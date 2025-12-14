I recently had a client that did one of these whole body MRI scans. They have popped onto my radar because all of a sudden I am hearing about them frequently from my clients - not unlike the all of a sudden “Second Look Mammogram” situation I wrote about here:

So this particular client, I’ll call her Carol, had her scan and they “saw” something in her uterus that was abnormal. It was TINY - like so small that it didn’t show up on ultrasound. She was experiencing NO SYMPTOMS.

This MRI was purely elective and “preventative”. They said the very tiny abnormality was likely nothing to worry about, but they couldn’t say with 100% certainty that it was benign or not the beginning of something like cancer, the disease that sells surgery for itself even when it’s not there.

What to do?

A FULL HYSTERECTOMY, of course (with “ovary conservation”).

Yes, you read that correctly. They lopped out her entire lady system. With the DaVinci device, no less. Which in my opinion makes exactly zero sense, if you are afraid it’s cancer that might be there…but we are already in Looney Land because we are hacking out organs because who cares. She’s done having babies, so there’s no need for any of those bullshit organs.

Carol returned to the studio recently, feeling great. I asked her how it all shook out and it turned out to be…wait for it….NOTHING! Everything was fine! That enormous SURGICAL procedure, under general anesthesia, was entirely unnecessary! But you know, we are just so thankful it wasn’t cancer. Could’ve been so much worse (😉).

At least we know. For now…😂.

She didn’t seem particularly upset about any of it, and apparently wasn’t super attached to her female parts. To each her own, I guess. I have come to a place where I can hear stories like these and not let it affect me too much.

She asked my opinion when she was considering all of it and I gently told her what I thought. Then I lent her Jennifer Block’s book, “Everything Below the Waist” (which I strongly encourage every woman to read). Lies are Unbekoming did a review here:

Back to Carol. She is a worrier, and knowing that there might be a tiny little spot of cancer was very stressful for her. At the end of the day, her worry consumed her. More accurately, she was consuming her worry and anxiety - literally.

I like to frame it this way for my clients because it helps make something “unseeable”, like stress, more tangible. Stress is a consumable, which is exactly what I told Carol. And consuming the chemical cocktail of stress, of dis-ease, is an excellent way to prime your body, your terrain, for the very disease she was worried about.

Personally, I am choosing not to get on the “preventative” scam wagon. I won’t be getting a whole body MRI or a mammogram or a PAP smear or a colonoscopy. I feel confident in my body’s ability to keep me healthy and to heal itself.

A lot of people don’t feel this way about their bodies, and it’s no wonder. It’s easy to lose confidence in your body’s wisdom when you are testing for things all the time - test enough and inevitably you will find something. The more snapshots you take (which is what a test is), the more likely it is that they will capture the process of your body healing.

Capturing “abnormalities” or “potential problems” is almost a guarantee because your body is taking care of these things all the time! These “abnormalities” provide endless opportunity to do more tests, have more procedures, and prescribe more drugs. Rest assured friends, this is a business model and I am watching it in real time.

A different client, I’ll call her Sally, had a full hysterectomy last Friday. Why? Because they saw some cysts on her ovaries during her “preventative” scan. The cysts weren’t bothering her - she didn’t even know they were there.

But they could be a risk factor for cancer so…🤷🏻‍♀️

FULL HYSTERECTOMY! I mean, she’s not having any more babies…why keep lugging all those parts around???

I can see the dollar signs and smell the corruption from a mile away. These are private companies offering full body MRIs, and people are paying out of pocket. So I started looking and I have questions. When the fuck did full body MRIs start getting popular, who owns them, how often does one of these scans lead to additional tests, treatments and unnecessary surgery?

Straight out the gate, I see that they are heavily dependent on AI and I can find no published harm model…which is a problem.

PART 1: Whole Body MRI (WB-MRI)

WB-MRIs have been heavily promoted on social media and are offered by a multitude of companies, often subscription based, like Mark Hyman’s Function.

The sell is prevention.

Prenuvo appears to be the top earner.

33 organs, huh? Man…that 33 sure is a popular random ass number 😂.

We check for hundreds of detectable† conditions and can often detect solid tumors as early as Stage 1, and silent killers like aneurysms.

Where’s the evidence that this scheme actually changes outcomes for the better? Because so far, I have seen my clients experience a significant increase in stress and anxiety, followed by entirely unnecessary and major surgeries.

