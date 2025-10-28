Conspiracy Sarah

Oct 28

Thank you for sharing your story. My heart goes out to you.

After the murderous fraud of the convid injections, those so-called "vaccines," I too, with a new lens, look back at decades of all the other vaccines and now recognize many, many, so many ugly things. There has been so much needless suffering, and on the part of most of the medical profession so much ignorant, arrogant bullying and gaslighting. As the saying goes, and this certainly has been my own experience with vaccines, you might not see it for years, but once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Oct 28

I imagine there are so many stories just like yours or worse. I pray we are on the verge of people figuring it out en masse. Thank you for your writing. So glad your son is no longer dealing with the Epi. We had dinner the other night with a couple in their 60s. Their son is a physician in his 30s. He has a lot of allergies… peanut, dairy etc. One of the other people we were with asked him where his son’s allergies came from. ( I assume they thought it was genetic). Without skipping a beat, the man said, “His pediatrician”. I was stunned at his matter of fact retort and I think it went over the head of the person asking the question. These were people I had just met so I didn’t feel comfortable elaborating but I was encouraged that it was said. Praying every day for people to wake up.

