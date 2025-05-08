Welp…here we are. In a completely unshocking turn of events (see here and here), Trump announced yesterday that he was withdrawing his reeeeeeallllly terrible surgeon general nominee, Dr Janette Nesheiwat. It is unclear as to whether this withdrawal happened because of her devotion to the herd culling murder shots or because of her early 90’s soft porn vibe. Just kidding I made that part up. But seriously…

Wanna grab my boob?

Nesheiwat was replaced with the newly crowned MAHA Celebrity Doctor Du Jour, Casey Means. I’m sure you’re familiar with her as she, along with Brother Calley, were trotted out across all the “alternative” “health freedom movement” platforms, just ahead of the Trump/RFK alliance campaign.

Means, a vocal "Make America Healthy Again" proponent, played a significant role in helping shape the administration's agenda surrounding health [get rid of that darn food dye already], alongside her brother, Calley Means. She is a Stanford-trained physician and has made a name for herself as a wellness influencer alongside her brother. In 2024, both Casey and Calley co-wrote a book about the chronic disease epidemic titled "Good Energy," and Casey is also the co-founder of a health-tech company called Levels. Calley Means [brother] was previously tapped by the administration to serve as a top special advisor to Secretary Kennedy. (source)

Just before RFK joined the MAGA movement, making it the more palatable MAHA movement (to rope in as many “dissidents” as possible 😉) the Means Duo went on Tucker saying all* of the things people wanted to hear. All the toxic terrible food that needs to be changed. BIG PHARMA. All the things EXCEPT for that one injectable MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURE that is doing a lot of havoc wreaking since its deployment.

Here’s a little video synopsis (which I’ve posted before).

And here’s Brother Calley, ex pharmaceutical lobbyist (who supposedly linked ole Donnie T and RFK up), calling for a STATE OF EMERGENCY for chronic disease on day one of the presidency. (pssst…state of emergency would mean PREP Act fuckery)

By the way, Casey has a company called Levels that sells Continuous Glucose Monitors. She wants to help people solve the mystery of what’s spiking blood sugar.🤔 Because gosh, if only we could know if sugar spikes blood sugar…then people could make better choices and we could be way healthier.

Here is Casey on the Tucker Carlson Show hocking her Continuous Glucose Monitor. That PLUGS INTO YOU:

And here’s a screenshot from the Levels homepage. Please note the words highlighted with a red box. Because THAT IS WHAT THIS IS.

Biometric TRACKING.

Anywho…

I looked at some of the mainstream blahbity blah today to see what’s being said, and can you believe I ran into CBS News interviewing Robert Malone???

"She's qualified. She's energetic. She's been a good communicator, which is the role of surgeon general. She seems to have good ethical moorings. And she reflects this new thinking about where HHS should be. I think it's a bold pick," Dr. Robert Malone, another close ally of Kennedy, told CBS News. "The nutritional agenda is a core part of MAHA. It may not be their core part of MAHA. But there's no doubt that it's a central part of the overall mission," he said. Malone acknowledged the perception among some of Kennedy's base that Means had not been "sufficiently vocal, early enough, in rejecting the mRNA vaccine products," as he had been.

Malone is kind of a big deal in the “deep state”, FYI…

The article continues…

Casey and Calley Means have also earned skepticism from some of Kennedy's anti-vaccine base, who have grown frustrated with what they fear has been Kennedy's drifting attention away from what they hoped would be a ban of several vaccines and towards a crackdown on unhealthy foods and additives like synthetic food dyes. (source)

Um yeah.

So I’m sure there will be plenty of comments about how I don’t understand the long game…and how so and so is just waiting until the right time…and they have to start somewhere, blah, blah, blah.

Cool. I can’t wait until they get to the part where Fiercely Pro Vaccine Bobby, the “ex” Pharma Lobbyist, and the Stanford trained Surgeon work their magic with the Father of The Brilliant Vaccines. And they stop injecting people with poison and spraying us with poison, and fucking bathing us in radiation ALL THE TIME EVERYWHERE. And when that happens I will gladly prepare a delectable plate of crow on which I will happily dine.

There sure are a lot of supplements and biohacking biometric tracking devices that are being crammed down our throats under the guise of new and better health right now. And it seems like everyone’s an affiliate for something that you take or wear or plug into yourself.

By the way, just because these “medical freedom movement” fucks experts say that they are departing from the mainstream medical paradigm doesn’t mean they are.

For example, this was surprising:

These “freedom fighters” are pushing the same agendas that you think you are getting healthy and free from. At the end of the day, you are still signing up for a plan (like insurance), that gets you discounts or is free* (covered benefits/in-network), for products and services (prescriptions and appointments).

Oh look, here’s The Wellness Company offering virtual care, pharmacy coaching (wtf is that btw?), discounts on prescriptions, and free supplements👇

Hey, did you know that Brother Calley has a company too? It’s called Truemed and when you “Join The Movement” (sound familiar?) you can use your pre-tax dollars on supplements and stuff.

How cool is that?!?!?!? You can use your OWN money, before it’s pilfered (🤗), on supplements and devices that are decided for you/in network partner with Truemed.

And Trumed LOVES tracking your health, of course.

Obviously, you can use your pre-pilfered dollars on Sister Casey Now Surgeon General PLUG IN TRACKING device. Duh.

And testing! Truemed LOVES testing, obvi.

Recognize this guy? He’s an InstaGram Star and your resident supplement salesman.

Okie dokie friends….

When you are perusing the mainstream media and see headlines like this:

Just know that they are using terms like “conspiracy theorist” and “wellness influencer” to drive you directly into the open arms of The Wellness Movement. And they don’t care how you join, or with which company…just as long as you’re Testing, Taking, and Tracking, you medical freedom warrior, you!

I’ll let the AP wrap this bullshit up…

Casey Means has no government experience and dropped out of her surgical residency program, saying she became disillusioned with traditional medicine. She founded a health tech company, Levels, that helps users track blood sugar and other metrics. She also makes money from dietary supplements, creams, teas and other products sponsored on her social media accounts. Means and her brother, former [pharmaceutical industry] lobbyist Calley Means, served as key advisers to Kennedy’s longshot 2024 presidential bid and helped broker his endorsement of Trump last summer. The pair made appearances with some of Trump’s biggest supporters, winning praise from conservative pundit Tucker Carlson and podcaster Joe Rogan. Calley Means is currently a White House adviser who appears frequently on television…

Stay sharp, friends!