Proponents argue that WB-MRI offers peace of mind and the potential to catch rare but serious conditions early. However, these benefits remain largely anecdotal and unsupported by population-level data. This discrepancy is clear in how WB-MRI is portrayed on social media. A 2025 study analyzing social media content across five medical tests, including WB-MRI, found that 87.1 percent of posts were framed positively with 83.8 percent overtly promotional. Only 14.7 percent mentioned potential harms and overdiagnosis was acknowledged in just 6.1 percent. Nearly 70 percent of influencers had financial ties to the services they endorsed with about half specifically involving MRI.2 Incidental Findings and a Diagnostic Cascade Beyond technical limitations, WB-MRI’s broad scope often uncovers incidental findings or “incidentalomas” that are common and usually benign.8 Rates of incidental findings approach 30 to 40 percent in some studies with brain MRIs displaying similar patterns.9,10 As WB-MRI use expands beyond appropriate populations, the frequency and consequences of these findings will rise. These findings often trigger additional tests and procedures, many of which do not alter clinical outcomes. In a population-based cohort study, individuals undergoing WB-MRI were more likely to receive biopsies, but the vast majority of findings were benign.11 In many cases, findings fall into diagnostic gray zones, prompting further workup with limited clinical value. While the American College of Radiology (ACR) provides some guidance for select incidental findings, many scenarios still lack clear recommendations.10,12 This may set off a cycle of over diagnosis and potentially unnecessary treatment with outcomes influenced more by the volume of findings than by clinical necessity. Lead time and length biases further distort perceived benefits, creating an illusion of early detection without improving morbidity or mortality.8,13 As wellness culture continues to blur the line between screening and consumer health services, there is growing urgency to align diagnostic imaging with evidence-based care. More imaging does not always mean better care. Better judgment does and every test should begin with a question worth answering. In the future, a more clearly defined role for WB-MRI in preventative medicine may emerge but for now, its use outside of clinical indications remains uncertain.

More imaging does not always mean better care. Better judgment does and every test should begin with a question worth answering.

My real world observation definitely supports the conclusions of this article. Just this month, elective full body MRI resulted in two full hysterectomies - just in my little studio. I shared my observations from the mammogram-a-thon in the post I linked earlier, and the results are similar.

It is clear that people are being encouraged to test and scan earlier and more often, which feeds them directly into more and often unnecessary tests, procedures, and drugs. Not only that, but all of these scans and tests are harvesting an immense amount of voluntary(ish) data, and only a fool would believe that this information is solely being used for your “health”.

This is the point where I really dug in. It’s not a breaking news that they are testing, testing, testing, and then herding people into more invasive medicine, although I must admit it is still a bit shocking to see people just lopping out organs for literally no reason.

I was interested in the companies that are providing this service. Who started them? Who’s invested? And what are they actually interested in….

Oh look, it’s the dude that “sequenced” the human genome with Francis Collins and did that whole Human Genome Project thing. 👇

Dr. Craig Venture, Human Genome Project

And here’s the guy from Jurassic Park. 👇

John Hammond, Jurassic Park

After cracking the human genome, Dr. Venter started Human Longevity, Inc. Its goal is to build the world’s most comprehensive database on human genotypes and phenotypes, and then subject it to machine learning so that it can help develop new ways to fight diseases associated with aging.

While it is conducting research, the company offered a wellness service known as “Health Nucleus,” which included a range of medical tests such as a full genome sequencing and tests for early indications of cancers, Alzheimer’s and heart disease. This testing is meant to help people catch diseases earlier than otherwise possible and to identify risk factors for diseases later in life.

Founded by Visionaries In 2000, Dr. J. Craig Venter made history by sequencing the first human genome alongside NIH consortium partners. This groundbreaking achievement marked the beginning of the genomic revolution, ushering in a new era of precision medicine and redefining our understanding of human health.

LOT$-O-TE$T$ at HLI

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Screening Whole Body MRI

Volumetric Brain MRI with NeuroQuant

Low Dose CT of Lung/Chest

Comprehensive 120+ Blood Tests

Echocardiogram (ECHO)

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

DEXA Bone Density

CT Cardiac Calcium Score

Clinical Inbody Body Composition

Expert Health Evaluation:

👉 $8,000 TOTAL 👈

But don’t worry, with your $8000 assessment, you get the HLI $1M pledge.

