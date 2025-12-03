As I mentioned in my last post, tis the season to watch the Federal Register. What is the Federal Register, you ask? It’s basically the federal government’s daily diary. It’s the place where agency actions, notices, rules, presidential orders, etc get logged.

It’s a pain in the ass to sift through, and a lot of boring bullshit…but they do tell you what they are doing - and they log it.

Historically, the holiday season is when contentious items get pushed through. For example, this time last year, HHS quietly extended PREP Act liability protections for COVID-19 countermeasures through December 31, 2029:

Just for fun…these are our other current “emergencies”:

FedReg Watch from 2024 produced this:

Also this:

And this:

So…the time between Thanksgiving and the New Year is of particular interest and I’ll be watching and updating accordingly.

This next update came alongside the slashing of (already incredibly minimal) barriers to pave the way for SMART cities update that I wrote about here.

Hey! Were you just thinking about how quickly the covid injections came to market and wishing that more injectable products could get rushed through production, but without the necessity of pesky emergency declarations?

Well I have some GREAT news for you 🫵!

Check out the FDA’s strategy document on INNOVATIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES.

SUMMARY:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the publication of FDA’s Strategy Document on Innovative Manufacturing Technologies (Strategy Document), which outlines specific actions FDA has taken and the Agency’s plans for fiscal years 2023-2027 to facilitate the use of innovative manufacturing technologies. As part of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Reauthorization Performance Goals and Procedures Fiscal Years 2023-2027 (PDUFA VII), FDA committed to advance the use and implementation of innovative manufacturing. The actions described in the Strategy Document are based on lessons learned from FDA’s experiences with submissions involving advanced manufacturing technologies as well as public input.

I. Background

Innovative manufacturing technologies—including but not limited to continuous manufacturing, distributed manufacturing, modern aseptic manufacturing equipment and processes, and novel analytical methods—can increase product development speed, bolster supply chains, improve drug quality, and prevent drug shortages. Regulators, academic researchers, and industry representatives discussed the current barriers to using these technologies and shared ideas on how initiatives such as the newly created Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Designation Program (AMTDP) could alleviate these barriers. The intent of this workshop was to fulfill a PDUFA VII commitment related to advancing utilization and implementation of innovative manufacturing, as well as section 506L(e)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, as amended by section 3213 of the Food and Drug Omnibus Reform Act of 2022 regarding the AMTDP.

Let me whisper that for you.

We are trying to get novel drugs/technologies out easier and faster and all the time and we don’t want to have to have emergency declarations to do it. Here’s our plan.

This applies to drugs and biologics reviewed by CDER and CBER. So what products does this apply to? You can probably guess:

biologics

gene therapies

mRNA “vaccines”

viral vectors

cell therapies

sterile injectables

According to the FDA, advanced manufacturing technologies such as continuous manufacturing, distributed manufacturing, and real-time release testing “can increase product development speed, bolster supply chains, and prevent drug shortages.”

With FDA’s Emerging Technology and AMT-Designation pathways which offer “early engagement and prioritized review”, sponsors using novel manufacturing methods stand to shorten the time from lab to market substantially, potentially by years.

Basically the rush we saw with covid injections is being streamlined and given accelerated regulatory pathways and strategic manufacturing plans.

FDA and BARDA have repeatedly emphasized that mRNA’s continuous-flow, modular, single-use manufacturing platform cut years off covid injection timeline.

Moderna went from viral sequence to first human dosing in just 63 days, and to U.S. emergency authorization in about 11 months — a timeline impossible with older platforms and traditional manufacturing.

Here’s a paper from NIH singing the praises:

Let me be very clear about what is happening… the framework that was built during the fake pandemic years, fast tracking medical countermeasures poisons that they categorize as injectable technology, has been hailed an incredible success. So monumental is this success, that it should be codified… and is being used to shape new regulatory pathways for novel poisons to be brought to market.

The FDA literally states AMTs:

“increase product development speed, bolster supply chains, and prevent shortages.”

Faster manufacturing + Faster approval mechanisms = Early deployment before complete long-term safety data

With this awesome new strategery (😉), post-marketing safety surveillance becomes a structural requirement because the safety learning curve is shifting into the commercial period. When you speed manufacturing you shift “evidence generation” into the post-authorization timeframe.

This is not a new approach - the checking for safety after all the people have been injected with the poison. It’s usually done under the guise of some sort of emergency situation. And there are pleeeeeenty of approval pathways to get it done:

Of course there are the fake pandemic heavy hitters we have all come to know and love:

And then all of these designations:

And here are some examples of how those came to market and were deployed on the people ahead of substantial safety data:

Anthrax Vaccine (AVA / BioThrax)

Original indication was narrow (anthrax exposure) but expanded to mandatory troop vaccination before long-term safety studies existed.

DOD use occurred under military legal immunity + EUA-style frameworks .

Serious long-term musculoskeletal, immunologic, and neurologic complaints surfaced later.

Gardasil (HPV vaccine)

Approved on the basis of surrogate endpoints.

The big cancer-prevention claims were made long before hard cancer incidence data were available, and validation required 10+ years of follow-up

Severe adverse event tracking moved to passive surveillance and delayed adjudication.

Clinical claims were made early (cancer prevention)

Definitive validation took 10+ years afterwards, long after vaccination campaigns were global mandate-driven.

Opioid REMS studies (e.g., OxyContin era)

(This one is slightly different but illustrates the delayed accountability structure)

Opioid manufacturers entered market with minimized addiction risk claims.

FDA required post-marketing REMS studies on abuse liability after massive uptake had already occurred .

Purdue & others delayed risk acknowledgement while REMS studies ran.

By the time REMS studies proved addiction harms and labelled risks were updated, millions were addicted, and hundreds of thousands of lives had been lost. Accountability was “litigated” decades later.

I don’t know about y’all, but all I can think is…

I SURE WISH WE COULD GET THIS SHIT MANUFACTURED FASTER.

ESPECIALLY IF IT’S NOVEL!!

What we need is:

More products entering the market with incomplete long-term data Post-marketing surveillance should be the real Phase IV / Phase V evidence Delayed safety findings

I’m not going to spend a ton of time going through all the ways that this “strategic plan” can be used to “strategically poison” the people faster and more consistently, but let’s just take a quick look at the “super successful” covid situation.

Specifically the latest Moderna injectable poison for the olds.

So this latest jab was rushed through in all the usual ways and approved ahead of any possibility of knowing the long term safety data, with this amazing statement of confidence from Dr. Vinayak Prasad:

With the understanding that Moderna will conduct and submit updated postmarketing safety data…

A successful outcome from the agreed-upon study may be submitted to the BLA to support future labeling changes. The Applicant and CBER OD agree that there is equipoise for such a study in individuals 50 through 64 years of age without risk factors, as illustrated by varying practice patterns among peer nations.

Moderna requested “revised milestones”. The revised milestones will conveniently be due just before the PREP Act liability shield for Covid is set to expire (12/31/2029).

OhMeeeeGosh, are you wondering how is Pfizer doing with their mRNA Flu Jabs?

I am!!

Just redacting the dosage for their ≥65 cohort 👍.

So it was a primary objective of the study to see how well Pfizer’s new flu shot performed among the 18-64 and ≥65 demographics. Yet when it came time to publish the main paper in NEJM, the second demographic was simply erased from history. But wait, it gets worse.

It includes disappearing study participants and data for 27,270 participants - which is astounding, even by PREP Act Trial standards. Please see Colpo’s Pfizer complete evisceration for the breakdown👇

So…as we can see, rushed approvals have really worked out for everyone and what we need is faster…better….constant manufacturing for technologies that are novel. Let’s rush that shit through. And make the people the experiment.

The postmarket study is the way bruh.

