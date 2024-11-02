Gosh, I Wonder If The Election Will Go Smoothly🤔
I mean, if I didn’t know better I’d think that post election violence is being fomented…
The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society.
Edward Bernays
My last client yesterday complained that he had an extra meeting at work to discuss a client’s concern about the company’s preparedness plan for post election violence.
Friends, we are being played like pawns.
Poised ((((programmed)))) for violence…no matter the outcome.
The unfortunate reality of the current situation is that the American people will lose either way.
"The people will believe what the media tells them they believe."
George Orwell, 1984
Another group had been even more badly shaken: those who had not seen the explosion in person, but had consumed six or more hours of news coverage per day in the week afterwards. Bizarrely, knowing someone who had been injured or died, or having been in the vicinity as the bombs went off, were not as predictive of high acute stress.
“It was a big ‘aha’ moment for us,” says Holman. “I think people really strongly, deeply underestimate the impact the news can have.”
Please review the following headlines and news stories. I was able to compile these during a very cursory search using the following phrases:
violence after the election
will there be violence/riots if trump wins
will there be violence/riots if kamala wins
The propagandist’s purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human.
Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited
How Bad Will Political Violence in the U.S. Get?
Civil war is unlikely, but other alarming scenarios are quite possible.
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
DOD Shreds All Remaining Constitutional Protections From Posse Comitatus Act in Anticipation of Post-Election Civil War 2.0
BY ETHAN HUFF, NATURAL NEWS
OCTOBER 18, 2024
The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses and Takes Power Anyway
If Trump overturns the 2024 election, here’s how it could happen.
By KYLE CHENEY, HEIDI PRZYBYLA, JOHN SAKELLARIADIS and LISA KASHINSKY
10/20/2024 07:00 AM EDT
You furnish the pictures, and I’ll furnish the war.
William Randolph Hearst
It turns out that news coverage is far more than a benign source of facts. From our attitudes to immigrants to the content of our dreams, it can sneak into our subconscious and meddle with our lives in surprising ways. It can lead us to miscalculate certain risks, shape our views of foreign countries, and possibly influence the health of entire economies. It can increase our risk of developing post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression. Now there’s emerging evidence that the emotional fallout of news coverage can even affect our physical health – increasing our chances of having a heart attack or developing health problems years later.
One potential reason the news affects us so much is the so-called “negativity bias”, a well-known psychological quirk which means we pay more attention to all the worst things happening around us.
In one study, when scientists presented participants with news stories containing equivalent, but differently phrased, statements about political instability or terrorist incidents, they were able to manipulate their perception of how risky that country seemed. For example, saying a terrorist attack was caused by “al-Qaeda and associated radical Islamic groups” was considerably more concerning than saying “Domestic rebel separatist group” – though both have the same meaning. (source)
The negativity bias is our tendency not only to register negative stimuli more readily but also to dwell on these events. Also known as positive-negative asymmetry, this negativity bias means that we feel the sting of a rebuke more powerfully than we feel the joy of praise.
This bias toward the negative leads you to pay much more attention to the bad things that happen, making them seem much more important than they really are. (source)
We tend to...
Pay more attention to negative events than positive ones.
Learn more from negative outcomes and experiences.
Make decisions based on negative information more than positive data[1]
Bad News
Additionally, studies have shown that negative news is more likely to be perceived as truthful. Since negative information draws greater attention, it also may be seen as having greater validity. This might be why bad news seems to garner more attention.
The Brain's Response
Neuroscientific evidence has shown that there is greater neural processing in the brain in response to negative stimuli. Studies that involve measuring event-related brain potentials (ERPs), which show the brain's response to specific sensory, cognitive, or motor stimuli, have shown that negative stimuli elicit a larger brain response than positive ones.
In studies conducted by psychologist John Cacioppo, participants were shown pictures of either positive, negative, or neutral images. The researchers then observed electrical activity in the brain. Negative images produced a much stronger response in the cerebral cortex than did positive or neutral images.[source]
Because negative information causes a surge in activity in a critical information processing area of the brain, our behaviors and attitudes tend to be shaped more powerfully by bad news, experiences, and information.
Media Control
In the US, there are 6 giant media corporations that control 90% of everything we watch, read or listen to. These media giants are worth billions of dollars.
The same is true in the UK. There are 5 billionaires that run and control the UK’s media, with Rupert Murdoch’s company Sky having the largest share.
So why is this important? These giant corporations decide what commercial adverts we see in-between shows and also have a huge influence on what new programmes get commissioned or remain on the air. In other words, their influence is all-encompassing and widespread. (source)
"The man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers."
Thomas Jefferson
"Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone."
Unknown
So I have been telling my family my whole life not to watch the news, because it puts in a negative place, when your in a negative place your are not as aware of your surroundings which puts you in a dangerous place. I very very much relate to this piece. My step mother who I love dearly hung up on me today because she still believes the twin towers narrative I was using it as an example trying to explain how easy it was to paint a lie into the heads of the masses using media. All of us have a common enemy that is the truth that can not be escaped, we need to start holding that enemy accountable, but we absolutely should not be enabling it.
Why bother with violence when it's crystal clear we'll do WHATEVER we are told no matter how evil or self destructive? /points at the genocide everyone is cool getting to work on time to support