Following up on potential holiday conversations….

This is based on the extensive work of Katherine Watt, who provides her invaluable work at Bailiwick News.

I’ve spend some time initiating conversation with “normies”.

These conversations are more “have-able” these days, and I’ve found that wording is important, and should be succinct. It’s also helpful to have supportive evidence (see HERE).

Have a conversation.

I’ve found that most people are interested to know….

Are you aware that you took a vaccine under emergency conditions and your informed consent was waived?

Are you aware that, absent of informed consent (see [42 USC 247d-6d(b)(9)][42 USC 247d-6d(b)(7)]), you received a “medical countermeasure”, not a medical product?

Did you know that the EUA Program authorized the HHS Secretary, at his or her sole discretion, to knowingly, deliberately, suspend federal drug safety regulation for the duration of any "public health emergency" as determined and extended by the HHS Secretary at his or her sole discretion, including but not limited to:

non-clinical, pre-clinical and clinical trial standards data collection regulatory review procedures raw material, manufacturing process and product testing standards product labeling and serialization product distribution and storage standards advertising and marketing standards physician prescription requirements product dispensing • informed consent obligations on investigators and rights for individual human recipients; adverse effect monitoring and reporting product safety enforcement and recall provisions

See Here for more information.

SIX KEY CONGRESSIONALLY AUTHORIZED STATUTORY FRAMEWORK CHANGES

Short story…

In 1969, the DOD Chemical and Biological Warfare program authorized the use of human subjects for weapons research and development. Informed consent was nullified under public health emergency conditions, and oversight for the DOD Chemical and Biological Warfare program was reduced and/or eliminated. Bioweapons were reclassified as Medical Countermeasures.

In 1983, our sweeping Public Health Emergency Program was solidified, under the direction of the secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Nation Vaccine Program in 1986, set up a legal model and precedent, providing indemnity (civil and criminal), for producers of vaccines, and other products classified as vaccines, through agencies such as the CDC and FDA.

In 1997, the Federal Food and Drugs Act expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics. This was the birth of EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION, which under Emergency Conditions, nullified informed consent , and expanded access to unapproved medications.

The 2004, Project Bioshield Act authorized medical products for use in emergencies, commonly known as the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) program, which has enabled the Covid-19 biochemical weapons attack on the American people.

In 2002, National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, expanded and centralized a chain of command within HHS, which included the DOD, DOJ, ASPR, among others, establishing supervisory procedures to direct and fund the public health emergency response at the FEDERAL, STATE, and LOCAL levels.

In 2015, oversight was drastically reduced regarding OTA (Other Transactions Authority). Financial controls on federal spending for OTA was suspended, and Congress authorized the Department of Defense to use OTA for PROTOTYPE PROCUREMENT.

Longer story….

•1969 - Title 50, War and National Defense, Chapter 32, §1511 et seq. Chemical and Biological Warfare, enacted Nov. 19, 1969 (PL 91-121).

President Nixon (R)

Authorized the DOD Chemical & Biological Warfare Program authorized use of human subjects for weapons research and development Suspended statutes and regulations under NATIONAL EMERGENCY conditions and created statutory framework that governed the Department of Health & Human Services under PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY CONDITIONS nullified INFORMED CONSENT under emergency conditions reduced or eliminated most Congressional reporting requirements relating to DOD Chemical and Biological Warfare, Biological Defense Research and related programs. Redefined bioweapons as MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES • 1983 - Title 42, Public Health Service, §247d et seq. Public health emergencies, established July 13, 1983 (PL 98-49). President Reagan (R) 1. A sweeping Public Health Emergency Program; under the direction of the secretary of HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES. A key turning point occurred in 1983, with Congressional passage of the Public Health Service Act Amendment, codified at 42 USC 247d to create a sweeping Public Health Emergency Program under the direction of the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The Public Health Emergency program at 42 USC 247d falls under Title 42, Public Health and Welfare, Chapter 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter II, Powers and Duties, Part B, Federal-State Cooperation.

• 1986 - Title 42 - Public Health Service, §300aa-1 et seq. National Vaccine Program and Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, established Nov. 14, 1986 (PL 99-660). [Reagan]

President Reagan (R)

This program set up the legal model and precedent that provided indemnity (civil and criminal) for producers of vaccines, and other products classified as vaccines, through agencies such as the CDC and FDA.

The relevance of this Congressional act for the production and dispensing of Covid-19 "vaccines" is that it set up a legal model and precedent providing civil and criminal immunity for producers, "vaccinators" and others who manufacture and/or use products classified by the US Department of Health and Human Services, operating through subagencies including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as "vaccines."

• 1997 - Title 21 - Federal Food and Drugs Act, §360bbb et seq, Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics, adopted Nov. 21, 1997 (PL 105-115).

President Clinton (D)

This was the birth of EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION, which under Emergency Conditions, nullified informed consent , and expanded access to unapproved medications.

Public Health Emergency conditions, primarily through 21 USC 360bbb, Food and Drug Administration drug safety regulation, clinical trial standards, and clinical trials and human subjects protection (informed consent) have been corrupted under Public Health Emergency conditions, Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics, adopted in 1997 and amended and expanded thereafter. The 2004 Project Bioshield Act amendments codified at 21 USC 360bbb-3, Authorization for medical products for use in emergencies, commonly known as the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) program, represent the key expansion that enabled the Covid-19 biochemical weapons attack on the American people

• 2002 - Title 42 - Public Health Service, §300hh et seq, National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, adopted June 12, 2002 (PL 107-188).

President Bush (R)

This expanded and centralized a chain of command within HHS, which included the DOD, DOJ, ASPR, among others, established supervisory procedures to direct and fund the public health emergency response at the FEDERAL, STATE, and LOCAL levels.

This Congressional act and subsequent amendments, mostly enacted through the same laws that developed the 1983 Public Health Emergencies framework listed at Endnote 7, expanded and centralized the managerial structure or chain-of-command, establishing parallel offices or directorates of "emergency preparedness and response" within Health and Human Services (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response/ASPR), Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and other federal agencies. Coordinating committees comprised of representatives of these federal offices are authorized to meet and establish supervisory procedures to direct, control and fund public health emergency response programs at the federal, state, local and tribal levels. These coordinating committees include but are not limited to the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE), established by HHS in 2006 and authorized by Congress in 2019, 15 and other public, private, hybrid and quasi-governmental entities, including the FDA Medical Countermeasures Initiative (MCMi); HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA); and the Medical Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear [CBRN] Defense Consortium

• 2015 - Title 10 - Armed Forces, §4021 et seq., Research projects: transactions other than contracts and grants. Originally adopted July 29, 1958 (PL 85-568) for NASA, expanded for DOD use for "prototype" contracting on Nov. 25, 2015 (PL 114-92).

President Obama (D)

This reduced oversight regarding OTA (Other Transactions Authority) and suspended financial controls on federal spending, Congress authorized the Department of Defense to use OTA for “PROTOTYPE PROCUREMENT”