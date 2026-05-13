Conspiracy Sarah

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Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
6d

I lived in the country with mice and kangas and other rodents. Pack rats, ground squirrels. They invaded my house. Died in my walls. Pervasive. The virus was never a threat. They couldn’t get bird flu launched. They play us as fools. Meanwhile “they” just imploded the cruise industry. Sell that on the stock market now.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
6d

The grooming started with the muzzling in March, 2020, and the "two weeks to curb the spread" span for over a year.

The cruise ships provide a controlled environment for experimenting on the passangers:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/cruise-ships-are-testing-grounds

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