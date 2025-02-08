Happy Saturday party people.

My body has insisted that I rest. So I am slopping around the house, eating fruit, and wasting time. I started going through videos I’ve made in search of a mystery semaglutide/diabetes montage that I apparently never actually finished (it’s neat to be me).

This post will be presenting a total of zero new thoughts, by the way. I was entertained by watching the sequence of videos that will follow this ramble, and thought that you might enjoy it as well.

Up first we have The Dog Ate My Homework, starring The Experts™.

Explaining stuff like “isolation” is hard. Even if you won a Nobel Prize.

Or if you’re from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), it can be a struggle to explain things like “gravity” and “free fall”.

Basic premises that crumble under scrutiny are the foundation for the faking fuckery (2:53) 👇

Oh look, here’s Miss South Carolina with a similar explanation technique (:48)👇

Lucky for us, we have smarties like Bret Weinstein who don’t struggle to explain that If You Can Predict the Future, You Can Print Money (1:32)👇

I wonder if Fake Pandemics can be predicted 🤔…

Here’s Foster Coulson and RFK saying it out loud (:36)👇

The “covid” Fake Pandemic was such a threat that the “vaccines” had to be advertised everywhere all the time. Celebrities lined up to whore themselves out and sell death jabs to the eaters with The Covid Vaccine Music Video Era (2:53)👇

FliRT: The Sexy New Variant by “covid”

Can’t stop won’t stop (1:35)👇

Don’t Stop Me Now

A reworking of Pfizer’s 2024 Super Bowl tribute to themselves (1:35)👇