Just a friendly reminder that we are under an emergency declaration for Marburg. I wrote about it here 👇.

Anywho…

I’m sharing an announcement that I ran across whilst perusing the Federal Register this morning. It appears that travel from Rwanda is being restricted due to Marburg diagnoses.

Marburg is a hemorrhagic fever that was declared an emergency here in the US of A back in December 2023. Here’s a helpful pic from CDC if you want to see a “photo” of the “virus”:

Don’t let its innocent shoelace vibe fool you.

More from Homeland Security on the travel restrictions:

On September 27, 2024, Rwanda reported cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in several provinces around the country, largely related to two hospitals. As of October 8, 2024, a total of 58 confirmed cases with 13 confirmed deaths have been reported from Rwanda. At present, most of the people infected are healthcare workers or their contacts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Travel Health Notice – Level 3, Reconsider Nonessential Travel. In order to assist in preventing or limiting the introduction and spread of this communicable disease into the United States, the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services (HHS), including CDC, and other agencies [ahem, the DoD] charged with protecting the homeland and the American public, are currently implementing enhanced public health measures at three U.S. airports that receive the largest number of travelers originating from Rwanda. To ensure that all travelers with recent presence in Rwanda arrive at one of these airports, DHS is directing all flights to the United States carrying such persons to arrive at the airports where the enhanced public health measures are being implemented. While DHS, in coordination with other applicable Federal agencies, anticipates working with operators of aircraft to identify potential travelers who have recently traveled from, or were otherwise present within, Rwanda prior to boarding, operators of aircraft will remain obligated to comply with the requirements of this document. Department of Defense (DoD) flights, via either military aircraft or contract flights, will be managed by DoD in accordance with HHS guidelines. Notice of Arrival Restrictions Applicable to All Flights Carrying Persons Who Have Recently Traveled From or Were Otherwise Present Within Rwanda Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. 112(a), 19 U.S.C. 1433(c), and 19 CFR 122.32, DHS has the authority to limit the locations at which all flights entering the United States from abroad may land. Under this authority and effective for flights departing after 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 15, 2024, I hereby direct all operators of aircraft to ensure that all flights (with the exception of those operated or contracted by DoD) carrying persons who have recently traveled from, or were otherwise present within, Rwanda only land at one of the following airports:

● Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois;

● John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York; and

● Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia.

Initial Marburg symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Muscle aches

Rash with both flat and raised bumps, often on the torso

Chest pain

Sore throat

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

As the disease advances, symptoms can become more severe, including liver failure, delirium, shock, bleeding (hemorrhaging), and multi-organ dysfunction.

Oh look, the WHO had an “extraordinary meeting” just this past May about a different hemorrhagic fever 👇

It was about Ebola and what they should do about it. Which is of course, VACCINATE. Duh.

STFU Notorious GVB about those questionable ring trials…

Let’s get the healthcare and front line workers jabbed, STAT!

Health-care and front-line workers In order to mitigate the impact of future outbreaks, SAGE recommends preventive vaccination of HCW and FLWs in the priority areas of countries with a history of EBOV outbreaks, or in neighboring their areas. Further, national Ebola response teams, international responders, laboratory workers with possible exposure to Ebola virus, and those working in specialized EBOV research units and in Ebola treatment units who may treat future EVD patients should be considered for preventive vaccination. SAGE noted that either of the available Ebola vaccines (rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP or Ad26. ZEBOV/ MVA-BN-Filo vaccines, depending on local availability) may be used according to their respective schedules. Preventive vaccination in the absence of outbreaks SAGE recommended that countries at risk of EVD (i.e. countries with a history of EBOV outbreaks or in their neighbouring areas) should evaluate the transmission risk on the basis of outbreak epidemiology and available local evidence and should identify in each country priority areas and target populations for preventive vaccination. Given the available data on risks, SAGE does not recommend widespread vaccination of the general population.

Remind me again, who is infected with “Marburg”?

At present, most of the people infected are healthcare workers or their contacts.

