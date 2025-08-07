Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
6d

This reminds me of an epiphany I had while reading one of Geert Vanden Bosche's substack posts: it's all bullshit. His immunology posts would have numerous types of immune cells all interacting in complex ways at great length and in great detail and he would tell you exactly how they were going to do this and then the inevitable end result was always that the killer covid variant would emerge and kill us all. It never happened. Thanks to him, I think immunology as a whole is a bullshit field.

Another thing that comes to minds was the method for making the polio vaccine that Sasha Latypova posted. It was something like 15 steps. Just imagine actually testing variations of each step (and many steps had multiple changeable parameters like time or temperature or substance) while holding all the other steps the same and then testing each seemingly better variation with all the other better variations. You'd be at it forever. So there is no way in hell that the process was arrived at with science. It was alchemy or a witch's brew.

I think much of the complexity in these fields is just to scare off questions from the uninitiated. This is much like what you would expect of priests in a primitive society. They would mystify their ritual to lend themselves an air of sanctity when really they were just glorified butchers.

7 replies
HatariMama's avatar
HatariMama
6d

I always look forward to your writing. I feel like we’d be friends when I read your words! Also, you reminded me.. when my dog took a dump in a park and I didn’t have a baggie, this nice lady said, “I usually have a plastic bag on me so when I pump gas, I don’t catch Covid.” And I remembered when there was a rumor about people putting HIV needles in the gas pump handles. We were scared to pump gas in the 90s. We haven’t come very far, have we?

12 replies by Conspiracy Sarah and others
130 more comments...

