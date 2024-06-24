This is particularly fucking disgusting.

I worked with Downs kids for years when I lived in Florida and found these children to be some of the sweetest souls that I’ve ever encountered. Without exception, the children I worked with brought an incredible amount of joy to my life.

To look someone in the face and describe them as a monetary drag on society, trying to convince them of their inherent lack of worth, is indescribably cruel.

I could hardly watch the video. This is evil.

Watch as this young man with Down syndrome has to listen to what he supposedly 'costs' society. Listen to the lies about needing 24/7 care. They told us selective abortion is not about saving money. Yet, the Dutch Health Institute (RIVM) misrepresents Down syndrome as the highest cost in health spending at every opportunity. The number of eugenic abortions has been steadily increasing since the introduction of screening and abortion into Dutch healthcare in the 80's. Economics. Eugenics. Egoism. Kristofer Shekleton

He travels to Europe to learn from the best. The Netherlands for example has practiced infanticide (officially) since 2004, and euthanasia decades before that. The law under which they kill babies is called the 'Groningen Protocol', which allows infants to be aborted (killed) up to 12 months old. At 1 year old they automatically transit to laws where they can be viewed as mature minors making their 'own' decisions. How do I know? Because Down syndrome is one of the conditions where infants "inhumanely suffer" so their lives as useless eaters are "unworthy of life" (or non-essential) so you can just kill them. I happen to have 2 babies with Down syndrome. I fled to Canada.....little did I know the nihilist, eugenics mentality would follow us here. The Dutch people love their euthanasia laws. They defend them as 'freedom' and 'progress'. They make television series promoting 'een goede dood' (a good death) by following people who mentally struggle into their premature grave by lethal injection.

