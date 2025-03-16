As some of you know, when I was in my twenties I worked at a group home for people with severe problem behaviors, most of whom were autistic. That work was simultaneously very rewarding and terribly difficult. And heartbreaking. The facility strictly used Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).

ABA is a behavior modification approach that focuses on conditioning through reinforcement and punishment and looks a lot like how you might train a dog. It will not be presented like this if you look it up, but trust me, in actual practice it looks a hell of a lot like dog training. This method never felt right to me and for that reason, among other disturbing conclusions, ultimately I left the field entirely.

ABA is still considered to be the “gold standard of care” for treating autism.

A few months ago a friend recommended that I listen to The Telepathy Tapes, a podcast about non speaking autistics.

After a bit of description I realized that the nephew of one of my clients was likely featured on this podcast, which I soon confirmed. I binged the whole thing. The podcast is compelling and definitely worth a listen. It centers around the abilities of nonspeaking autistic people, known as nonspeakers, to communicate telepathically. Autistic nonspeakers communicating telepathically may sound outlandish, but please bear with me. Although I can personally verify at least one of the stories highlighted on The Telepathy Tapes, their veracity is not the point of this post.

Aside from telepathy, the podcast features nonspeakers that are able to communicate using a letter board with program called Spelling to Communicate(S2C) or another program, Spellers, which was featured in the documentary Spellers The Movie, a film promoted heavily on The Highwire.

Both programs use a letter board and are relatively similar.

Spelling to Communicate and Spellers view the inability of autistic nonspeakers to communicate as a motor skill deficit, not as a cognitive deficit. These programs assume that many individuals with autism, even though they may have difficulty with verbal communication, have intact intellectual capabilities and can express their thoughts through spelling.

In other words, the nonspeakers are plenty bright enough to speak and are mentally competent, but lack the ability to pair mental capacity with the physical skillset necessary for verbalized speech. Spelling methods are a stark contrast to ABA’s cognitive behavioral approach which views autism as an intellectual disability coupled with behavioral issues that need to be addressed.

The Telepathy Tapes does a beautiful job presenting autistic people as individuals, often intellectually gifted, who simply lack the ability to communicate in a traditional way. It shows the success of the letter board, which eventually becomes a screen, to help these people thrive. It is an incredibly compelling presentation, especially contrasted with Applied Behavior Analysis, which in my personal experience, was very dehumanizing to the autistic people I worked with.

I would like to emphasize that autism is a real problem affecting a rapidly growing number of people. Children and families are suffering, and the standard of care has not proven to be successful. Again, the new Spelling approach presents autism not as a cognitive deficiency, but as a brain-motor disconnection that lacks proper wiring. When the brain-motor connection is given the proper support, non speakers often demonstrate increased and unrealized abilities. Almost like superpowers…

Unfortunately, the Owners of the World will exploit any and everything, and it wasn’t long before that became evident here.

The Telepathy podcast soared to the top of the charts and even bumped Joe Rogan out of the number one seat for a minute. As soon as I saw this I was on alert….

A new podcast about autistic children allegedly having telepathic powers has soared on the Spotify charts in the new year, overtaking the powerhouse "Joe Rogan Experience" to briefly become the nation’s No. 1 podcast despite controversy and criticism the show has "contempt for science."

Earlier this week Peggy Hall posted about Elon Musk trademarking telepathy. The word telepathy immediately caught my attention.

A podcast presenting telepathy as a potentially undiscovered trait of autism is suddenly on the international stage. When something makes it to mainstream media (which Joe Rogan is), it isn’t an accident. Soon thereafter Musk trademarks telepathy. Maybe these things are unrelated, but let’s just entertain my theory that they aren’t.

Unless you are living under a rock, you are aware that autism rates have been exponentially increasing.

What if the autism situation has been intentionally ignored…or purposefully created?

Let’s just consider one contributing factor in the rise of autism and neurological disorders.

Aluminum

* Note: The chemical symbol for Aluminum is Al (capital A, lowercase L), not to be confused with the abbreviation for Artificial Intelligence (capital A, capital I)

Aluminum (Al) is a NEUROTOXIN. This is not new information. It seems to me that removing, or at least not abundantly ingesting, aluminum would be a good starting place if anyone gave a shit about that hockey stick graph above.

In 1989, a joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) recommended a provisional tolerable weekly intake (PTWI) of 7.0 mg/kg body weight Al; however, this was changed in 2007 to 1.0 mg/kg body weight because of potential effects on the reproductive system and the developing nervous system. The characteristics of Al neurotoxity are complex, and further research is needed especially in relation to bioavailability, cellular effects, metabolism, and metal-metal interactions. Al is also used in cooking utensils and in pharmacological agents including antacids and antiperspirants from which the element enters the human body. Al is not essential for life. On the contrary, Al is a well established neurotoxin and is suspected to be linked with various neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinsonism dementia in the Kii Peninsula and Guam [1], and the Gulf War syndrome [2]. (source)

If we are concerned about aluminum in cookware and deodorant, seems like injecting it via vaccine would be a clear concern too, right?