At Human Longevity Inc,

We back our Executive Health program with a $1 Million Cancer Prevention Pledge . That’s how confident we are in the science behind your care. We deliver the most advanced Executive Health assessment in the world, designed to protect your performance today and safeguard your longevity for years to come.

Alrighty. You got all that? Let me summarize.

The guy from the Human Genome Project started a company that is basically concierge testing. People voluntarily pay this company tens of thousands of dollars to collect every piece of their biological information.

They take every test and image possible, under the guise of keeping you healthy and detecting cancer early. They back their claim with a $1 million pledge…which is hilarious. It “covers” four common cancers (ovarian, prostate, lung, and pancreatic). If you are diagnosed with one of these cancers - and it’s late stage - after doing all their testing, then they might pay you up to a million dollars.

What a deal 🤣! I mean…if they do all of those tests and manage to miss an enormous metasticizing mass then…

So Human Longevity, Inc was the first of these companies to pop on the WB-MRI scene in 2013. There were several others that followed in 2018…along with the release of this convenient documentary:

To be clear, I don’t know anything about that documentary or its creator, Jason Prall. And I found no evidence that it is related in any way to these companies…I just find it an odd coincidence that it was released the same year that several whole body MRI companies hit the scene.

Let’s take a look at two of those companies.

Part 2: The Companies

Seems to be doing the highest volume and is “more affordable” than Human Longevity, Inc.

Prenubo is REALLY interested in AI.

What is the deal? This is not a scalable, sustainable model…I can’t imagine that there are enough people able to afford dropping that kind of cash, often enough, for it to work long term.

So what’s really going on? They sure are collecting a lot of data…I wonder how are they are using it?

A-ha! According to their Privacy Policy, they will “de-identify” you and use your health information for whatever they want. Oh, and after it’s de-identified, it actually no longer belongs to you.

De-identify or anonymise Personal and Personal Health Information in order to: Provide, operate, analyze usage of, and improve the services, including performing research and development;

Conduct internal research in order to create publications and advance the practice of proactive healthcare; and

Conduct research with select 3rd parties to advance the science of preventative healthcare.

How will they use your personal information? Lot's of ways! Check them all out here. Highlights:

For marketing and targeted advertising, such as marketing our products or services or those of our affiliates, business partners, or other third parties. For example, we and our business partners may use Personal Information we collect to personalize advertising to you on the Prenuvo website or others, to analyze interactions with our email communications or website areas viewed, to develop product, brand or services audiences (including by identifying you across devices/sites) to better target our advertising to you, or to send you newsletters, surveys, questionnaires, promotions, or information about events or webinars. We may use anonymized, de-identified, or aggregated information for any purpose permitted by applicable regional law.

Neat!

The other company that rose to the top as a major player in this field is Ezra, which was acquired by Function Health (Mark Hyman’s company I mentioned earlier) in 2025. Let’s check them out.

Ezra (now part of Function Health )

In my summation, this is the “more affordable” version of the same thing that HLI does. It’s “cheaper” because it’s leaning harder on AI.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Function Health has acquired Ezra and is launching a Full Body MRI with an FDA-cleared AI that cuts scan time from 60 minutes to 22 minutes, and $1500 to $499. This dramatic reduction in both time and cost makes annual scanning possible, creating a more comprehensive 360-degree view inside your body. By combining Function’s extensive lab testing foundation with Ezra’s FDA-cleared AI-powered imaging, they’ve integrated these two approaches into one seamless platform designed to keep you healthy for life.

But are they interested in your data?

🫵You bet they are!

Research. Without limitation for other purposes listed in this Privacy Policy, we may use aggregated, de-identified, and/or anonymized information for current or future research purposes, including to train our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and to improve our products and services. We will de-identify information only in accordance with HIPAA (as applicable), the terms of our Business Associate Agreements (as applicable), and as otherwise permitted by law.

What if you have buyer’s remorse and want them to delete your account and data? Too bad…it’s not yours anymore!

You may also request that we delete your account. Please note that we will need to verify that you have the authority to delete the account and certain activity and records generated prior to deletion, including transactions through the Service, will remain stored by us and may be shared with third parties as detailed in this Privacy Policy. Any information that has been aggregated, de-identified, and/or anonymized cannot be re-associated with you, therefore we will not be able to delete this type of information.

And then we just said TRUST US BRO!

And then Huberman said TRUST THEM BRO!

