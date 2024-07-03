Leake & McCullough Call Out Fear Mongering by Fear Mongering
I sure would like to write about something else, but these guys just keep on with it...
Busy day on the Courageous Discourse Course today.
BREAKING: US Government to give $176 million to Moderna to develop a human mRNA H5N1 Bird Flu Injection
The VAX Racket Capo in Cambridge just got a capital infusion from Uncle Sam. Now all it needs is some widespread panic to get it into every arm.
McCullough Foundation intern Nic Hulscher just broke the news that Moderna just got a big capital infusion to get cracking with an mRNA shot for H5N1 Bird Flu. Will the VAX Racket Capo in Cambridge also get a big dose of widespread panic in the coming months for the purpose of getting it into every arm?
Welp, no surprise about this news…
And certainly no thanks to anyone who has been contributing their voice to fear mongering lies about respiratory viruses that can pandemic the world. (←they can’t)
From McCullough Foundation’s Nic Hulscher:
“Now all it needs is some widespread panic to get it into every arm.”
-John Leake (today)
Speaking of widespread panic…Here is what a search of H5N1 on McCullough/Leake’s stack turned up:
…demic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl
… in COVID-19 Cover-up, Gain-of-Function H5N1 Influenza, Kaiser Begs Unvaccinated Employees to Return
…ne Highly Effective Treatment for Acute H5N1 Infection in Preclinical Model
…ference Warns of Global Avian Influenza H5N1 Outbreak, Wellness Company Extends Contagion Kit to Cover Bird Flu
…DA/China Doing Gain-of-Function Work on H5N1 Bird Flu Since 2021
Could Avian H5N1 Influenza be Disease X for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex?
Bird Flu: Separating Fact from Fiction and True Danger from Fear-mongering
WHO Chief Scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar Lathered Up for a Global Bird Flu Pandemic
America's Preparation for Mass Bird Flu Vaccination, Dr. Peter Daszak's Role in Creation of SARS-CoV-2, AstraZeneca Vaccine Pulled
Avian Influenza Crisis Rolls in Just in Time for Key World Health Organization Deliberations
Chinese Single Immunization with H5N1 Virus-like Particle Vaccine Protects Chickens Against H5N1 Influenza but Enables More Viral Shedding
🤔 Gosh, I wonder if we should go ahead and buy a Contagion Kit. ←Sarcasm
I do not think that anyone should buy a kit of overpriced generic drugs to treat a virus that has never been isolated and is absolutely not causing a pandemic.
By the way…
The “widespread panic” mentioned above is going to be used to sell you a kit of pharmaceutical medicine that will be labeled “alternative treatment”. You will be told that you are exercising your freedom as you are kept on the hamster wheel of allopathic medicine.
Leake at 9:30am, 🐴 at 1:30pm…
An excerpt:
“In my opinion, the current data indicate that the ongoing fear-mongering (FearPorn) by corporate media, academics, politicians, and government employees concerning H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) is grossly irresponsible and constitutes yet another example of Psychological Bioterrorism.
Those practicing Psychological Bioterrorism should be shamed and marginalized.
Anyone promoting or participating in Psychological Bioterrorism regarding H5N1, including marketing unlicensed supplements or kits claiming to prevent or mitigate H5N1 infection and disease in humans, and their host institutional affiliations should be suspected of having some conflict of interest.”
🤔
I love that this Stack immediately followed theirs in my inbox — just in time to start ordering my kits for Christmas… step right up we’ve got bargains galore, something for the little lady to quell her fear.