WRONG!

Turns out repeatedly injecting a known neurotoxin is NOT A PROBLEM! Aluminum is a common adjuvant in vaccines and it is “completely safe” (according to CDC) when injected into just born infants multiple times, which only makes sense if you don’t think about it. Sometimes aluminum is neurotoxic, but according to “experts”, sometimes it just strengthens that immune response right up.

From CDC:

Here is a list of the vaccines that contain the NEUROTOXIN ALUMINUM:

1. Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP) Vaccines

DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis) vaccines often contain aluminum hydroxide or aluminum phosphate to boost the immune response. Example brands: Infanrix , Daptacel , Kinrix .



2. Hepatitis A and B Vaccines

Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B vaccines commonly contain aluminum hydroxide as an adjuvant. Example brands: Hepatitis A : Havrix , Vaqta . Hepatitis B : Engerix-B , Recombivax HB .



3. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines

The HPV vaccines also use aluminum salts to enhance the immune response. Example brands: Gardasil (HPV vaccine against types 6, 11, 16, 18). Cervarix (HPV vaccine against types 16 and 18).



4. Pneumococcal Vaccines

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines that protect against infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae often contain aluminum phosphate or aluminum hydroxide . Example brands: Prevnar 13 (Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine). Pneumovax 23 (though this one typically does not use aluminum as an adjuvant, it’s important to distinguish from conjugate vaccines like Prevnar).



5. Meningococcal Vaccines

Some meningococcal vaccines that protect against Neisseria meningitidis contain aluminum salts as adjuvants. Example brands: Menactra (Meningococcal conjugate vaccine). Menveo (Meningococcal conjugate vaccine).



6. Tetanus and Diphtheria (Td) Vaccines

Tetanus and Diphtheria vaccines (Td) use aluminum hydroxide as an adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Example brands: Adacel , Boostrix .



7. Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (Hib) Vaccine

Hib vaccines protect against infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b and often contain aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant. Example brands: ActHIB , Hiberix , PedvaxHIB .



8. Typhoid Fever Vaccine

Some typhoid fever vaccines use aluminum salts to enhance their efficacy. Example brand: Typhim Vi (inactivated, injectable vaccine).



9. Rabies Vaccine

Some rabies vaccines may use aluminum hydroxide as an adjuvant to improve the immune response. Example brand: RabAvert (inactivated rabies vaccine).



10. Tuberculosis (BCG) Vaccine

The BCG vaccine for tuberculosis sometimes uses aluminum-based adjuvants to increase the immune response. Example brand: Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG).



11. Cholera Vaccine

Some oral and injectable cholera vaccines may use aluminum salts as part of their formulation to improve the immune response.

12. Anthrax Vaccine

The anthrax vaccine used by military personnel and certain at-risk groups may use aluminum hydroxide as an adjuvant. Example brand: BioThrax .



So that’s a lot of neurotoxic aluminum PURPOSEFULLY injected into people. Still with me?

Now let’s look at whether aluminum, a neurotoxin, has any correlation with autism.

Oh look, it sure does 👇

The pre-eminence of intracellular aluminium associated with non-neuronal cells was a standout observation in autism brain tissue and may offer clues as to both the origin of the brain aluminium as well as a putative role in autism spectrum disorder.

The association between aluminum adjuvants in the vaccines and autism spectrum disorder is suggested by multiple lines of evidence.

“Overall, these findings support policies that advocate limiting exposure to neurotoxic metals, particularly for pregnant women and young children, in order to help reduce the rising incidence of ASD.”

Autism is considered a neurodevelopmental disorder.

There are neurodegenerative diseases that have many of the same characteristics as autism. Two of them are Alzheimer’s and dementia. Any correlation between the KNOWN NEUROTOXIN aluminum and these two neurodegenerative conditions?

The science says yes. Here are three studies…and there are a fuck ton more where these came from.

In this review, we have summarized the properties associated with various aspects of Al neurotoxicity. There is growing evidence for a link between Al and AD, and between other metals and AD. Nevertheless, because the precise mechanism of AD pathogenesis remains unknown, this issue is controversial. However, it is widely accepted that Al is a recognized neurotoxin, and that it could cause cognitive deficiency and dementia when it enters the brain and may have various adverse effects on CNS. In general, the absorption of metals by the gastrointestinal tract is widely variable and is influenced by various factors including an individual difference, age, pH, stomach contents [173]. Recent studies using mass spectrometry of 26Al have demonstrated that small, but a considerable amount of Al crosses the blood brain barrier, enters into the brain, and accumulates in a semipermanent manner [174, 175]. Therefore, Al can cause severe health problems in particular populations, including infants, elderly people, and patients with impaired renal functions, and unnecessary exposure to Al should be avoided for such patients [176].

The hypothesis that Al significantly contributes to AD is built upon very solid experimental evidence and should not be dismissed. Immediate steps should be taken to lessen human exposure to Al, which may be the single most aggravating and avoidable factor related to AD. In this study, high aluminum levels in drinking water (≥0.1 mg/l) were associated with an elevated risk of dementia and AD. This result was highly significant despite the low number of subjects exposed to such levels. Inversely, high silica levels (≥ 11.25 mg/l) were associated with a lower risk of dementia and AD.

The accidental contamination of Al into drinking water occurred and more than 20,000 persons were exposed to high level of Al at 1988 in Camelford (Cornwall, UK). Residents exposed to contaminated Al exhibited various symptoms related to cerebral impairments such as loss of concentration and short term memory in a 10-year follow-up study [21].

How Many Ways Can We Ingest Aluminum???

What about aluminum in water? Yep, can do!

Aluminium Drinking Water Treatment Residuals and Their Toxic Impact on Human Health

Data in the literature suggest that exposure to aluminium via drinking water may be a contributing factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. Water treatment using aluminium salts, can increase the percentage of dissolved, low molecular weight aluminium species that are chemically reactive and more readily absorbed by human body.

Aluminum leaching into water is a known phenomenon, particularly when the water comes into contact with aluminum materials over time. While drinking water from aluminum cans or bottles may not pose immediate health risks, prolonged contact can lead to small amounts of aluminum leaching into the water, especially if the pH level of the water is low (acidic). This can be more common in bottled water with extended storage, where the material might degrade or be affected by temperature fluctuations. Studies show that the longer water is stored in aluminum containers, the higher the potential for leaching. However, the amount of aluminum typically leached into water from containers is regulated, and the levels are far below the threshold considered harmful. To minimize potential exposure, using high-quality aluminum bottles with proper liners or opting for glass bottles is a good choice.

Aluminum in drinking water is more common than you think. A lightweight and versatile metal, aluminum is even used in some water purification systems. Acute exposure to high levels of aluminum has been known to cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and mouth ulcers among other undesirable effects. Aluminum toxicity occurs far more commonly through breathing it in (from aluminum dust or fumes in industrial settings) or eating it (from overconsumption of antacids containing aluminum hydroxide, among other aluminum-containing food products).

“Aluminum toxicity occurs far more commonly through breathing it in (from aluminum dust or fumes” 👇

So we are injecting, drinking, and breathing the fuck out of aluminum, A KNOWN NEUROTOXIN, linked to both neurodevelopmental disorder and neurodegenerative disease.

Let’s see how we breathe it…

Abstract Weather engineering scientists developed a new chemtrail technology applied by jets in the stratosphere for decreasing the global warming. It is based on building synthetic chemical clouds of aluminum oxide as Welsbach particles to reflect the heat coming from the sun back in the upper atmosphere, and thus cooling the air on earth.

Jet in the stratosphere spraying chemtrails of aluminum oxide (Welsbach particles) and barium salts in the stratosphere. In 2000, The USA called for an international gathering for climatologists under the umbrella of the UN-Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to present the positive results gained from 1991-2000 in decreasing the air temperature over the entire USA by geoingeneering through seeding the stratosphere by Welsbach chemical particles (aluminum oxide and barium salts) according to the patent of Shang and Chii [8]. The "50-years Shield Project" of Edward Teller was presented and proposed as an effective global solution for the global warming phenomenon; and that the US$ 50 billion dollars cost of the project are totally sponsored by the USA. The project included the international flight companies through contracts to provide the jets with the tanks and spraying system of the chemtrails.

Aluminium has often been regarded as not posing a significant health hazard if the human body burden of aluminium has increased. Nevertheless, epidemiological studies suggest that aluminium may not be as innocuous as was previously thought and that aluminium may actively promote the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease. This condition is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60 –70 % of cases. In 2015, dementia affected 47 million people worldwide (or roughly 5% of the world's elderly population), a figure predicted to increase to 75 million in 2030 and 132 million by 2050. Recent reviews estimate that each year nearly 9.9 million people develop dementia globally; this figure translates into one new case every three seconds (5). Even prolonged exposure to low levels of aluminium leads to changes associated with brain ageing and neurodegeneration (6). Furthermore, aluminium has been included among 200 neurotoxic chemicals that silently erode intelligence, disrupt behaviours, truncate future achievements, and damage societies, perhaps most seriously in developing countries. The latter is called the "Silent Pandemic of Neurodevelopmental Toxicity in Children" (7,8). Recently, the aluminium content of brain tissue in autism spectrum disorder was found to be consistently high (9), and the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder is increasing, last CDC estimated prevalence is 1 in 44 children (10).

Okie dokie…if you are still with me, thank you.

I think I have presented a reasonable case that the neurotoxicity of aluminum is well established and hardly a secret (paging Bobby!). Yet it continues to be used abundantly in water, food, air, and regularly injected in vaccines.

Assuming that the powers that be are aware of this flagrant use of a known neurotoxin, and they are, I can only see this one of two ways:

willful ignorance (best case) intentional harm (worst case)

Let’s go back to telepathy and Elon.

ELON MUSK’S BRAIN implant company, Neuralink, has filed applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to exclusively own the names Telepathy, Telekinesis, and others for future products. The company’s trademark application for Telepathy, filed on March 3, describes the product as “an implantable brain to computer interface for facilitating communication and control of software and hardware.” The “facilitating communication” claim could mean that Telepathy is meant to help paralyzed people communicate by way of typing on an external device, but it could also mean allowing telepathic communication between individuals with Neuralink implants.

Brain chips are on the way and currently making their way into brains.

Are you ready for your Neuralink? Probably not, right?

What conditions do you think would make it more likely for people to accept a brain chip?

What if you had a child that couldn’t speak?

Or your parent or sibling was slipping into the abyss of dementia?

What if your spouse forgot your name? Or forgot the name of the children you had together?

And there was the potential promise to give them that ability?

What about if your autistic child actually had hidden superpowers?

Within the Ambient Assisted Living (AAL) community, Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) have raised great hopes as they provide alternative communication means for persons with disabilities bypassing the need for speech and other motor activities.

"So Neuralink I think at first will solve a lot of brain-related diseases," Musk said. "So could be anything from, like, autism, schizophrenia, memory loss — like, everyone experiences memory loss at certain points in age. Parents can't remember their kids' names and that kind of thing."

One of the most ambitious goals Neuralink has is to someday fight degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, or other major illnesses. Until today, the possible existence of Neuralink chips was only in the developing stage but a recent announcement from Musk himself has proven that the tech mogul isn't waiting any time to move forward with this.

👆This is early treatment, by the way.

Heavy Speculation Incoming 👇

I don’t claim to understand the motivations, but I do see what is happening. Those who are willing to fake a pandemic and administer herd culling murder shots to the world are also more than willing to continue dousing and dosing the world with aluminum. They are willing to continue to create the neurodevelopmental and neurdegenerative conditions under which one might consider implanting a brain chip. A human experiment sold as a way to save their child, or to unlock their child’s inner superpower. Or with early diagnosis (early onset Alzheimer’s, etc) and early treatment (only works if you get your chip early), perhaps you would choose to participate in an experiment known as a study or trial. This is how they sell it.

And please do not misunderstand me…I am not casting stones here. I watched my dad participate in multiple studies trying to save his life. And then I watched him say goodbye to my children, knowing they were the only two grandchildren that would ever get to meet him. If I would have had the opportunity to reverse something, to get more time, I absolutely would have. And if it were my child…all bets are off. Desperation will make boundaries flexible. They know this.

Once the chips have been tested on the disabled proven to “work”, and we know that they are at Bhattacharya “Pretty Safe” Levels (the studies “proving” this can of course be produced regardless of whether the chips are in fact “safe and effective”), then the real brain chip roll out will begin.

I posit that it will look a lot like the transgender roll out. Look how easy it was to convince people that biology is fluid and the practice of allowing synthetic hormone abuse and sexual mutilation of children is not only acceptable, but a right not be infringed upon.

Did you notice that the criteria for diagnosing autism has broadened?

I imagine after the chips are a thrilling “success” among the nonspeakers, they will become available to autistic people that are speaking. Or perhaps during the clinical trials, they will be so obviously effective that the studies will need to be unblinded. Maybe anyone who identifies as autistic will be able to get a chip…or those just in search of their superpower…which I imagine the chip will promise.

There is a long history of experimenting on those considered to be disabled. People facing lives with neurodevelopmental disorders or neurodegenerative diseases are uniquely poised to accept a level of risk that others might not. For instance, you are reading this right now it’s doubtful you would like to sign up for one of Neuralink’s human trials. However if you are looking at neurological disorder and disease, you might consider it.

I can hear the arguments for all the benefit that people will get because they are struggling with something of which I know nothing about. That may be true. But what I am seeing is that there is a situation that has been created, that could easily be addressed, but is not. This does not give me confidence about ethical human trials for anything addressing neurological issues that are a result of the obvious abundant poisoning. We are already well outside ethical boundaries as I see it, because I don’t think any of us remember consenting to being sprayed with aluminum or drinking in the water supply.

When they need subjects, there is no problem creating a situation that produces them.

Rest assured friends, if there is a way to treat autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia, etc that happens to include brain chips, they will never stop poisoning us to find a cure.