I started writing this substack because of the covid injections. I’ve come a long way since then. Back then I thought I could change things. But I didn’t realize how far down the path we were.

Today I want to share my experience with the childhood vaccine schedule and how it has affected my family. I am certainly not known for my brevity, and that won’t change today. While I no longer labor under delusions of changing things, I do hope that this helps continue a conversation that needs to be had. I appreciate you for being here.

poison [poi-zuhn] a substance with an inherent property that tends to destroy life or impair health.

Back when I started writing here I believed viruses to be as a causative agent of disease. Because I had been taught that viruses were a fundamental truth, not a theoretical entity for which the proof exists as cytopathic shadows on a cell culture wall. For this reason it certainly had never occurred to me to consider otherwise.

I never questioned contagion because contagion was woven into the fundamental truth of viruses…and to learn one was to accept the other.

I hadn’t yet determined that the entire childhood “Well-Child Visit” schedule is nothing more than a mechanized system of routine poisonings under the guise of health.

Guise of Health

Routine Poisoning

While I did question vaccines, and certainly hesitated…ultimately I ended up just spreading them out. My gut never felt right about it…but I was never confident enough to stand my ground. My family is full of doctors who were all quite sure that only ignorant people question the almighty vaccine. In condescension, my dad lectured, “if your generation remembered polio you wouldn’t be so flippant about vaccines”. Naturally, there was no mention of DDT and the disastrous polio vaccine:

or Disney’s alignment with the OCIAA, as the Rockefellers tightened their grip on the medical establishment:

I am confident that my dad did not deliberately conceal this information or intentionally encourage me to harm the grandchildren he cared for so deeply. My dad genuinely believed in the fundamental truths that he was taught and did his best to live by them.

At any rate, the omissions were copious and the pressure to vaccinate was intense.

And I folded. I complied.

This is truly my deepest regret in life thus far. I feel it in the bottom of my soul…an ache that cannot be resolved. It’s the unmistakable sorrow of losing someone unexpectedly. The moment when you truly understand the finality of a void.

I might have come to a different conclusion if I had ever heard even a whisper of a notion that virology as a whole was anything other than Settled Science™. As I look back with hindsight, and play my young motherhood years over with over, I feel that ache of regret…but I also feel a searing and bitter rage for how I was manipulated and bullied into doing what cannot be undone. I am disappointed in myself for not listening to my gut. And for not having the courage to stand up for my children.

This rage continues to be fueled regularly as I watch the poisoning machine not only continue, but grow. Most recently, I was listening to Anthony Colpo’s article about this study. I was chopping veggies for dinner and felt the familiar heat gather inside me. I decided that day that I would write about my personal experience as a new mother, although I know I am screaming into the void of this little Substack gulag. Like I said, I used to think I could make a difference. Like an innocent little girl, I thought that if enough people saw enough evidence, then things would change.

Oh the places you’ll go.

2006

I was gifted What Your Doctor May Not Tell You About(™) Children’s Vaccinations when I was pregnant with my first baby. It’s been almost 20 years since I read it. Now that I see things more clearly, it makes sense why it was so easy to find and not censored back then. Which also why it is still widely available today.

It indulges the hesitation. It presents some problems with vaccines. And then offers some resources and a solution. The solution, of course, is to vaccinate. On an alternate schedule. Like I said, it’s been a long time since I read that book, and I’m sure that other people read the same book and used it to support their decision not to vaccinate their child. I just remember that each vaccine was presented in Pro v Con style and then there was an alternate schedule you could use to bargain with your pediatrician.

I questioned. I hesitated. I read the book. And then I ended up injecting the poison. I just spaced it out.

It’s the illusion of choice and agency. Like getting your kids to eat their vegetables by saying, “Would you like to eat your carrots or your broccoli first?“

The Routine Poison Machine begins operating on the very first, most fragile day of life. The vulnerability of this day is matched only by the moment one becomes a parent. The incredible vulnerability of this day is not only for the child who is just encountering life outside the womb, but also for the two people who just were just born into parenthood.

“A positive relationship between receipt of the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine at birth and overall vaccination schedule adherence in the United States has been demonstrated via the results of an analysis published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine .”

The machine capitalizes on the susceptibility of this sacred time and operates seamlessly. There is an assumption of compliance. An expectation of behavior around the threat of deadly boogiemen that come wrapped in little viral envelopes. The expectation is clear, and if you behave otherwise there is a marked increase in the barrage of “concerns” with the thinly veiled concern threat of failure to thrive and neglect.

In a pinch, they’ll shame you by pointing to your child’s immune privilege. Here’s my example of this…

My husband’s best friend and close colleague’s son was battling stage 4 cancer. He was 11 and had a Wilm’s Tumor. The prognosis was shaky and it was an incredibly scary and delicate time. We were in a small community and everyone was aware of the situation.

I brought my baby in for his “wellness check” and he was due for the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine, which I had already decided to decline. The doctor looked me directly in the eyes and said, “I know how close your family is to the ‘Smiths’…you should know that you are putting ‘Sam Smith’ at risk by declining this vaccine. A chickenpox infection could jeopardize his life.”

I folded. I was manipulated.

My heart was so heavy for this family…for this 11 year old little boy, battling cancer and chemo and radiation. I was so grateful that it wasn’t my child. This gratitude came with a sickening wave of guilt for thinking these thoughts. I wished I could do something…anything. And doing something was what was sold to me. The guilt roiling in my stomach was harnessed and I was told that by “vaccinating” my healthy child, I was protecting this little boy with a compromised immune system who was battling cancer.

2010

My second son was born in 2010. Everything was easier the second time. Labor and delivery. Breastfeeding. Declining the injected insult (Hepatitis B shot) to his little body on his first day of life. All of it was easier.

I delayed the commencement of his poisonings for 4 months. As soon as they began, so did his eczema and ear infections. He had a rash constantly for which he was prescribed a number of ointments, creams, and antihistamines. He was on antibiotics with regularity for his ear infections. All the doctors, including the ones in my family, assured me it was fine.

Although the second baby was easier in many ways, some of you may recall that I lost my mom to suicide when I was 6 months pregnant with this baby. I wrote about that here:

The ease of having a second baby was tempered by the challenges of my first year without my mom. As 2010 drew to a close, the lingering ache of my mother’s absence was eclipsed by the devastating news that my father’s Stage 4 melanoma had returned, mere weeks after he had been pronounced cancer-free.

2011

The first anniversary of my mom’s passing came and went, and my dad’s news was weighing heavily on my heart. We took the kids to NC for the weekend to see my dad and be with family as we marked one year without my mom.

My baby was 8 months old and was nursing like a champion. In fact, that was the only thing he was really interested in eating. He would play with the food on my plate, but certainly wasn’t interested in any sort of mushy baby food. My stepmom had made pancakes and bacon this particular morning, which I ate. The baby played with some of the food on my plate, but ended up nursing as usual.

After breakfast I packed up the diaper bag, put the baby in his carseat, and set the infant carrier next to my stepmom’s car as I remembered I had forgotten something inside the house. We were meeting some of her friends at the gym and I was going teach a Pilates mat class for them. As I came back outside, my stepmom was running toward the house, carrying the carseat. She was flustered, saying the baby was throwing up A LOT. He had always spit up, so I wasn’t concerned as I approached her. “No Sarah, it’s A LOT!” she emphasized.

I looked, and she was right. There was so much vomit in his carseat. Like it was filled. And it was an odd grey color. I took the carseat from her and went straight upstairs and put him in the tub.

As I began to rinse his body, he went limp.

A bright red rash began appearing. All over his entire body.

His little head just bobbled around as I repeatedly said his name. Panic surged through me. I wrapped a towel around him and flew downstairs, desperately calling for my dad. My heartbeat roared in my ears.

I found the Hydroxyzine, which I already had for his allergic rashes. My hands were shaking so badly I couldn’t get the syringe into the bottle to draw up the liquid.

My dad came rushing in and yelled, “DON’T GIVE HIM ANYTHING!”

I could hear the fear in his voice, something I had never heard before. He told me to get in the car.

My dad drove. My stepmom was in the front seat. And I was holding the baby trying to keep him conscious. We didn’t have a carseat and the baby was still wrapped in just a towel. My dad was driving like a bat out of hell.

I asked him if we were going to the hospital. He said that if Ollie was still breathing we were going to the pediatrician because we would just have to wait on the pediatrician on call to arrive at the hospital anyway. And he wanted Greg - Dr. Adams, who he knew well…and knew that he worked Saturdays at the office.

Thankfully my sweet baby was still breathing and we sped past the hospital.

At the pediatrician we raced to the window where the front desk lady said something to my dad which he found unacceptable. Disregarding her completely, he walked immediately to her right and let himself through the doors. I followed close behind. A nurse came around the corner with her hands up, trying to calm us down and turn us around. My dad didn’t even slow down, walking around her, saying we needed to see Dr. Adams immediately.

Dr. Adams appeared.

Relief washed over me I as he walked toward us.

It’s really blurry after that. I don’t really remember getting into the exam room or exactly how everything went down. I know my baby got a shot of epinephrine and the rash began to dissipate.

And I felt like I could breath again. My heart stopped pounding in my ears.

We stayed for hours as they monitored sweet baby Ollie.

They asked what he had eaten. He touched the bacon and a pancake on my plate, but he exclusively breastfeeds.

They asked what I ate. Bacon and a pancake.

Was there any way he might have eaten any nuts? No.

They asked if he was on any medications other than Hydroxyzine. No.

Antibiotics? Not currently.

Dr. Adams told me that he should have nothing other than breastmilk and perhaps Cheerios until I was able to get into a really good pediatric allergist.

Not one person asked me that day if he had taken any vaccines recently.

Hindsight is always 20/20, isn’t it?

I have replayed that day…that year…countless times. Over and over.

We went to the best pediatric allergist in our area. He did the allergy tests that revealed my sweet baby was allergic to many things, we were told. Peanuts, almonds, eggs, really just avoid all tree nuts. But DEFINITELY peanuts.

We were prescribed an EpiPen and told to carry it with us at all times. And we did. I don’t remember how much we paid for it, but I remember it was way more than I was expecting. Money was tight for us, but we managed to cough up hundreds of dollars every year to replace our unused EpiPens which expired every year.

The EpiPen racket isn’t what this post is about, but you know how I roll. My kid may be allergic to food, but I’m allergic to staying on point and keeping things simple. Ok, I will at least postpone my diversion from the original topic. I’ll say more about the EpiPen fuckery later.

Pharmaceutical giant Mylan has raised the price of the EpiPen more than 400% over the last six years leaving parents shocked and scrambling to buy the injection device for children with life-threatening allergies. National Children’s Hospital Dr. David Stuckus joins Lunch Break to discuss what options there are for consumers.

So we went through life, terrified of nuts, alerting everyone anywhere we went, and carrying EpiPens all the time everywhere. The ear infections were frequent and terrible. I was not yet seasoned enough to know that if our pediatrician was an asshole, I could move to a different practice. Or maybe I was just trying to survive the years following the devastating loss of my mom, the traumatic allergic event with my baby, and the return of my dad’s Stage 4 melanoma. Whatever it was, I stayed with this bitch of a pediatrician for too long.

Shortly after Ollie’s episode, I ended up with an ear infection, which was so painful that at first I thought it was a brain tumor. This was before we had seen the allergist, and we were absolutely exclusively breastfeeding. I went to urgent care where it was confirmed that I had a terrible double ear infection and a sinus infection. I told them I couldn’t take penicillin because I was still nursing and he was allergic (his brother is allergic to penicillin and I wasn’t willing to chance taking it).

The nurse practitioner, a man, was obviously irritated and informed me that “sometimes “we” have to stop doing something that “we” like and just pick it up later”. I was confused for a moment. My head was throbbing and I couldn’t quite grasp what he was saying. He spoke to me like I was a retarded child, spelling it out slowly, “You. Might. Need. To. Stop. Nursing. Baby. While. You. Take. The. Antibiotic. And Then. Start. Back. Up.” This would have been laughable if it hadn’t made me burst into tears. I left with a prescription that I would never take.

My ear infection raged on and I was back at the Urgent Care within a day. I explained my situation to the woman taking my vitals. Soon a lovely woman came in, an MD following the name on her tag. She closed the door and listened to me, between sobs, tell her about the anniversary of my mom’s death, my dad, and how my baby had gone into anaphylactic shock…and now my fucking ear. And then the asshole nurse practitioner that saw me the day before and told me to stop nursing my baby…to stop the one thing that I knew I was giving him that could get us through this.

With palpable compassion, she looked into my eyes and said, “You just need your ear to stop hurting.” And then she walked over and retrieved some drops from the cabinet and administered them into both ears. The pain subsided immediately.

She walked to the bench across the room, sat down, and kicked her feet up, reclining a bit. She pulled out her phone, and with confidence informed me that she would not leave this room until she had found an antibiotic that would work for me to take while I nursed my baby. And she did. My ear infection resolved and I could think again.

It wasn’t long before the baby had another ear infection. This time his course of antibiotics was accompanied by a bout of thrush. Thrush is basically a yeast infection in the mouth that often accompanies the use of antibiotics in babies. It looks like this:

It also happens on the other end, which looks like this:

And it is just as fun as it looks.

If the baby is nursing, it can easily be shared with mom. Which is what happened for us. I’m not sure I can accurately describe how unbearably difficult this time was for us. My sweet baby was so uncomfortable and mostly still nursed, which was incredibly painful for me.

We were back at the pediatrician soon and I was begging for something to alleviate the discomfort. With the wisdom of hindsight, I cannot believe I continued to seek advice from this bitch of woman for as long as I did.

During this particular appointment, with an air of irritation, she nonchalantly asked if I was going to “go the whole year”. It took me a moment to realize she was asking about nursing my baby for a year. I was taken aback as she was well aware of his allergic struggles and the many courses of antibiotics he had been on. After I told her that I absolutely planned to continue nursing for a year - and beyond - she coldly informed me that there was nothing that could help us manage the thrush. And with the helpfulness of a splinter, she offered that hopefully it would clear up eventually, but it might be something we just had to deal with.

Back at home, dejected, alone, and wishing desperately that I could call my mom, I pulled out the Dr. Sears Breastfeeding Book. I thumbed through it and found the section on thrush. As it turns out there are MANY things that can be done when both baby and mom are experiencing this infection. This book was a godsend.

I started by washing all of my bras in vinegar. I dried them completely and then turned them inside out and set them all in the sun. I took my shirt off and sat myself in the sun. Every single time I nursed him, I treated both of us with the oral medication that had been prescribed to him; using it in his mouth and then topically on myself.

Later that same day, I called Dr. Killion’s office and asked them to prepare our medical records for transfer. Seems like a pediatrician that gives a shit ought to know a little bit about such a common issue. Through this experience, I realized I no longer wanted to support a doctor who was so clearly unsupportive of something as important as breastfeeding.

We immediately began to feel better and within days the infection had cleared completely.

2017

Years went by and I could tell you countless stories of ear infections and rashes and sinus infections, but I’ll spare you the blow by blow. The kids and I had moved to North Carolina following my divorce from their father and we were still avoiding peanuts like the plague. I had Ollie at the allergist for an allergy checkup and to get a new script for an EpiPen. The doc did a blood test and said that he didn’t think Ollie was in fact allergic to peanuts. I’m sure you can imagine our surprise…how could this be?

He had us come into the office for a tolerance test. We brought a jar of peanut butter and some games to pass the time as we were advised this would be a long appointment. They took his vitals and then began with just a touch of peanut butter to his tongue. A timer was started and in 15 or 30 minutes (I can’t remember which) they came in and asked him how he was feeling and took his vitals again. Then they gave him the tiniest spoonful, maybe an eighth of a teaspoon, and started the process again.

Timer. Wait. Vitals.

The next time they gave him a quarter of a teaspoon.

Timer. Wait. Vitals.

Then a half.

Timer. Wait. Vitals.

And so on and so forth until whatever predetermined threshold was met and it was announced that Ollie was not in fact allergic to peanuts.

What in the actual fuck???? This little fucking nut that isn’t actually a nut at all (it’s a legume) had been quasi ruling our lives for years, and he was never allergic to them to begin with????

At the moment I was too relieved and excited for my little boy to be pissed off. Watching his sweet little face light up when the doctor said he could eat all the peanut butter he wanted will forever be etched in my memory. But what about hazelnuts, we wondered? We stopped Nutella, a treat he loved and made him feel like a normal kid, one year when a small bump emerged on his back at his yearly allergy test. The doctor said he thought that would be fine for him to eat. And it was. Again…what the fuck????

There was a burning question that persisted…

What caused his anaphylactic shock that day? Because I can assure you, peanuts or not, that event was terrifyingly real?

Who knows 🤷🏼 was the attitude from the doctors. It was kind of like, just be grateful it’s not the peanut allergy you thought it was, eat some peanut butter, and move on…

The blessing in disguise from this experience was that our trust in the medical system (my children’s included) was considerably eroded…which helped prepare us for the rapidly approaching fake pandemic.

The Fake Pandemic

They blew their load with the covid injections. With me, at least. I was still on The Vaccine Train because #Science until they started trying to force-inject them to everyone with doughnut bribes and lottery tickets.

And then I began looking at all their bullshit injectable poisons…

It was the middle of the night and I couldn’t sleep. I had moved to the couch and resigned to being awake. I started watching Vaxxed and then Vaxxed II. At some point as I was watching, it occurred to me to look at Ollie’s shot record. I realized I had it saved somewhere because I had needed it when we moved. I searched and finally found it attached to an email in an inbox I no longer used.

And there it was…

Less than forty eight hours before my baby went limp in my arms, covered in vomit and a spreading red rash, he had received two injections…both second doses.

I burst into tears. I cried for so many reasons.

I cried for my sweet baby who had no choice in this, but suffered all of the consequences.

I cried for the new mom who, despite doing her best as she mourned the loss of her own mother, dismissed her gut and then doubled down.

I cried for my dad who was also gone now.

And then I cried for all the parents living with children who were living with far worse outcomes than mine. And for the ones who no longer had a child living at all.

But most of all I cried because I could never take this back. I could never fix it or undo it or make it better.

My heart broke a thousand times that night. How could this have never occurred to me until now? More importantly, how did not one single person ever ask me about whether my son had received any injections in proximity to his anaphylactic episode? I’m sure that question will call plenty of criticism from all the angles.

Bring it. Whatever you say will pale in comparison to what I’ve said to myself, trust me.

Let’s fast forward to present day, where I began this post so many words ago…

I’m chopping veggies for dinner and listening to Colpo’s excellent synopsis of the Inconvenient Study which has been put out by Del BigTree’s organization, ICAN. Admittedly, I didn’t even look at this when I first saw it because of the association with ICAN. Without veering too far off course, I’ll just say that I stopped consuming that media a while ago. I don’t believe that we need more testing, better testing, or safer vaccines. I realize that many people believe that this is a necessary means to the end.

I believe that the “more testing for safer vaccines” language is a carefully crafted, manipulative strategy to keep everyone ensconced in the vaccine program. Similar to the book I read when I was first pregnant that humored my vaccine hesitation whilst helping me decide to inject my children.

Here are some relevant posts:

I personally draw a very hard line on this matter. No injections. Period.

To imply that we need more testing and safer vaccines implies that there is ever necessity for injecting poison into bodies. And I do not believe there is. It accepts the premise that there are scary viral boogiemen hunting down our immune systems and we need Big Daddy Medicine to save us and Big Daddy Government to make sure we obediently comply with the “life saving” that is so generously being offered required.

