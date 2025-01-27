Are you wondering what you should do if you don’t have symptoms of “covid-19” but want to test anyway?

Don’t worry. I’ve got you covered. And so does the ASPR.

🙌 You can order FOUR FREE TESTS RIGHT NOW!! 🙌

Order Your 4 Free At-⁠home COVID-⁠19 Tests

Every U.S. household is eligible to order 4 free at-home tests.

BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE…👇

COVID-19 testing can help you know if you have COVID-19 so you can decide what to do next, like getting treatment to reduce your risk of severe illness and taking steps to lower your chances of spreading the virus to others. Your order of COVID tests is completely free – you won’t even pay for shipping. Want to know when your tests are coming? Sign up to receive email alerts when you order!

And luckily ASPR can help you handle the confusing situation of testing negative…

A negative at-home test result means that the test did not find the virus, and you may have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 to others. Check your test’s instructions for specific next steps. Antigen tests are rapid tests that usually produce results in 15-30 minutes. Positive results are accurate and reliable. However, in general, antigen tests are less likely to detect the virus than PCR tests are, especially if you don’t have symptoms. Therefore, a single negative antigen test cannot rule out infection. To be confident you do not have COVID-19, FDA recommends 2 negative antigen tests for people with symptoms or 3 antigen tests for people without symptoms, performed 48 hours apart. A single PCR test can be used to confirm an antigen test result.

Testing Breakdown

If you test positive, you have the “virus”. Go take some countermeasures.

If you test negative but feel bad, you should test one more time because SCIENCE.

If you are just joyride testing, have no symptoms, and test negative…get ready to test two more times, asshole. Because third time’s the charm. Everybody knows that.

Lucky for you, ASPR will mail you 4 free tests…that way you can test until you’re positive. 🤩

Need help placing an order for your at-⁠home tests?

Call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

I can’t believe its 2025 and I just wrote this post… that ASPR mostly wrote for me.

What in the actual fuck.