Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Duperreault's avatar
Guy Duperreault
5dEdited

hola, sarah. one of, perhaps even, the best of your brilliant writing. yes, i have tears in my eyes as i write this.

and nothing has changed since my dig into the thalidomide 'thing'. at the time i recognised that that the trial process and marketing of drugs was geared to the pharmaceuticals and not the patient.

and now this has echoes of the sham way injections have been 'trialed' and tested: against other drugged people.

brilliant. please look to share it beyond this substack world, in other journals of coherent dissent. i've shared your link in my fb and linkedin pages.

with my love and deep appreciation for you and your effort to reduce human suffering by exposing the fraud of modern pharmaceutical medicine.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Conspiracy Sarah
Steve Connally's avatar
Steve Connally
5d

Thank you so much for sharing your life and experience with us. Wished for peace for you and your family.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conspiracy Sarah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture