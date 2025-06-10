I flew into LA last week, and flew home yesterday (Sunday, June 8, 2025).

On Saturday evening I had just enjoyed some delicious tacos from Leo’s Taco Truck when I received the following screenshots via text:

At first I thought it was a meme, but upon further inspection I realized it was, in fact, a real headline. My friend sent them out of concern because I was in LA.

I assured my friend that I was safe and had seen no evidence of the growing hostility, despite being in the vicinity of the reported riots just the day before. In fact, I found the community incredibly kind and inviting…even the “bad” area.

I arrived at my bustling hotel Saturday evening after my delicious tacos, and heard not one person discussing the protests/”riots”, despite “gripping chaos”.

Behold…Erupting Chaos 👇

I returned my rental car early Sunday morning. During a packed shuttle ride to the airport, again I heard no discussion of the “situation”.

NONE!!

Upon arriving ridiculously early for my flight and spending over two hours sitting at LAX, I again heard exactly ZERO people talking about the protests and riot.

Not ONE SINGLE PERSON.

And the airport was busy. My flight was full, with plenty of people on standby. All of Zone 7 and 8 were forced to check their carry on bags because the flight was so full. And I heard not one person mention anything about riots or protests.

Yet here is what was being reported on the news:

A scene so dramatic that I overheard exactly NO ONE leaving LA on Sunday morning mention it.

Do you know who has mentioned it? Every single client I saw today. Everyone wanted to know if I made it out in time.

Look, I’m not saying there is nothing going on. I am saying that what is being fed into the public brain holes is not an accurate depiction of reality…at least not from what I observed.

What I know to be absolutely true, is that the entire world is being served a fantastic glimpse of distorted reality via headlines and screens that are almost always aimed to elicit an emotional, inflammatory response.

Related:

We had a client in 2021 that was with us briefly. She was an actress in between jobs. She abruptly informed us one day that it would be her last session. She had a gig and would be leaving the following day. She had been hired to protest for abortion rights. She had no idea how long she’d be gone, but said the pay was good and it was for a good cause.

Stay on your toes, friends. Don’t dine on the bullshit.