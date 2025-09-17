I hope this post brought a smile to your face.
I love you guys...
I realize I pushed some of you recently. If I did, and you are still here…I appreciate your ability to entertain ideas with which you do not agree. That is a fleeting quality, and I appreciate you.
Happy Tuesday!
Thanks for all that.
I especially liked that last one where the female-looking thing gives an American Eagle thing to the store-dummy thing.
Laughed out loud again. Enjoyed that. Thank you again!