Part 3: The Data Business

Ok…All of these companies are swapping spit with third parties while assuring you that your information is safe. They assure you that “we never sell or share your information”. Depending on your definition of “share”, that is… 😂

“We never sell your information” vs Sharing 👇

Function Health FAQ: says “we never sell or share your information” and your data is encrypted and protected to HIPAA standards.

But their full privacy policy clarifies they:

Share data with lab and provider partners to deliver services.

Create and share aggregated / de-identified data with third parties for lawful business purposes, including to analyze and improve services and for research.

So while they don’t sell your identity for cash per se, they do use and share your data with provider partners.

“Research and collaboration with third parties”

Prenuvo:

States that anonymized health data may be used for future research or commercial activities , either by Prenuvo, jointly with third parties, or independently by third-party researchers.

Those third parties can combine anonymized Prenuvo data with other sources, as long as it stays anonymized; they’re contractually barred from re-identifying individuals.

Ezra:

Allows de-identified data to be used and shared with affiliates and third parties for research and development.

Function Health:

Their privacy policy also allows creation and sharing of aggregated / de-identified data with third parties for business, analytics and research.

When you sign up with one of these companies, you are agreeing to have your digital health twin created. You give them permission to use all of the data they are able to collect - from social media behavior to your gynecological exam results.

Your digital “health twin” sits inside pipelines and is used for commercial product development. This is a not a trivial part of the research/AI data-platform business model…it is the model.

Friends…

YOUR DATA that you are paying them to collect, IS THE PRODUCT.

Now let’s look at how these companies are leveraging all that data they collect! 👇

Of course they are trying to cash in on that cancer cow…which is heavily dependent on what? Genetics, of course.

This article is from 2016. HLI was a luxury high-tech medical service that included genome reporting with visions of being the future of cancer with their genomics platform. Turns out it was kind of a flop though.

I was expecting to find an all inclusive, soup to nuts concierge cancer conglomerate. But apparently HLI just couldn’t get it done. Several other companies did, but that’s not what this post is about.

So how is HLI leveraging your data?

Oh look!

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), the human health information technology and health care company, today announced a multi-year agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), to conduct whole genome sequencing of tens of thousands of de-identified samples from Genentech. HLI, using proprietary tools and unique expertise, will sequence genomes to 30x coverage and analyze the data. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. AstraZeneca will share up to 500,000 DNA samples with Human Longevity, Inc., collected under optional informed consent in AstraZenenca’s clinical trials over the course of the collaboration. HLI will sequence the genomes from these samples and from future samples donated over the next 10 years by patients in AstraZeneca’s trials. These data will be shared with AstraZeneca who will also gain access to HLI’s unique database, the HLI Knowledgebase™, which is slated to have up to 1 million integrated health records with genome, molecular and clinical data by 2020. AstraZeneca will work with HLI’s world-leading machine learning, pattern recognition and analytical techniques to interpret the genomic data.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), a global leader in precision health and longevity care, today announced a strategic collaboration with Alamar Biosciences, Inc., a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, to launch novel proteomic testing services designed to advance the science of human longevity.

July 14, 2020

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Deep Longevity, a biotechnology company transforming longevity R&D through AI-discovered biomarkers of aging, came out of stealth today from Insilico Medicine with financing from prominent investors worldwide, the launch of the first AI system on the market for aging-related biomarker development, and collaboration with Human Longevity Inc. (“HLI”). Led by ETP Ventures and Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund (“HLPIVF”), the investment round includes participation from BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, Oculus co-founder and former chief software architect Michael Antonov through Formic Ventures, and LongeVC. Other undisclosed investors include celebrity investors in artificial intelligence and some of the most prominent U.S. biotechnology investors. Deep Longevity spins out of Insilico Medicine, the AI for drug discovery company recognized for its breakthroughs in generative chemistry, and generative biology. Deep Longevity has developed a new AI system that can predict an individual’s biological age significantly more accurately than conventional methods, paving the road to discover what biological culprits drive aging-related diseases, including COVID-19. In the company’s first partnership, Deep Longevity will deploy its technology in a collaboration with Human Longevity, the genomics-based, health intelligence leader with the world’s largest database of sequenced genomes and phenotypic information.

Part 4: DNA + AI

Let’s take a moment to look at The Science™ of DNA, considering its central role in our current conversation.

