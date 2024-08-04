I know. FINALLY.

Well, THANK GAWD. I would really hate to find out my graphene condom was made with…((gasp))…GMOs.

And that shit better be vegan goddammit. Otherwise you can just blame yourself for Klimate change and go ahead and sign yourself up for bug eating.

I mean, I cannot write this shit…

Turns out the always generous herd culler , Billy G is all hot and bothered for that graphene feel.

Condom maker HLL Lifecare has secured a research grant of $150,000 USD (Rs.6.43 crore) from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) for its phase II graphene condom project. The grant follows an earlier research grant for the proof-of-concept project to produce graphene condoms, also funded by BMGF, and is intended for "pilot scale production and clinical trials of graphene incorporated natural rubber latex (GNRL) condoms". HLL hopes to start marketing graphene condoms globally by the end of the phase II.

The earlier research grant for the proof-of-concept project to produce graphene condoms. Also funded by Billy G👇

Graphene to enable safer and more desirable condoms?

Researchers from the University of Manchester are developing a new graphene-latex composite for use in condoms. The researchers hope that graphene will enable thinner, stronger and safer condoms - which makes sense as graphene is very thin and light but yet strong, transparent and flexible. The researchers have been awarded £62,000 ($100,000) by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Oh look, I found a study → SURPRISE “generously” funded by Billy G ← that conveniently found graphene doesn’t irritate penises or vaginas at all. Awesome!

Actual footage of graphene not irritating that mouse.

Conclusion (my summary)

Graphene’s all good. The mice, rabbits and guinea pigs loved it *see above.

Wrap it up and bang away, useless eaters!

Here are the acknowledgements:

The authors thank the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Grand Challenges Program for the generous financial support and HLL Lifecare Limited, Trivandrum, Kerala, India, for providing laboratory facilities and support. They are grateful to Dr. Harikumar, K.B., Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, for the in vitro analysis.

Let’s check out the Amazon reviews.

Ah yes, a graphene piece breaking off inside the partner does kind of kill the mood…

I’m no doctor…but I bet graphene shards in the vag is pretty effective pregnancy prevention. It’s primary birth control and backup method all in one 👍

I have a much longer, less funny graphene post that will be coming in the nearish future. And memes. Those are also forthcoming.

Just graphene condoms today though.

See all those dolphins? That’s how you know these condoms are good.