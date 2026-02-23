On this episode of Look at This Bullshit Posted on the Federal Register…

👋 Hey guys… we printed a voucher for a drug we didn’t approve yet! 👍 - FDA

Still catching up from last week, btw.

A Notice by the Food and Drug Administration on 02/18/2026

SUMMARY:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the issuance of a priority review voucher to the sponsor of a rare pediatric disease product application. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) authorizes FDA to award priority review vouchers to sponsors of approved rare pediatric disease product applications that meet certain criteria. FDA is required to publish notice of the award of the priority review voucher. FDA has determined that ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel), approved on April 28, 2025, manufactured by Abeona Therapeutics, Inc., meets the criteria for a priority review voucher.

👆No time like 10 months later to announce this…😂

Abeona Therapeutics certainly didn’t waste any time selling that voucher (awarded on April 28, 2025). They held onto it for two whole weeks before selling it for the bargain price of $155 million in May of 2025.

Let’s back up…

What is a Rare Pediatric disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV), you ask?

Did y’all know about this priority review voucher thing? I didn’t. Apparently it’s been a thing since 2007. Congress originally created the voucher system to incentivize development of drugs for “neglected tropical diseases”. Then in 2012 Congress expanded the voucher situation to include rare pediatric diseases. And then again in 2016 for medical countermeasures…

Anyway, I was unfamiliar with this voucher system before the fake pandemic years, and in case you are also new to the PRV system, here’s how it works…

Under the Rare Pediatric Disease PRV program, when a company develops and obtains approval for a qualifying rare pediatric drug, FDA issues a Priority Review Voucher. That voucher can then:

Be used to get priority (6-month) review for a completely different drug application, or

Be sold to another company.

What the fuck, you say? Yep. They can just sell it to some other company for some other drug that is completely unrelated to the condition or the drug the voucher was issued for.

Last week (as in FEBRUARY 18, 2025), the Federal Register was updated to announce that FDA had officially granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for Zevaskyn (prademagene zamikeracel). On April 18, 2025.

And guess what … within two weeks Abeona already had that shit sold!

What is ZEVASKYN? Let’s take a look.

It’s a gene therapy that has been approved, based on a Phase 3 clinical trial that included 11 participants. ELEVEN. And just 18 participants across all three trials.

I’m going to say this as clearly as I can. Zevaskyn is a biologic (gene therapy) that was approved through a Biologics License Application (BLA). It went through the standard approval process. After that approval, FDA issued the company a voucher/fast pass for a future drug, which has absolutely no obligation to have any similarity whatsoever to this drug or the condition it is intended to treat.

You read that correctly. But I’m going to restate it anyway.

A company developed a biologic for 18 patients with an uber-rare condition. And then they were awarded a voucher that they can now sell to a different company to use for the speed review of a mass-market drug (which is why these vouchers go for such a hefty price). And just to be clear, the whole n=11 (or 18) thing makes the efficacy dubious, at best.

I know. What the fuck?

I wanted to see what is happening, or supposed to happen, with Zevaskyn in the postmarket. So I took a look at the actual BLA 125807/0 document.

Here is states that there is “potential serious risk of insertional oncogenesis”.

Insertional Oncogenesis The process where the insertion of genetic material into a host's genome causes cancer by activating proto-oncogenes or inactivating tumor suppressor genes.

But not to worry, they’ll be watching people after they finish their treatment to see if it causes cancer. (You know the Phase 4 clinical trial. Just kidding they don’t call it that. They just call it approved and put a warning on it. I doubt that warning says, hey folks, we only tried this on 18 people, but we are preeeetttty sure it’s safe. We’ll know more after we try it out on you.)

Back to the BLA👇

They clearly say that “no cases of cancer were observed”:

“No cases of cancer were observed.”

No cases means ZERO, right?

Let’s jump on over to the study results and take a look at the severe adverse events.

Last time I checked “squamous cell carcinoma” is cancer. And ONE is not ZERO.

And based on the cancer that there were “no cases of”, they are going to require some postmarket observation to assess whether or not this intervention causes cancer after treatment (you know, that there were “no cases” of).

Alrighty then.

Thank goodness they got a super speed pass for some future drug. That they can use or sell. With a serious price tag. Historically, PRVs have sold for tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Here are some examples:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has offloaded a priority review voucher to an unnamed buyer for $200 million, marking the highest sale price in almost a decade. Meanwhile, Congress still has not renewed the PRV program.

The voucher can take months off of the review time for a high profit drug.

In Pharma Land, months can equal enormous piles of money. So a rare disease affecting a few dozen patients can generate a voucher that accelerates approval of a drug that will be used by millions. The voucher is a transferable fast-pass that can accelerate approval of virtually any other drug. And just so we’re clear… the drug that uses the PRV doesn’t have to have anything to do with the drug or the condition that garnered the voucher … like not a rare childhood disease, or a tropical one, or a medical countermeasure. It turns regulatory time into a tradable asset.

And who bought Abeona’s fast pass? No clue. Your guess is as good as mine. Abeona’s disclosures and press releases explicitly say the buyer was undisclosed.

Here are some drugs that got approved on a PRV:

SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) — $11.7 billion in 2024 global sales AbbVie immunology blockbuster (psoriasis / IBD franchise)

RINVOQ (upadacitinib) — $6 billion in sales in 2023 AbbVie immunology blockbuster (JAK inhibitor franchise) $6 billion in sales in 2023

TREMFYA (guselkumab) — $1 billion+ in 2024 J&J immunology growth brand (psoriasis / UC expansion story)

OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) — $7–8 billion??? Incyte dermatology brand with major commercial footprint

VEOZAH (fezolinetant) — Specific annual revenue figures are not publicly reported yet - targets a rare disease market with projected high value; typical orphan drugs can range hundreds of millions to low billions in annual sales once uptake expands (no unique public sales report found) Astellas menopause therapy with big “new category” market intent I wrote this particular drug up very recently in my post about the menopause racket👇

VYVGART HYTRULO (efgartigimod alfa + hyaluronidase-qvfc) — Individual sales not widely reported yet, but VYVGART has been noted as rapidly growing in the rare neuromuscular segment; sales data tends to be in the hundreds of millions category early in product life. argenx immunology/neurology franchise (high-value rare disease market)

QULIPTA (atogepant) — $201 million in AbbVie’s immunology segment in a recent quarter (~ $800 million+ annual run-rate suggested) AbbVie migraine prevention brand (large market category)

EYLEA HD (aflibercept) — $400 million+ Regeneron ophthalmology franchise (huge commercial market)

So yeah.

Priority Review Vouchers are sold for hundreds of millions of dollars to undisclosed buyers for drugs or biologics that have zero to do with the disease or condition that generated the voucher. Got it. So it’s just like everything else. If you pay enough money you can just skip the line. And with stuff like Bayesian methodology, surrogate endpoints and cherry picked priors, there are hardly rules left to sidestep on the way to skipping the line. 👍