BREAKING: US Government to give $176 million to Moderna to develop a human mRNA H5N1 Bird Flu Injection

The VAX Racket Capo in Cambridge just got a capital infusion from Uncle Sam. Now all it needs is some widespread panic to get it into every arm.

JOHN LEAKE

JUL 02, 2024

McCullough Foundation intern Nic Hulscher just broke the news that Moderna just got a big capital infusion to get cracking with an mRNA shot for H5N1 Bird Flu. Will the VAX Racket Capo in Cambridge also get a big dose of widespread panic in the coming months for the purpose of getting it into every arm?

Welp, no surprise about this news…

And certainly no thanks to anyone who has been contributing their voice to fear mongering lies about respiratory viruses that can pandemic the world. (←they can’t)

From McCullough Foundation’s Nic Hulscher:

“Now all it needs is some widespread panic to get it into every arm.” -John Leake (today)

Speaking of widespread panic…Here is what a search of H5N1 on McCullough/Leake’s stack turned up:

🤔 Gosh, I wonder if we should go ahead and buy a Contagion Kit. ←Sarcasm

I do not think that anyone should buy a kit of overpriced generic drugs to treat a virus that has never been isolated and is absolutely not causing a pandemic.

By the way…

The “widespread panic” mentioned above is going to be used to sell you a kit of pharmaceutical medicine that will be labeled “alternative treatment”. You will be told that you are exercising your freedom as you are kept on the hamster wheel of allopathic medicine.