Now let’s have a look at the Ebola jab side effects 👇:

>10%

Aged ≥18 years

Injection site pain (34-69.5%)

Headache (36.9%)

Fever (34.3%)

Muscle pain (32.5%)

Fatigue (18.5%)

Joint pain (17.9%)

Injection site swelling (16.5%)

Injection site redness (11.9%)

Aged 12-17 years

Headache (59.1%)

Injection-site pain (52.2%)

Fever (48.3%)

Myalgia (29.6%)

Somnolence (28.1%)

Decreased appetite (20.7%)

Chills (19.2%)

Dizziness (16.7%)

Abdominal pain (15.8%)

Arthralgia (15.8%)

Aged 3-11 years

Fever (64.8%)

Headache (49.7%)

Injection-site pain (39.4%)

Decreased appetite (23.9%)

Somnolence (21.6%)

Abdominal pain (21%)

Chills (14.2%)

Myalgia (11.6%)

Vomiting (11%)

Aged 1-2 years

Fever (83.2%)

Crying (30.5%)

Decreased appetite (27.4%)

Injection-site pain (26.3%)

Somnolence (20%)

Diarrhea (18.9%)

Vomiting (16.8%)

Irritability (10.5%)

1-10%

Aged ≥18 years

Nausea (8%)

Joint pain/tenderness (7%)

Arthritis (0.8-4.7%)

Rash (3.6-3.8%)

Abnormal sweating (3.2%)

Local reactions (eg, redness, swelling) (1.8%)

Vesicular lesions (1.5%)

Aged 12-17 years

Nausea (8.4%)

Abnormal sweating (4.9%)

Diarrhea (3.9%)

Vomiting (3.9%)

Injection-site swelling (2.5%)

Injection-site pruritus (2.5%)

Mouth ulceration (1.5%)

Aged 3-11 years

Dizziness (8.4%)

Nausea (8.4%)

Injection-site pruritus (6.5%)

Crying (3.2%)

Arthralgia (3.2%)

Diarrhea (2.9%)

Injection-site swelling (2.6%)

Mouth ulceration (1.9%)

Abnormal sweating (1.3%)

Irritability (1%)

Aged 1-2 years

Screaming (9.5%)

Mouth ulceration (6.3%)

Chills (5.3%)

Injection-site swelling (5.3%)

Headache (4.2%)

Abdominal pain (2.1%)

Abnormal sweating (2.1%)

Injection-site erythema (1.1%)

Who cares about those side effects…let’s get this jab party started 👏👏

The Government of Rwanda in collaboration with WHO and other partners, has been implementing public health measures to protect its population against Ebola Virus disease. Vaccination was one of the measures taken to protect health care and frontline workers in the districts at high risk of Ebola. Overall, 2874 HCWs and Frontline Workers from the highest risk districts were vaccinated.

Here’s a map of where Ebola outbreaks have occurred. So this would be considered the priority area (according to the aforementioned extraordinary meeting), as well as the neighboring countries.

Here’s a map of areas that have had outbreaks of Marburg:

In 2024, healthcare workers in Rwanda, particularly those involved in managing Ebola risks, have access to the Ervebo (rVSV-ZEBOV-GP) vaccine, especially given its role in the prevention of Ebola caused by the Zaire strain. Ervebo is administered primarily to frontline healthcare workers in outbreak-prone areas, such as during the Marburg virus response earlier this year. While no Ebola outbreak is currently reported in Rwanda, preventive measures remain in place to protect at-risk medical personnel. This vaccine has been deployed in ring vaccination strategies in other parts of Africa, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, targeting healthcare workers and contacts of infected individuals. Although not widely administered for general public vaccination, Ervebo is a critical tool for healthcare providers and frontline workers exposed to potential Ebola threats. While the Ervebo vaccine, which protects against Ebola, has been deployed in Rwanda recently, details on the vaccination status of the Marburg patients themselves have not been disclosed publicly. The clinical similarities between Marburg and Ebola viruses add to the urgency of investigating potential cross-protection or implications of prior Ebola vaccination​

Look, I’m not saying that the Ebola vaccine could cause symptoms that look an awful lot like Marburg. And I’m definitely also not noticing that they prioritized vaccinating healthcare workers with the Ebola vaccine. Or that healthcare workers are the ones currently “infected” with Marburg…

Update from Rwanda:

Rwanda has a badass (yet entirely different) picture of “the virus”…

Hey, do you think those are little spike proteins in that “photo” 👆???

Gosh wouldn’t that be lucky if “Marburg” had lots of lil spike proteins like the “Covid”?!?! Because then we could use tried and true herd culling murder drugs safe and effective drugs that we know make people dead save lives.

😂 I mean…I cannot make this shit up 👇

Luckily Remdesivir wasn’t the lone “covid” “success”. There are so many other herd culling murder weapons treatments.

Like monoclonal antibodies.

And rushing “vaccines'“ into arms, of course!

“I think it’s absolutely phenomenal that Rwanda and the Sabin institute were able to go from detection [of the virus] to doses in arms in just over a week,” says Craig Spencer, a public health expert at Brown University.

6 Oct 2024

Rwanda has launched a trial of a vaccine against the Marburg virus to try to combat an outbreak of the Ebola-like disease in the East African country. “The vaccination is starting today immediately,” Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said at a news conference on Sunday in the capital, Kigali.

Rwandan government decides against a randomized vaccine trial recommended by WHO

16 OCT 2024

Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a clinical trial for treatments of Marburg virus disease had launched in Rwanda, which is going through the third biggest outbreak of the fatal disease ever recorded. The randomized, controlled trial, the first of its kind, will test the efficacy of the antiviral drug remdesivir and a monoclonal antibody against Marburg. “This is great news,” says virologist Thomas Geisbert of the University of Texas Medical Branch, who has studied Marburg. “Hopefully, lives can be saved as a result of this trial.”

Sabin’s vaccine candidate uses an adenovirus that normally infects chimpanzees but has instructions for making a Marburg virus protein stitched into it. This makes vaccine recipients’ cells produce the protein, which leads their immune system to produce antibodies against it. (Safety tests of the vaccine are currently taking place in Kenya and Uganda and will soon start in the U.S.)

Oh neat, here’s another compelling “photo” of Marburg in its “larvae state”.

Just kidding, this is just some more bullshit digital art that looks like struggling larvae on fish tank gravel.

Oh by the way…

Under this contract with Mapp, BARDA will support the necessary review and approval of Expanded Access Protocols (EAPs) by the Central Institutional Review Board at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. EAPs enable patients with serious and immediately life-threatening diseases to gain access to investigational medical products, such as MBP091, if no other treatment options are available. If a suspect MVD case presents domestically, MBP091 can be accessed under the preapproved EAPs and rapidly deployed to the participating Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTCs) and other clinical sites. This ensures treatment for MVD is available for the U.S. population under an appropriate regulatory mechanism. BARDA will also support product shipping, delivery, and regulatory communications to facilitate access to MBP091 for infected patients at the RESPTCs or participating clinical sites.

Get excited, folks because MBP091 looks safe as fuck. Just ask the guinea pigs and monkeys.

Demonstrated efficacy in animal models • Guinea pigs challenged with an adapted Marburg virus • Non-human primates (rhesus macaques) challenged with MARV/Angola (summarized next slide)

n = 6 (or less…monkeys)

👆Count me in mfs!!!

Slash those regulations bitches…Expanded Excess all day long!

And if you’re worried that you won’t be able to get your hands on that ERVEBO Ebola Vaxx. Don’t be. BARDA got your back, boo.

Since 2004, Project BioShield Act authority and funding have allowed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate the research, development, purchase, and availability of effective medical countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Having FDA-approved products readily available during a disaster can save lives and increase preparedness by streamlining and simplifying the emergency response. The work under this contract supports BARDA’s overarching strategy, outlined in the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, to procure medical countermeasures for known high-priority threats. By planning for potential future outbreaks, BARDA helps protect all members of U.S. communities against an evolving threat landscape. This award is one component of the BARDA’s CBRN Division medical countermeasure portfolio, visit the CBRN Portfolio to learn more. Last Updated: October 03, 2024

To summarize…

In a shocking stroke of foresight, HHS Secretary Becerra declared Marburg (a self limiting hemorrhagic fever that has never been problematic in the US) a Public Health Emergency back in December of 2023. ← That means all countermeasures are covered and there is ZERO liability. From testing to formulating to producing to implementing to whatever…NADA. ZIP. ZILCH.

Marburg has popped off in Rwanda and the Department of Homeland Security has restricted travel from the area.

Rwanda happens to be an area where healthcare workers have been encouraged to take the Ebola vaccine, of which the side effects are abundant and remarkably similar to Marburg symptoms.

Marburg “infections” have been noticeably limited to healthcare workers.

Just remember when they come with the scary pictures of people bleeding from their eyeholes and stuff and try to haze you into taking some bullshit. Zero liability. ZERO.

And just remember that even within their bullshit virus paradigm that a suuuuper deadly “virus” could never pandemic. Because it’s suuuuper deadly. It can’t go spreading everywhere if it’s knocking its host off like an ear at a rally 😉.