From UnbeKoming:

This is being heavily promoted in background.. Funnily enough in this 2025 news segment this Doctor is rolling a two-fer… Pitching his new early stage Cancer Detection PCR whilst simultaneously promoting RSV vaxes…The Medical Establishment really is the one stop shop for death. Here we see PCR is used to diagnose and predict Breast Cancer. Interestingly they failed repeatedly until they just designed some PCR specifically for them and would you look at that, all of a sudden they find what they are looking for. AFTER a cancer diagnosis they can then Tailor make their chemical cocktails based on your genetics. So it really is the Full House, Diagnose Cancer with a fake genetics test, Take another fake genetics test to tailor some chemicals for you and then inject yourself with them to change your fake genetics. In fact no disease necessary in any of this, you could substitute all steps with saline and come away with an extremely profitable and relatively “Safe” $Trillion dollar industry doing nothing.

According to The Experts™, there are 2 meters of DNA within every cell in your body. Every single one 🤣! Here’s a helpful visual:

Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama standing next to the supposed length of DNA found inside just a single cell. Although IRL you can’t see it, even with a Transmission Electron Microscope. (credit: Jamie Andrews )

The same experts that tell you that you have enough DNA in your body to reach to fucking outer space and back…

…are going to use your DNA to tell you what cancer you may get.

Moving on to AI…

Prenuvo is also hyped on your data and monetizing it with their newly FDA cleared AI products.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prenuvo, the leader in proactive whole-body MRI screening, today disclosed that it quietly raised $120M as part of Series B fundraising during 2024, demonstrating its category leadership in preventative health. The company has identified over 1.4 million personalized health insights across its member base, highlighting the critical role of early detection. This milestone comes as Prenuvo surpassed 110,000 members and secured FDA clearance for its AI-powered Prenuvo Body Composition report. FDA-cleared, AI-powered whole-body composition analysis platform that is non-invasive and delivers precise, actionable, and quantitative data on visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, liver fat, muscle volumes, as well as the volume of vital abdominal organs – providing patients with a personalized report to make informed lifestyle choices and proactive health decisions.

Groundbreaking new brain health scan that equips patients with critical data on brain function, cognitive health, and early indicators of neurodegenerative conditions.

Comprehensive functional and conventional blood bio-marker assessment that uses a custom built panel of blood tests to provide insights into metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, and immune health. Designed to work symbiotically with imaging to deepen health insights.

Prenuvo is backed by leading venture capital firms and investors in health, fitness and category-defining consumer brands such as Felicis [investors in Fitbit (IPO), Guardant Health (IPO) and Ring (acq. by Amazon)], 23AndMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, Nest founder Tony Fadell, Eric Schmidt, Cindy Crawford and Lasker award recipient Dr. Timothy A. Springer.

At this point, I would like to turn our attention to the AI part of this scheme. I get that AI has a lot of promise and can make a lot of things go faster and more efficiently. But what about the potential problems?

Here is an interesting article I recently ran across regarding the use of AI. The author did a personal experiment to test the MIT finding that 95% of corporate AI initiatives fail. Over the course of three months, he built a software product using only AI (Claude Code), without writing a single line of his own code.

He concluded that the MIT study was correct.

You can’t prompt your way to that knowledge. You can’t download that experience. You have to earn it. And if you’re letting AI do the work, you’re not earning anything except a dangerous dependency.

We’re about to face a crisis nobody’s talking about. In 10 years, who’s going to mentor the next generation? The developers who’ve been using AI since day one won’t have the architectural understanding to teach. The product managers who’ve always relied on AI for decisions won’t have the judgment to pass on. The leaders who’ve abdicated to algorithms won’t have the wisdom to share.

The risks described in the post above can be applied to our current WB-MRI situation and the incredibly rapid adoption of AI in the medical setting. I read through enough of the approvals and regulatory documents that I know it feels a little like we are moving at the Speed of Science™…

A client of mine recently returned from a leadership meeting in Texas. She works for a large pharmaceutical distributor and the leadership team attended a presentation about AI from a Harvard group. Her take aways were in alignment with my concerns here. AI and LLM (large language models) are powerful tools that can be incredibly helpful. However when problems occur they be extremely difficult to correct, and even identify. AI can be thought of as a confident intern. It will present hallucinations as facts - with the confidence of a seasoned expert, which is dangerous when we are talking about letting it take over tasks in medicine.

