wrote about here and here.

That five-year window mattered a lot because it meant that the original disease had never been truly eradicated. It had just gone dormant. And then it came back with this super strength. Like it had gotten a five year training session on how to survive treatment. Now he had treatment-selected, immune-evasive melanoma … which is the hardest kind there is.

At some point during all of this, my ER physician cousin, pulled me aside and told me that I should be aware of my dad’s situation. He acknowledged that my dad was an eternal optimist, but that the cruel reality was that his chances of survival were very slim. He just didn’t want me to totally blindsided. Now that I know what my dad was up against - and I don’t just mean the cancer - I understand why my cousin tried to prepare me. If the cancer doesn’t kill you, good fucking luck surviving the treatment. It is vicious. However, at the time I was upset. My dad and stepmom assured me that my cousin saw the worst case scenario because he was in the ER and not to worry. All was going to be OK.

And just like that, they hopped back on the treatment train. He was briefly on Ipilimumab at Moffitt in Tampa. To say that drug is brutal is an egregious understatement. He was intolerably itchy, miserably shedding skin dust…we had to vacuum the chair that he sat in daily. His stomach was a wreck and he just generally felt like shit. Ipilimumab was marketed as a way of releasing the immune system to fight cancer, which sounds like an easy breath of fresh health and wellness air. So amazing and awesome. But in real life it is hell and almost intolerable. I mean, it literally made my dad’s skin fall off. His arm was constantly getting infected during this time. He would spike a ridiculously high fever in a matter of minutes. He put himself on a maintenance dose of Keflex, despite knowing the implications.

From there, he moved on to an experimental anti PD-1 treatment at MD Anderson, and was enrolled in KEYNOTE-001. He and my step mom began flying back and forth to Texas every couple of weeks. This was one of the earliest expansion cohorts for what would later be known as Keytruda. During this time I made my very first quilt. One of the nurses at MD Anderson told my dad and stepmom about memory quilts…a blanket with pictures of loved ones that folks could bring for their stays at the hospital. My stepmom mentioned it to me, assuming I would order one…but instead I figured it couldn’t be that hard to learn to sew 😂, famous last words…

He LOVED it.

When my dad could no longer physically tolerate the drug, he had to stop treatment. He had exudative pleural effusion, meaning fluid in the pleural space around his lungs was continuously accumulating and needed to be drained regularly. At this point we were draining LITERS (literally) of fluid from his lungs daily.

After giving his body a short break from treatment, it was decided that they would try to shrink the tumor on his mediastinum with radiation.

It worked…and in another ironic twist of fate, the success of that radiation shifted the fluid onto his heart.

I got a very serious call one night from my stepmom around 9pm saying that I needed to come home. I was living in Ohio at the time. I packed a bag with I don’t even know what and was on the road within the hour, leaving my two sons (3 and 6 years old) with my then husband. I drove through the night as my dad was life flighted to Charlotte, NC. I needed new windshield wipers, I could barely see through the spitting rain that was being smeared across my windshield. I had to sing along with the radio to stay alert. It rained the entire way. As I scrolled through stations, there was a song on heavy rotation that came on every few minutes. Every time it came on I would sing as loudly as I could, sometimes pinching or smacking my cheeks. I’ll never hear this song without choking back tears.

At the hospital in Charlotte, my dad woke up, intubated and confused. I made a posterboard of the alphabet so he could point to letters but it didn’t really work. They decided that they would extubate. I watched my dad breathe “around” the vent so he wouldn’t lose the strength to breathe on his own - and he would be able to breathe when they took the tube out.

Palliative care came down to talk to us. I was exhausted and confused, because at this point I still fully believed that we would be taking my dad home. As I came to the bitter realization that this guy was callously talking about managing the end of my dad’s life, a fiery rage boiled up inside me and I informed him that he didn’t know my fucking dad. I was still sure we would pull through this one.

Dr. White came to perform the extubation. In one of the most poignant moments I have ever witnessed, with tears running down his cheeks, Dr. White looked my dad in the eyes and shook his hand. They fought a battle together…and they did their best. My dad had 10 years that the first doctor had assured him wasn’t possible. Dr. White took a chance on my dad…and two of my kids got to know their Papa.

We had some time with my dad following the extubation. We got to say our goodbyes and my dad got to receive his Last Rites. In the early hours of October 26, 2013, my dad passed away peacefully, with his wife, his children, and his mother all by his side.

Later that morning, I watched my six year old son realize that his Papa was gone forever, which remains one of the hardest moments of my life.

Why am I telling you all of this in such painstaking detail?

Because this shit is brutal. I really can’t emphasize that enough. And there is plenty I left out of my dad’s story. “Immunotherapy” sounds so much nicer than chemotherapy … but it is at least as cruel.

My dad’s story is rooted in informed consent. In the deepest possible way, actually. He knew what experimental meant. He understood the biology, the statistics, the history of failed melanoma treatments — which is why he discouraged us from looking into that. When he enrolled in those trials, he wasn’t putting his hope in something he didn’t understand … he was consciously choosing to walk an uncertain path, believing he might be helping future patients, even if he wasn’t able to help himself... and he was fully aware that it might cost him his life.

This story is a radically different moral universe than what is currently happening.

What the current regulatory shifts are doing (Bayesian priors, surrogate endpoints, and accelerated approvals getting drafted into guidance) is surreptitiously turning the entire patient population into a rolling Phase IV trial… except without the use of the word “trial”- and the accompanying fully informed consent. When someone hears that the drug they are being offered is an FDA approved medication, they aren’t assuming there could be uncertainty about clinical benefit or safety. And for the record, yes I know confirmatory trials are supposed to follow accelerated approval. My point is that the approval happens first and the incentives flip immediately…and then the accountability arrives late, if it at all.

