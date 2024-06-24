This is particularly fucking disgusting.
I worked with Downs kids for years when I lived in Florida and found these children to be some of the sweetest souls that I’ve ever encountered. Without exception, the children I worked with brought an incredible amount of joy to my life.
To look someone in the face and describe them as a monetary drag on society, trying to convince them of their inherent lack of worth, is indescribably cruel.
I could hardly watch the video. This is evil.
Watch as this young man with Down syndrome has to listen to what he supposedly 'costs' society. Listen to the lies about needing 24/7 care.
They told us selective abortion is not about saving money. Yet, the Dutch Health Institute (RIVM) misrepresents Down syndrome as the highest cost in health spending at every opportunity. The number of eugenic abortions has been steadily increasing since the introduction of screening and abortion into Dutch healthcare in the 80's.
Economics. Eugenics. Egoism.
He travels to Europe to learn from the best. The Netherlands for example has practiced infanticide (officially) since 2004, and euthanasia decades before that. The law under which they kill babies is called the 'Groningen Protocol', which allows infants to be aborted (killed) up to 12 months old. At 1 year old they automatically transit to laws where they can be viewed as mature minors making their 'own' decisions. How do I know? Because Down syndrome is one of the conditions where infants "inhumanely suffer" so their lives as useless eaters are "unworthy of life" (or non-essential) so you can just kill them. I happen to have 2 babies with Down syndrome. I fled to Canada.....little did I know the nihilist, eugenics mentality would follow us here. The Dutch people love their euthanasia laws. They defend them as 'freedom' and 'progress'. They make television series promoting 'een goede dood' (a good death) by following people who mentally struggle into their premature grave by lethal injection.
Oh yes....you want to know about eugenics and how to sell it so people buy it, love it and promote it on Tripadvisor? Just ask and I'll dig up the Dutch dirt. They have television shows where RIVM bureaucrats (Dutch regulatory health agency) openly tell a guy with Down syndrome how much his being alive, is costing Dutch society. I wrote about it (eugenics) for years on Huffington Post until they kicked me off. That was shortly after my article about T4 and how they forcibly admitted non-essential people (useless eaters) into clinics where they would receive a dose of lethal 'medicine'. Their resulting deaths were officially registered as 'pneumonia'. I guess it came too close to what they were planning. Germany took all the blame for eugenics/euthanasia but the small neighboring country simply continued and perfected the practice. The Dutch are the greasiest sellers of nihilistic BullShit in the world. Here's the clip from "the Last Downer" (2 minutes) https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2171026483127888
I had a developmentally disabled sister and she went to a private school where there were many Down Syndrome children. Love them. So full of joy. The whole eugenics kill the babies and the old and any kind of disabled makes me sick. I thought the MAID program in Canada was nuts but wow, the Dutch win this hideous contest. Thanks for bringing this to our attention. ❤️
When will people get around to autism...which is caused by the childhood vaccine program? Spread the costs out to the public and privatize the profits, how incredibly evil is that.
Bet they don't have that issue as much in the Netherlands...and they absolutely will n9t tackle it in the us...cause of the private profits to be made.
All of it makes me sick to my stomach.
Psycopathy in so many people....it's hard to grasp.