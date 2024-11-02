The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Edward Bernays

My last client yesterday complained that he had an extra meeting at work to discuss a client’s concern about the company’s preparedness plan for post election violence.

Friends, we are being played like pawns.

Poised ((((programmed)))) for violence…no matter the outcome.

The unfortunate reality of the current situation is that the American people will lose either way.

"The people will believe what the media tells them they believe." George Orwell, 1984

Another group had been even more badly shaken: those who had not seen the explosion in person, but had consumed six or more hours of news coverage per day in the week afterwards. Bizarrely, knowing someone who had been injured or died, or having been in the vicinity as the bombs went off, were not as predictive of high acute stress. “It was a big ‘aha’ moment for us,” says Holman. “I think people really strongly, deeply underestimate the impact the news can have.”

The propagandist’s purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human. Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited

ANALYSIS

Civil war is unlikely, but other alarming scenarios are quite possible.

As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome

You furnish the pictures, and I’ll furnish the war. William Randolph Hearst

One potential reason the news affects us so much is the so-called “negativity bias”, a well-known psychological quirk which means we pay more attention to all the worst things happening around us. In one study, when scientists presented participants with news stories containing equivalent, but differently phrased, statements about political instability or terrorist incidents, they were able to manipulate their perception of how risky that country seemed. For example, saying a terrorist attack was caused by “al-Qaeda and associated radical Islamic groups” was considerably more concerning than saying “Domestic rebel separatist group” – though both have the same meaning. (source)

The negativity bias is our tendency not only to register negative stimuli more readily but also to dwell on these events. Also known as positive-negative asymmetry, this negativity bias means that we feel the sting of a rebuke more powerfully than we feel the joy of praise.

This bias toward the negative leads you to pay much more attention to the bad things that happen, making them seem much more important than they really are. (source)

We tend to...

Pay more attention to negative events than positive ones.

Learn more from negative outcomes and experiences.

Make decisions based on negative information more than positive data[1]

Bad News

Additionally, studies have shown that negative news is more likely to be perceived as truthful. Since negative information draws greater attention, it also may be seen as having greater validity. This might be why bad news seems to garner more attention.﻿

The Brain's Response

Neuroscientific evidence has shown that there is greater neural processing in the brain in response to negative stimuli. Studies that involve measuring event-related brain potentials (ERPs), which show the brain's response to specific sensory, cognitive, or motor stimuli, have shown that negative stimuli elicit a larger brain response than positive ones. In studies conducted by psychologist John Cacioppo, participants were shown pictures of either positive, negative, or neutral images. The researchers then observed electrical activity in the brain. Negative images produced a much stronger response in the cerebral cortex than did positive or neutral images.[source] Because negative information causes a surge in activity in a critical information processing area of the brain, our behaviors and attitudes tend to be shaped more powerfully by bad news, experiences, and information.

In the US, there are 6 giant media corporations that control 90% of everything we watch, read or listen to. These media giants are worth billions of dollars. The same is true in the UK. There are 5 billionaires that run and control the UK’s media, with Rupert Murdoch’s company Sky having the largest share. So why is this important? These giant corporations decide what commercial adverts we see in-between shows and also have a huge influence on what new programmes get commissioned or remain on the air. In other words, their influence is all-encompassing and widespread. (source)

"The man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers." Thomas Jefferson