Welp…I was pretty much ready to publish this particular post and then KirkGate happened and I got sucked down that rabbit hole, where I’ve been burrowing through the weeds for longer than I care to admit. You can find those posts here, here, here, here, and here. I have another post about all that but frankly I’m tired of talking about it, and ya know, I kind of feel like 5 posts on that might just be enough 😅.

It’s hard to keep up…

I took a hefty break from all of it for a minute and just did my regular job for a week. Anywhoozle…I’m back..

And back to my original pre KirkGate plan. I made this meme literally the day before KirkGate. Like I said, I planned to run this post on or around that day. At first I decided it might be in poor taste to include the meme, but then I happened to see eriKa KirK’s brave 20 minute LIVE monologue, just two days after watching her husband’s tragic murder….

And just like that, with some left-eye-only crying and a little post assassination shameless Turning Point/self promotion, I (1) was sucked right into KirkGate: The Movie and (2) decided I would absolutely be including this👇 whenever I got around to running this post.

After all that blah blah blahing, I would now like to return to the originally scheduled programming and lighten things up with a little “covid” “climate change” talk.

🤣

How I arrived here…

We are down a car in this neck of the woods, which has resulted in shared rides to work recently. My partner likes to listen to the radio, something I never do, which has given me a glimpse into that alternate reality.

As we were sitting at a stoplight the other day, he chimes into the radio chatter with, “You know, covid is like the climate change of viruses…you should write that up.”

So here I am. Writing it up. I told him I would give him credit, as I’m not keen on passing off someone else’s ideas as my own and, despite his protests, and that is what I’m doing.

OK…I digress. I’m trying to bring some brevity, just kidding I’ll never accomplish that…LEVITY. Levity is what I’m bringing today. So let’s float back on over to the point.

Covid is the climate change of viruses.

The following montage is a compilation of actual headlines, articles, and images I found whilst doing this very important research about how covid is the climate change of viruses. I think it’s fucking hilarious and I hope you do too.

I did my best to link most every picture, headline, or graph. I’m sure I missed some. But I’m also sure that if I found it, you can too. I think this post will go down more like a meme drop than a regular post, but I’m not sure yet. That’s how I roll…no plan. Just fuck around and find out.

I hope you laugh. And then I hope you turn off the news or the feed, close your computer or phone, and go do something with a human that you can see and touch and know is real…

On April 1, 2020, a letter produced by the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats concluded that even with limited research on SARS-CoV-2 specifically, "the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing."

The study has been published in the journal PLOS One. Experts explained that methane and nitrous oxide in the air we exhale make up to 0.1% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions. So once you factor in the farts and burps being produced by humans, it becomes clear that humans are fueling global warming by just exhaling from lungs, scientists said.

Hey y’all….this stylish cloth mask 👆is still available (9/09/2025)…better grab one while you can!

FEBRUARY 7, 2025 A vaccine could be an alternative, and the Pirbright Institute in the UK, a virology lab focusing on livestock, is leading a three-year study to develop one. “The appeal of a vaccine as part of the solution is that it’s a very well adopted, common practice, with infrastructure able to do this already, and people know about the benefits of vaccination for animal health generally,” says John Hammond, director of research at The Pirbright Institute.

July 26, 2021 4:07 pm

Breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are quite rare, according to unpublished data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been about 153,000 symptomatic breakthrough cases in the United States, according to a CDC document acquired by ABC News. The numbers include only adults and do not account for asymptomatic cases. That represents about 0.1% of the nearly 155 million adults who have been fully vaccinated. FOR THE VACCINATED, RISKS OF DELTA VARIANT ARE SMALL The CDC document says the rise in breakthrough cases is driven by both the substantial number of people who are vaccinated and the rising number of COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated. Fully vaccinated people, though, have little to worry about.

Two new studies, though from different parts of the world, have arrived at the same conclusion: that young children not only transmit SARS-CoV-2 efficiently, but may be major drivers of the pandemic as well.

