When I was a little girl I mostly didn’t have TV. Before my parents put it away for good, I was allowed to watch Scooby Doo in the afternoons. I loved Scooby Doo. I couldn’t wait to plop down on the mustard yellow shag carpet in the sunken living room, and watch Scooby and the gang on a TV with buttons to change channels running down the side. This was back when shows came on once a week and if you missed it, too bad…better luck next week.

I couldn’t wait to hear the familiar Scooby-Doo intro song. I loved the whole gang. I wished that I had brains like Velma and red hair and a purple dress like Daphne. I was ready to solve that mystery.

Occasionally the familiar show intro would be replaced with the Scrappy-Doo Remix, indicating that the awesome Scooby-Doo regular programming would be infected with this little bitch Scrappy-Doo.

I was dreadfully disappointed anytime this terrible Remix played. I had patiently waited a whole week to watch Scooby-Doo, and now this little fucker was going to ruin it.

When the Scrappy Doo intro played, Little Conspiracy Sarah would think to herself, Maybe this time will be different…maybe they are trying to play a joke on us. Maybe Scrappy won’t actually be in this episode.

I would desperately hope that meeebeee, just this one time, they had played the Scrappy-Doo Remix intro, but the regular (way better) Scooby-Doo was going to play instead.

I reallllly, reeeealllllly wanted to believe that, despite the very clear intro letting me know that Scrappy would be appearing on the episode, this time would be different.

Maybe it was a mistake.

Maybe they were trying to surprise us this time…pull the ole switcharoo.

Maybe they were playing 33-D chess 🕵️‍♀️ 🤷🏻‍♀️.

I would do all kinds of thought gymnastics trying to work out how maybe this episode of Scooby-Doo wasn’t going to be trashed by that waste of space Scrappy-Doo.

And I was always disappointed.

They told me what they were going to do. And then they did it.

👆 Hey that sure sounds familiar!

My little four year old Scooby/Scrappy memory seems particularly relevant right now. Because a lot of people are watching the Scrappy-Doo Remix intro and trying to work out how maybe it’s actually going to be an awesome episode of Scooby-Doo.

Y’all.

SCRAPPY-DOO IS GOING TO BE ON THE SHOW.

How do I know? Because they told you in the intro. When Scrappy-Doo was there.

Conspiracy Sarah, are you sure? I think RFK is playing 33-D chess…

One day ago👇

Ummm…keep those fingers crossed 🤞

Hey, remember the Means duo that suddenly showed up on the “Health Freedom” Front"? Here’s a recap:

The “ex” Big Pharma Lobbyist, Calley Means (that supposedly hooked RFK and Donnie T up), calling for a state of emergency for chronic disease:

And sis, Casey Means hard pushing her wearable Continuous Glucose Monitor, Levels.

Well looky here…

In a quest to solve the mystery of autism, the government is going to access all of the data from all those health monitoring devices that everyone’s been wearing. The watches and rings and bracelets and CGMs that got pushed by the peddlers on your favorite talk shows and podcasts have been collecting your data…that will now go to the always trustworthy government researchers.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told advisers the aim is to help researchers study autism by giving them access to "comprehensive" health records. These records will cover a wide range of people across the United States, CBS News reported. He said bringing all the data together could help health agencies gain valuable insights into "real-time health monitoring."

Oh good. Bhattacharya. He nailed it with the covid shit shots, so I’ll be looking forward to seeing what he does with everyone’s data.

While it remains unclear exactly what data will be collected, under the presented platform NIH researchers could have access to: Americans’ prescription information, including the type of medication and how they are prescribed

Data collected during medical studies in a multitude of areas and from public and private institutions

👉Data collected from peoples’ smartwatches, which can range from heart health to sleep patterns

Claims from private insurers that can cover items such as lengthy hospital stays, screening and testing

Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which includes referrals to specialists, enrollment, diagnoses, and more

Bhattacharya said the NIH’s Real-World Data Platform would utilize health organization, pharmacy chain, 👉sensor and wearable, environmental, clinical, and claims and billing data.

What do you think they will do with this Real-World Data Platform, eaters?

Do you think that maybe Scrappy-Doo isn’t going to be on this episode?

Do you think they will Make America Healthy Again?

Here’s some thoughts with Bret Weinstein:

Do you think that maybe this time the episode will be different…and RFK is just biding his time to pull the covers on the childhood vaccine schedule?

The Scrappy-Doo intro already played, friends. Perhaps those old toxic shots are on the way out…but rest assured that the new, better, SAFER, TESTED shots will be on the way in.

And the brain chips will be a breakthrough treatment for all of the poison injection/radiation poisoning/chemical spraying injuries neurodegenerative disorders.

Thank goodness Scrappy-Doo showed up to pull the covers on the real villain though.

Food Dye.

Let’s get this MAHA party started!! 🥳

🖕FUCK RED 40 🖕

Just in case you need one more video…😉