This is where I find the article above to be quite relevant…the potential for human skill devolvement, accountability side stepping, and subsequent harm is very real, and if that occurs, how do we back out of it?

AI hallucination is a phenomenon where, in a large language model (LLM) often a generative AI chatbot or computer vision tool, perceives patterns or objects that are nonexistent or imperceptible to human observers, creating outputs that are nonsensical or altogether inaccurate. AI hallucinations are similar to how humans sometimes see figures in the clouds or faces on the moon. In the case of AI, these misinterpretations occur due to various factors, including overfitting, training data bias/inaccuracy and high model complexity.

This phenomenon is called memory hallucination . It’s the silent killer of long-term AI. While we’ve spent years focused on the more obvious “generation hallucinations” (where an LLM makes up facts about the world), memory hallucinations are an insidious, upstream problem. They poison the well. If an AI’s memory is corrupted, every subsequent thought, recommendation, and response it generates is built on a foundation of lies. How can we build a trustworthy AI companion if its own memory is unreliable? How can we deploy enterprise agents to manage customer histories if they invent details or forget critical updates?

Furthermore, adopting LLM-based tools must involve active consideration of ethical and legal implications. The accountability question remains largely unresolved: when an LLM suggests a flawed diagnosis that a physician follows, who is held responsible? Professional guidelines and regulatory frameworks are beginning to adapt, but the process remains in its infancy. In our dialogue with colleagues, we sense a collective concern that the hurried deployment of AI solutions, often motivated by cost-effectiveness or the desire for technological advancement, might outpace the development of robust safeguards and protocols. The real risk is that we adopt these solutions wholesale without building a “fail-safe” mechanism to catch subtle errors before they result in patient harm.

A study by Mendel and UMass Amherst shows different types of hallucinations in AI-summarised medical records and the need for robust detection.

Artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) has shown remarkable performance in nuclear medicine imaging (NMI), offering cost-effective software solutions for tasks such as image enhancement, motion correction, and attenuation correction. However, these advancements come with the risk of hallucinations, generating realistic yet factually incorrect content. Hallucinations can misrepresent anatomical and functional information, compromising diagnostic accuracy and clinical trust. This paper presents a comprehensive perspective of hallucination-related challenges in AIGC for NMI, introducing the DREAM report, which covers recommendations for definition, representative examples, detection and evaluation metrics, underlying causes, and mitigation strategies. This position statement paper aims to initiate a common understanding for discussions and future research toward enhancing AIGC applications in NMI, thereby supporting their safe and effective deployment in clinical practice.

Published: 09 April 2025

AI has shown promise in accelerating image acquisition and reconstruction methods to maintain high spatial resolution in a fraction of the time typically required to obtain such an image. It has also been a useful tool for improving image segmentation and registration, as well as offering valuable results in both diagnostic and prognostic settings. However, questions remain about the interpretability and generalizability of these techniques, especially when a method is ported from one disease setting to another or, even, from one institution to another institution. The dearth of robust QA/QC and ethics-ensuring methods means that much work is left to be done to maintain patient safety given the current status of AI techniques in cancer imaging and healthcare. Finally, questions concerning fundamental limitations for any method that requires a large training dataset remain.

Due to the infrequent occurrence of hallucinatory artifacts that may be introduced with AI-based MRI acceleration methods, diagnostic studies in large cohorts are needed for thorough investigation. Only 9 (43%) of the included articles in our study mentioned the risk of hallucinatory artifacts, and none of the articles performed an analysis of hallucinatory artifacts. These hallucinations can be a problem in AI-reconstructed MRI, occurring infrequently but with potentially significant diagnostic implications. For example, reconstruction hallucinations can introduce false-positive lesions or remove significant lesions from the image [12, 13]. As previously mentioned, besides hallucinatory artifacts, diagnostic image quality assessment should focus on the choice of diagnostic quality metrics. Multiple studies showed a difference between diagnostic and visual performance metric outcomes [13, 16, 18]. Relying solely on visual diagnostic quality metrics or small cohorts is inadequate to fully understand the diagnostic performance and risk of hallucinatory artifacts of AI-reconstructed MRI, emphasizing the necessity of diagnostic studies in large cohorts.