Let’s go back to what we started with today. The Federal Register update about multiple myeloma.

Lynozyfic was recently granted accelerated approval using the surrogate endpoints that were included in the draft guidance on Wednesday.

July 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT

ORR = “Objective Response Rate” and is “defined as a partial response or better”

In the LINKER-MM1 trial for Lynozyfic’s accelerated approval, tumor shrinkage occurred incredibly fast, like within the first few weeks of treatment. The median time to first objective response was about one month … after just one or two treatment cycles. This rapid effect is super sexy, right? Look how fast and well this shit works! Which is why objective response rate is an attractive surrogate endpoint … it gives dramatic signals very early and waaaaay before any meaningful data can exist about survival, long-term disease data, or quality of life (please see HPV injection playbook on “proving” cancer “prevention”). So now this drug is FDA approved for use, albeit within the label indication and with a black box warning… but based on response rate/durability rather than survival. So we really just don’t know whether patients will actually live longer or suffer less in the long term.

Here is the first paragraph from the results of the study…reporting the thrilling success that, as of the cutoff, a whopping 34 PEOPLE out of 117 (29%) were still on treatment … the rest discontinued for disease progression or adverse events.

Patients

Between January 2019 and October 2022, patients with RRMM were enrolled and treated with linvoseltamab. A total of 117 patients were treated with linvoseltamab at the 200 mg full dose (Phase 1: n = 12; Phase 2: n = 105). As of the July 23, 2024, data cutoff, 34/117 patients (29%) remained on treatment. Median duration of treatment was 53 (range 1-194) weeks. A total of 83 patients discontinued treatment, with the most common reasons being progressive disease (39% [n = 46]), AEs (18% [n = 21]), and physician decision (6% [n = 7]).

And then it goes on to state:

Conclusions

Long-term treatment with linvoseltamab 200 mg provided deep and durable responses, with no new safety signals, and thus represents an effective therapeutic option in RRMM.

Let me whisper that bullshit for you…

In a subset of patients who responded to Linvoseltamab, some were still responding at the time of analysis, we did not discover any new categories of toxicity beyond the already severe ones, and based on tumor shrinkage alone, the drug qualifies as biologically active under accelerated approval standards.

And now finally this:

The last thing I’ll mention is that there is no true control group in cancer research.

There is almost never a modern ‘do nothing’ natural history control in advanced cancer, for ethical and practical reasons. Our baselines are usually comparative (new drug vs standard of care), not nature.

The success of one drug is measured against another drug...not against a true control.

The new thing is compared to the “standard of care”.

This poison vs that poison.

I don’t know how to rectify that. I’m certainly not going to encourage someone to go against “standard of care”. Because I would feel awful if they died.

That sure does work out well for the industry, doesn’t it?

There is no modern control group for untreated melanoma, or any other cancer. Not because it’s unimportant … but because we’ve made it ethically and structurally impossible to observe the disease without intervention. So today’s regulatory system no longer measures drugs against nature; it measures them against the last generation of guesses … and the current guidance for trial design is moving ever further from anything resembling tangible evidence.

I still wonder about so many things.

What if my dad had stopped slathering himself in chemical sunscreen and gotten some healing light on his face at dawn? What if he would have removed the wifi from his home and had never driven around with a ham radio in his car? What if he could have quit work and moved to the ocean, breathing the salt air everyday from his boat? What if he hadn’t worked in a sterile office with 100% artificial light? What if he would have completely cut refined sugar from his diet? What if he had opted out of pharmaceuticals all together?

Obviously these are ridiculous questions for which I’ll never have an answer.

While my dad was going through treatment for all of those years, I didn’t understand a lot of what was happening. I did exactly what my dad asked me to do… I refrained from reading about the dire prognosis he had been given. I just believed that he would pull through and that he would always be there.

This post was incredibly hard for me to write, but I’m glad I did. It reminded me of what a strong man my dad was, how deeply he loved, and how hard he fought to beat his disease. He truly believed in modern medicine, and ultimately gave his life to it. I’m so proud of him despite having vastly different opinions about so many things he stood for.

My two oldest boys are the only grandchildren that knew my dad. There are seven more grandkids that will only hear the stories we tell about their amazing Papa.

I used to blame cancer for taking my dad. And then I blamed the treatment. But the truth is that things are rarely ever that black a white.

Do I think my dad would have lived to a ripe old age if he had done nothing? Probably not. Especially not after he knew he had cancer. The irony of him getting the disease he knew the most about and spent his life diagnosing is remarkable. I look at thoughts, and the stress they produce, as consumables that carry weight equal to or greater than other more tangible stressors. Once my dad had a diagnosis, he consumed conscious and unconscious stress associated with his deep knowledge about the current landscape of melanoma … and his chance of surviving it. Doing nothing was never an option for him.

Where the actual treatment benefit and my dad’s belief in its ability to cure him began and ended is impossible to untangle. The drugs acted on his body, but his understanding acted on his nervous system, his immune system, his stress physiology, his entire internal landscape. He wasn’t just receiving treatment for a disease. And his response wasn’t just to the treatment. He was responding to a narrative … one he in which he was literally immersed, about what melanoma does and how rarely it actually lets people go. Once that narrative existed, his body was never neutral again. Treatment didn’t just interact with his cancer; it interacted with a system already shaped by years of anticipation, vigilance, and expertise. The experiment wasn’t just happening on a cellular level… it was happening in his mind, his expectations, and his sense of time.

And there is no clean way to separate what the medicine did from what believing in the medicine did. Because both were acting on the same person, at the same time.

And I miss that person so much.

Dr. Amin in 2018