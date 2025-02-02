It’s almost time for the Super Bowl. A game, a night, and a sport for which I give exactly zero shits.

This ritual gathering of gluttony, celebrating men that run their heads into one another for millions of dollars in between commercial breaks, makes me grateful to have arrived at an age where I feel absolutely no obligation to participate. Shoveling shitty food and beverages down the hatch, while humans are apparently being abundantly trafficked, as million dollar advertisements are lobbed at my face is a hard pass for me.

Advertising spots for Super Bowl LIX (2025) run $7 million (with some brands reportedly paying up to $8 million) for a 30 second slot. According to USA Today, that’s roughly the same rate as last year. You can see the cost breakdown per year here.

What got me thinking about the Super Bowl and the ad space was Pfizer’s nauseating one and a half minute ad during last year’s game that I haven’t stopped being angry about. I didn’t see it in the moment because I wasn’t watching, but it was plastered everywhere when I woke up the morning after the game.

That ad literally left me speechless…I know, shocking, but true. I was so fucking angry as I watched it. I couldn’t believe the sheer audacity of making a cancer commercial…as I was (and am) watching cancer rates explode literally right in front of my eyes following the covid injections. I wrote about this here:

The Pfizer Super Bowl commercial celebrated the “amazing achievements” of “science”, which they paired with an iconic song of inspiration, triumphantly selling their ability to cure the cancer they are insidiously causing.

I spent countless hours trying to recut that fucking video to expose their bullshit, but at the end of the day I’m not a professional video editor, and I’m no match for a company that can spend upwards of 25 million on less than two minutes of advertising. I have an entire post about music and advertisement and the way it accesses the brain that I never published because I couldn’t get the video edited.

So here we are a year later and that Pfizer advertisement continues to nag at me. It was effective, no doubt about that. It spat in our faces, and if you are reading this you probably knew it in the moment.

Do you remember how it felt? Or are you forgetting?

I’m asking because there are a lot of thought gymnastics happening right now. And a lot of assumptions about why heroes are saying one thing now but will do something else later. Lots of justifying how they were duped. And why they can’t say what they really believe.

On that note, I finally recut Pfizer’s disgusting commercial. This meant taking out 100% of their imaging propaganda and just using the audio track. Fuck them. And fuck the heroes seducing people into logical dissonance.

Injecting poison directly into bodies is what is making people sick.

The promotion of poison injections is inexcusable.

If I’m wrong and the heroes suddenly start speaking the truth and get it all done…and the poison injections stop, and the PREP Act is repealed, and, and, and…I cannot wait to publish my retraction.