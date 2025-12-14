Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Concerned3Aussie's avatar
Concerned3Aussie
3d

A patient cured is a customer lost. Sums up the whole sickness industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
3dEdited

I view the medical industry as the whore of its illegitimate child, the insurance industry... they both have as their profit basis nothing short of fear... pure unmitigated fear... and what does fear do?... It causes stress... and what does stress do? It debilitates and kills... In my opinion, the medical industry lost its integrity not long after the insurance industry reached maturity... and the insurance industry never had any integrity to begin with... jmo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Conspiracy Sarah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture