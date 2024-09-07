Maricea sat alone in the kitchen, staring at the worn-out calendar on the wall. The dates that had once symbolized hope for new beginnings now marked the delays and broken promises from her husband, George. He had promised her a better life—new opportunities, financial stability, and a brighter future. Yet, with each passing day, the promises remained unfulfilled.

She had convinced herself that the setbacks were temporary, that George’s harsh decisions and unkept vows were merely the result of unforeseen challenges.

“He did protect me from those awful men that terrorized our neighborhood. And our home is more secure now,” she thought as the security camera focused its lens on her face. “He’s under so much stress, and people have given him bad advice,” Maricea would tell herself, trying to rationalize his failure to deliver on his grand promises and refusal to admit his mistakes. “Things will build back better soon.”

As the months wore on, Maricea watched in quiet despair as George’s demands and controlling behavior intensified. Despite the mounting evidence of his deceit and the growing impact on her life, she continued to make excuses for his actions.

She agreed to wear the electronic monitoring bracelets and use the tracking devices, even though she didn’t really want or need them. After all, they were for her own safety because George loved her so much.

She hardly even noticed them anymore.

Most of the time.

They really made her life more convenient anyway.

And it was good that George could always find her and know her heart rate and sleep cycles. And have her retina display.

George had always had a heavy hand with the children. He felt that swatting them on their first day of life helped to toughen them up. As the years went by though George said swatting alone was no longer sufficient. He added spankings and whippings with a switch, which he required before the children could go to school.

More recently he began using a new switch made of razor blades on all the children, even the babies. He said it was for the greater good and it would protect other people, especially the elders. Although they didn’t protect anyone and killed a lot of people, he decided that he would still use the new razor switches on all the children at least once per year.

When friends and family expressed concern about George’s behavior and the children’s obvious injuries, Maricea would defensively respond, “He has reasons for doing what he does. He knows things we don’t. Besides, he said that he’s going to focus on the children’s health now. Their diet is TERRIBLE and full of toxic ingredients…and sugar. Don’t you care about that? And by the way, he mentioned the first day of life swats the other day.”

When the neighbors pointed out that focusing on the toxic food and sugar isn’t going to help the cuts and bruises from the beatings, Maricea got very upset and screamed that her family members were stupid communists.

She clung to the belief that George’s harshness was a necessary measure for the greater good and that his occasional kindness and partial truthfulness was a sign that he could still change. The excuses became a shield against the growing realization that her husband’s promises were nothing but empty words.

One evening, as Maricea sat by the window, she overheard neighbors discussing the broken promises of their own families, mirroring her situation. The parallel was painful. The thought that she had been manipulated into accepting a cycle of deception and control, and that her justifications had only served to prolong her suffering, was too much to bear.

Ultimately facing the truth was too painful, and she simply could not stop defending the man who had repeatedly betrayed her trust.

So she decided to stop thinking because it was just too hard.

She checked her phone to confirm that she had slept and had taken steps.

And then she clicked the TV on.

The end.