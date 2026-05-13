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Y’all. I can’t. This just gets a more ridiculous everyday.

Take a gander at USA Today’s haNoTaVirus update today. If you think they aren’t trolling us, think again.

First of all, slow clap. The Damar Hamlin throw back is a really nice touch guys. Same color scheme and everything.

Awwww, the good ole days 🫶🩵.

Ok, buckle up buttercups. Are you ready for this amazing update on how the testing is going? I actually don't know if you are. I mean, you cannot write this shit.

All Americans in quarantine at the University of Nebraska are asymptomatic as of May 12, the Department of Health and Human Services said. One of the two passengers sent to Atlanta was initially symptomatic but tested negative for the Andes variant as of May 12, per HHS. HHS also said one American passenger initially tested “mildly” positive for hantavirus after evacuating the ship, so officials indicated they would undergo further testing. The individual had initially given two specimens for testing, which led to one negative result and one positive result, Capt. Brendan Jackson, physician and acting director of the CDC’s Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, said during a news conference at the University of Nebraska May 11. Spain’s Ministry of Health said in a post on X on May 13 that the American with an “inconclusive” test has now tested negative. USA TODAY has reached out to HHS for confirmation. Dr. Stephen Kornfeld, an American passenger on the MV Hondius, told CNN he was the individual with the “mildly” positive test result. Kornfeld told the outlet he stepped in as the ship’s doctor in April before eventually starting to experience symptoms himself. He recovered, but was tested alongside other ship staff in early May. When two passengers were evacuated to the Netherlands, one of Kornfeld’s test samples was also sent to two labs, which turned up different results.

Wow. Sounds like the testing is not only wildly inaccurate, but also terribly inconsistent. It’s probably that I just don’t understand testing and TheScience™ and stuff…

IF YOU NEEDED ANY ADDITIONAL EVIDENCE THAT PCR “TESTING” FOR ANY ALLEGED VIRUS IS BULLSHIT, look no further.

Please allow me to condense the paragraphs above into some tidy bullet points:

All Americans in quarantine at the University of Nebraska are asymptomatic

One of the two passengers sent to Atlanta was initially symptomatic but tested negative

one American passenger initially tested “mildly” positive

two specimens for testing, which led to one negative result and one positive result

the American with an “inconclusive” test has now tested negative.

Kornfeld’s test samples was also sent to two labs, which turned up different results.

But wait, there’s more!!

Obviously this story wouldn’t be complete without a terrible crisis actor. And here we have him. Just doing his job. Grooming the useless eaters for quarantine … across every major news platform.

Literally. Every. Major. News. Platform.

(Psssst….that means they want you to see this mf. 😉)

What’s he got to say?

OHMYGOSH!!!! Look how nice “voluntary”* quarantine is!

I’ve got hand sanitizer and a bed and a closet and a desk and … AN AWESOME SMART TV!!!! I have everything I need. Just look at this little oasis. 🤗

*ish

🩵 Man, what a deal 🫶

I have included this reminder in my previous posts about the haNotaVirus, and today will be no exception.👇

Aaaaaaand literally as I am writing this…

***THIS JUST IN***

We have discussed this with the CDC, and we are following the recommendations, which are we don’t want the person to go out in public, that they really need to keep in very close touch with us — which they are, there they’re being extremely cooperative. And if they need to have a conversation with someone, a brief interaction indoors, then they would be wearing a mask — all that sort of thing.

“extremely cooperative”

How does it go down when someone isn’t “extremely cooperative”, I wonder…

🤔

Guys, I don't have a prediction about how this plays out. It’s next level ridiculous but they are rolling with it longer than I thought they would.

Whatever is going down, I am 100% sure it is some primetime fuckery.