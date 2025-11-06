My first client yesterday told me there’s a new “covid” “Frankenstein variant”.

I’ll be honest, I laughed. Like I would’ve sprayed tea out of my nose if I had just taken a sip.

Frankenstein made it just in time for Halloween…what luck🤣!

I immediately looked it up, and sure enough, there it was…the dreaded “Frankenstein Variant”🧟‍♂️ and it’s terrible symptom": FRANKENTOOTH

Well you know this calls for a music video.

As long as this ridiculous bullshit continues, I will continue to release ridiculous music videos for “covid’s” new superstar virulent variants. Don’t worry, there won’t ever be any actual footage of “viruses”. You will get to see that same CGI generated virus imagery that you know and love…every time.

And there will probably be back up dancing by the dancing nurses of 2020, because I refuse to let that shit go. In fact, I just recently read this fine post regarding that particular aspect of this psyop, and I highly recommend you check it out:

And now…the latest drop from “covid”, the psyop that just won’t quit: FRANKENSTEIN!!!

For more Frankenshit 👇

Here is HEALTHandME, reporting from its trusty source TikTok about some mild congestion and (gasp) one blocked nostril:

A woman from the US, Nev, shared on TikTok that she began feeling slightly unwell on August 30, with mild congestion and one blocked nostril. The next day, she noticed a scratchy throat and continued congestion, but later that night, her symptoms worsened as she experienced pain in her teeth, jaw, and head. Her post quickly drew comments from others who said they had also suffered similar symptoms while infected with Covid.

And in a completely unsurprising turn of events, we’ve got another “vaccine” evading virulent variant from never isolated “covid”!!

In recent weeks, medical experts have voiced concerns that the Stratus variant might have the ability to partially evade immunity built through vaccination, potentially increasing infection risks across all age groups.

HEALTHandME wants to know:

What Sets the Stratus or ‘Frankenstein’ Variant Apart?

(Spoiler Alert: NOTHING!!!) 👇

One of the unusual symptoms linked to this strain is a hoarse or raspy voice, which doctors say was rarely reported with previous variants. “Unlike earlier strains, Stratus carries specific mutations in its spike protein that may allow it to slip past antibodies formed through prior infection or vaccination,” explained Dr. Kaywaan Khan, a Harley Street general practitioner and founder of the Hannah London Clinic What Are the Symptoms? The most common symptom so far appears to be a sore throat, though overall, the symptoms are similar to those caused by other COVID-19 variants. People infected with Stratus may experience: Fever

Fatigue

Cough

Sneezing

Runny or congested nose

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Could The ‘Frankenstein’ Variant Be The Most Vaccine-Resistant?

Early reports from health authorities suggest that existing COVID-19 vaccines still provide a degree of protection against the Stratus variant. Vaccines designed for earlier strains continue to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization across multiple variants, and experts remain cautiously hopeful that they will do the same against Stratus. However, studies are ongoing to determine how much protection current vaccines actually provide against this specific strain. As the situation develops, public health recommendations may change. Officials are urging people to follow reliable updates and continue to follow safety advice. Vaccination appointments remain widely available in the UK, and eligible individuals are encouraged to receive their doses or boosters as recommended.

👆Of course the advice hasn’t changed…just keep getting dat jab 💉…and when it doesn’t work that just means it’s working and gosh darn aren’t you lucky because it would’ve been…sooo much worse.

Happy Wednesday y’all!