Just to be crystal clear, my presentation of this study is in support of complete repudiation of injecting children with poison. Ever. I am buttressing it with my own personal experience, which I know is anecdotal blah, blah, blah.

The reason I’ve shared my anecdotal story in such painstaking detail is to illustrate how deeply this injection practice can affect a child - and a family’s, quality of life. My son is okay; he didn’t die. But goddammit, our lives were profoundly altered for years. He struggles with his eczema vaccine injury to this day. His skin constantly itches. When we travel and share a hotel room, the sound of him scratching in his sleep still wakes me up in the night. Which is why, all those years ago, he was prescribed Hydroxyzine in the first place..none of us could sleep.

The full text of the unpublished paper can be accessed here .

Conclusion : This study found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema, autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders. This suggests that in certain children, exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions.

Highlights from Colpo:

Using records from the Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) and Health Alliance Plan (HAP; a subsidiary of HFHS), the researchers compiled a cohort of 18,468 subjects born between 2000 and 2016. Of these children, 16,511 were exposed to at least one vaccine, while the remaining 1,957 were unexposed.

After multivariate adjustment, exposure to vaccination was independently associated with a 2.5-fold increased risk of developing a chronic health condition. Vaccinated children evinced 3.03 times the risk of atopic disease (a group of allergic conditions) and 4.29 times the risk of asthma. While the data showed no increased risk of autism (possibly due to the small number of cases), vaccinated children showed 5.53 times the risk of neurodevelopmental disorder, including 3.28 times the risk of developmental delay, 4.47 times the risk of speech disorder, and a 2.92-fold risk of motor disability. Vaccinated children showed 5.96 times the risk of autoimmune disease. All of these findings were statistically significant. Vaccine exposure was also independently associated with increased risk for developing other conditions, including ear infection (hazard ratio 7.00), chronic ear infection (HR 7.89), anaphylaxis (HR 5.64), asthma attack or bronchospasm (HR 5.82) and eczema (HR 1.31).

The rage that boiled inside me as I prepared dinner, listening to the AI generated voice read these words, cannot be overstated. I actually had to set the food aside and take a few deep breaths. D heard me from the adjacent room and called out, asking if I was ok and could he do anything to help out with dinner prep.

I’m not sure why this particular evidence hit me so hard, but it did. It brought back so much. And not just the terror of the morning I thought my baby might be dying…it brought back the screams of pain every time he wet his diaper because of the fiery rash covering his bottom. It brought back the months and months of antibiotics that tore through his little gut, turned his mouth an odd white color, and set my breasts on fire. It brought back all the hours I spent in various doctor’s offices feeling small and weak and hearing over and over again that it’s just an atopic gene. Allergies, eczema, and ear infections just happen with the atopic gene…

And then guilt came rushing in like a tsunami as I felt that familiar pang of gratitude…for not being one of the parents that no longer has a child. The same guilt that was used so many years ago to coerce me into giving my baby the varicella injection.

What a vile and manipulative system this is. One that claims to exist for health and healing, built on an oath to do know harm…yet, when faced with evidence of such, chooses to look the other way.

Fear fuels the Vaccine Machine. Parents are manipulated into inject their babies, believing it’s for their safety. When “atopic” illnesses follow, the same system that caused the harm profits from the cure…selling creams, potions, and pens. And in disgusting twist, the pen that can mean the difference between life and death has become so expensive that many families can no longer afford it.

In what other scenario would this be acceptable? What if the regular maintenance on your car caused it to start attacking itself? Or caused it to start driving backwards? Or suddenly it could only make only right turns? Or what if getting regular oil changes caused a 2.5 fold increase in the likelihood that your car would develop chronic issues in the engine and braking systems?

The maintenance schedule would be changed if this were happening to cars.

Or planes.

Or refrigerators.

But our children? Nah, we aren’t going to look that system.

Because that system happens to be the most effective way to keep the population controlled.

Predictably sick. Dependent. Controlled.