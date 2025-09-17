Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
20h

Thanks for all that.

I especially liked that last one where the female-looking thing gives an American Eagle thing to the store-dummy thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Cave's avatar
John Cave
20h

Laughed out loud again. Enjoyed that. Thank you again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Conspiracy Sarah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture