I flew into LA last week, and flew home yesterday (Sunday, June 8, 2025).
On Saturday evening I had just enjoyed some delicious tacos from Leo’s Taco Truck when I received the following screenshots via text:
At first I thought it was a meme, but upon further inspection I realized it was, in fact, a real headline. My friend sent them out of concern because I was in LA.
I assured my friend that I was safe and had seen no evidence of the growing hostility, despite being in the vicinity of the reported riots just the day before. In fact, I found the community incredibly kind and inviting…even the “bad” area.
I arrived at my bustling hotel Saturday evening after my delicious tacos, and heard not one person discussing the protests/”riots”, despite “gripping chaos”.
Behold…Erupting Chaos 👇
I returned my rental car early Sunday morning. During a packed shuttle ride to the airport, again I heard no discussion of the “situation”.
NONE!!
Upon arriving ridiculously early for my flight and spending over two hours sitting at LAX, I again heard exactly ZERO people talking about the protests and riot.
Not ONE SINGLE PERSON.
And the airport was busy. My flight was full, with plenty of people on standby. All of Zone 7 and 8 were forced to check their carry on bags because the flight was so full. And I heard not one person mention anything about riots or protests.
Yet here is what was being reported on the news:
A scene so dramatic that I overheard exactly NO ONE leaving LA on Sunday morning mention it.
Do you know who has mentioned it? Every single client I saw today. Everyone wanted to know if I made it out in time.
Look, I’m not saying there is nothing going on. I am saying that what is being fed into the public brain holes is not an accurate depiction of reality…at least not from what I observed.
What I know to be absolutely true, is that the entire world is being served a fantastic glimpse of distorted reality via headlines and screens that are almost always aimed to elicit an emotional, inflammatory response.
Related:
We had a client in 2021 that was with us briefly. She was an actress in between jobs. She abruptly informed us one day that it would be her last session. She had a gig and would be leaving the following day. She had been hired to protest for abortion rights. She had no idea how long she’d be gone, but said the pay was good and it was for a good cause.
Stay on your toes, friends. Don’t dine on the bullshit.
I'm from Ukraine. Since 2004 'political protest person' jobs, have been popular over there. Different demographics are needed for different causes. Sometimes the political technologists are looking for older ladies. Other times they need a young crowd. One time I heard a woman say they paid them with grain for standing around, downtown, for an hour or two, waving flags they were provided. I now realize, looking back, how many events were staged, downtown capital of Ukraine, for political reasons. There used to be a lot of free music concerts downtown on the weekends. People just randomly would stop and watch and listen for a while before being on their way. One such concert in June of 2011 had many large Ukrainian flags in the crowd. I always wondered where people got the flags with pole, so fast, if they are random people walking downtown. Well, now, i think, these were specially placed people, with flags placed throughout the crowd to evoke nationalistic feelings. This was political technology in play, not actual, real people standing with Ukrainian flags.
I am in LA as well….crickets!
This is a riot like January 6th was an insurection.
PsyOp, once sgain.