And we are already getting all the sensitive feels about labeling this “hallucination”phenomenon, lest anyone feel stigmatized and triggered.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed society in many ways. AI in medicine has the potential to improve medical care and reduce healthcare professional burnout but we must be cautious of a phenomenon termed “AI hallucinations”and how this term can lead to the stigmatization of AI systems and persons who experience hallucinations. We believe the term “AI misinformation” to be more appropriate and avoids contributing to stigmatization. Healthcare professionals can play an important role in AI’s integration into medicine, especially regarding mental health services, so it is important that we continue to critically evaluate AI systems as they emerge.

Stop hurting AI’s FEELINGS you label hungry ASSHOLES. ←(that was a joke…nobody needs to come explain anything to me)

“AI helps radiologists handle repetitive tasks, improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce scan times, and optimize workflows. It plays a crucial role in pathology detection, anomaly identification, and image interpretation, helping meet the growing demand for radiological services. However, AI is just an assistant—it’s radiologists who understand the patient’s medical context, connect the dots between different data points, and make the final diagnosis.” (source)

“The formula should be AI + HI, where HI (Human Intelligence) is larger than AI. What’s actually happening in those 95% of failures? It’s AI with a tiny bit of human oversight, if any.” JOSH ANDERSON

I am just looking at the writing I see on the wall as I watch the medical business model continue to evolve right in front of me.

The framework is already built. We inject babies with poisons on their very first day of life. Then they move directly to their well check schedules where they are repeatedly injected and subsequently treated for increasingly more common auto immune conditions we are supposed to believe have nothing to do with the poison injections, despite personal experience and evidence like this study:

Adults continue along a similar schedule, seeing their doctors at the very least, one time per year for an annual check up. This check up happens whether you feel bad or good. It’s covered by insurance, usually 100%, so it feels like wasted money if you don’t “use your benefits”. At these visits you will almost certainly be offered any number of yearly injectable products such as ineffective flu “vaccines”, RSV jabs, and shingles shots, among others .

If you are a woman you will likely see your gynecologist once every year, and depending on their opinion, may get your cervix scraped for prevention, although your doctor probably won’t mention potential HARMS OF CERVICAL CANCER SCREENING.

US practice of cervical cancer screening may have resulted in two- to three-fold higher harms, while the effects on cervical cancer incidence and mortality are similar.

After 35 or 40, depending on who you ask, you will be advised to start yearly doses of radiation to prevent breast cancer, which only makes sense if you don’t think about it. It’s doubtful that your doctor will encourage you to research alternatives to smashing and radiating your breasts by reviewing something like this:

You will also be encouraged to get a colonoscopy if you are a man or a woman, starting around age 45.

You will be subjected to an incredible, compounding amount of fear based propaganda in your doctors’ offices. You may be deficient in this and at risk of that, and you will be offered any number of additional tests and pharmaceutical products.

Something I am quite certain that you will not be offered, is any information about your doctor’s affiliation with any of the companies providing the drugs and devices that he might be recommending.

After all the years on the medical conveyor belt being sold, among many things, fear of disease…behold the new era of prevention.

Leveraging your fear of the diseases medicine often causes to sell you more medicine…

And it’s out of pocket. You can pay a bunch of money to run more tests and perhaps sidestep the diseases for which you have been systematically propagandized to fear. These scans and tests often result in more scans and tests, but haven’t really shown that they change clinical outcomes much. But they might 😉…

This new option not only sucks more money out of you, it takes all of the information you paid to give them, ostensibly creating a digital health twin…that they own for any future use. This information can, and I guarantee will, be used to sell you more bullshit. It’s pretty hot right now.

Here’s where I will get a little dark, and this is purely my own conjecture. Apologies for the incoming stream of consciousness…

We know The Science™ has already been falsified, corrupted, and used for profiteering and DNA evidence is crowned as Iron Clad and genomic sequencing is being used to tell the world that there’s a novel virus that can’t be isolated and by the way no virus has ever been isolated but it’s spreading and we faked a whole pandemic and normalized fucking testing all the time everyday and you might get cancer because your genetics and stuff and maybe you should go get a WB-MRI which is being rapidly off loaded to AI and it’s FDA approved so just go do it but who is really watching and how will we know when there’s a hallucination problem and that it was even noticed or fixed and what if hallucinations are another convenient way to keep people on this train and that probably wasn’t the original intention but it turns out that evil fucks are running everything and algorithms and machines and robots make falsification easier and we just keep getting further and further away from anything that is tangible and visible and real. The end.

As always, I appreciate you being here and entertaining my rants.

I hope that you all have a wonderful week.

