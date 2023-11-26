Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

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Connecting The Dots's avatar
Connecting The Dots
Nov 26, 2023Edited

Excellent work, as always Sarah.

I wonder if people will read these "legalized" trampling of the Constitution and their rights/liberties and realize, this is still happening each and every day - on hundreds of different issues, actions, topics and policies - all being done, for the most part, by unelected bureaucrats.

It then begs the question, "why is what your government (regime) is doing - to manipulate, financially ruin, imprison, demoralize and kill you - not as important as the doings of the Kardashian whore klan or a skinny, singing blond girl, who's purpose is to distract you into an idolizing worship tract, that takes your financial and mental focuses away, from what said regime is doing to you.

On some level the masses ask for the tyranny, by a coveted and willful ignorance and apathy, to maintain the "Netflix/Doordash status quo".

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Heather B
Nov 26, 2023

You are the bomb! Fantastic summary! Love the shirt! 😂Looks great on you. Thank you for linking it. ❤️❤️❤️

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