Next best actions are selling your car, avoiding flights and going vegetarian, according to study into true impacts of different green lifestyle choices The greatest impact individuals can have in fighting climate change is to have one fewer child, according to a new study that identifies the most effective ways people can cut their carbon emissions. The next best actions are selling your car, avoiding long flights, and eating a vegetarian diet. These reduce emissions many times more than common green activities, such as recycling, using low energy light bulbs or drying washing on a line. However, the high impact actions are rarely mentioned in government advice and school textbooks, researchers found. The Guardian

SCIENCE

Some like it hot. Testicles don't.

The decision to go celibate for a short or extended period is becoming more popular. People are doing it for a variety of reasons, but the modern movement seems to be less about religion and more about self-empowerment and self-care.

Why hotter isn’t always better for your sex life As the planet continues to propel towards an unsustainable future—whether that’s the physical heat, the air pollution from wildfires, or anxiety about climate change—experts say that climate change affects our sex lives, too. And if our libido is at risk, so is our overall well-being.

How will our hotter world affect our intimacy? When the fires from Canada blanketed New York City in smoke last month, my partner and I tried to have sex in the early evening. But the terrible air quality outside made us shallow-breathed and racked by coughing fits in the orange light. Our lungs have been the subject of much neurosis for the last three years in a pandemic deeply intertwined with climate change, and when we finally caught the virus eight months before the smoke came, we each developed a cough that wouldn’t leave us.

Covid-19 may cause priapism ― an erection lasting longer than four hours, doctors have warned. An unidentified 62-year-old man from France suffered the painful condition while receiving care in hospital for a severe bout of the coronavirus. His erection was caused by trapped blood in the penis, which was found to be full of blood clots when it was drained by medics.

Analysis finds the carbon footprint of cultivated meat is likely to be higher than beef if current production methods are scaled up because they are still highly energy-intensive

One of the weird symptoms we've heard about when it comes to COVID-19 is something called COVID toe. Its connection to the coronavirus is a mystery researchers are trying to solve. David Hyde from member station KUOW has more. This segment aired on June 29, 2020.

Unfortunately the climate alarmists are as bad at making policy as they are at reading the signals of the climate system. Until the nut cases and the Chicken Littles get sidelined by smart and responsible greens, it’s going to be hard to have the kind of debate our planet needs.

“Respiratory viruses are like a strong wind that reignites the flame." Why some cancers recur after years of dormancy is a question scientists have been racing to answer. Past evidence suggests that stress, chronic inflammation and hormonal changes may reawaken sleeping cancer cells. Now, in the case of breast cancer, new research published in the medical journal ”Nature”suggests that common respiratory viruses, like the flu and COVID, can reactivate dormant cancer cells in the lungs and lead to metastatic disease within a couple of weeks.

In a breakthrough development, scientists from the US have found that cells activated by severe COVID-19 infection can be induced with a drug to fight and reduce the advancement of cancer. According to research published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, COVID-19 RNA induces monocytes to develop cancer-fighting properties, potentially shrinking tumours in certain metastatic cancers. Read on to know more.

A new Northwestern Medicine study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation has revealed a connection between COVID-19 infection and cancer regression. The team’s discovery could pave the way for novel cancer treatments. In an unexpected twist, the scientists observed that the RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 virus – responsible for COVID-19 – triggered the development of a unique type of immune cell with anti-cancer properties. These cells, dubbed “inducible nonclassical monocytes (I-NCMs),” were found to attack cancer cells and could potentially be harnessed to treat cancers that are resistant to current therapies. These findings possibly explain the mechanism behind the reported regression of certain cancers following COVID-19 infection.

RUSH researchers find virus’ spike protein reduces lung tumors in lab study

Humans have long been protected from fungal infections, thanks to our nice, warm blood. Climate change could ruin that. There are plenty of things in this world that might keep you up at night. There’s COVID-19, of course, but if you’re anxious like me you could probably rattle off a very long list of additional fears: getting hit by a car, cancer, being poisoned by an ill-advised gas station meal, getting caught in a wildfire, electrocuting yourself plugging your laptop in at a dodgy cafe. But what is likely not high on your list is fungi. Unfortunately, that might be changing.

The novel coronavirus has recently been linked to two serious fungal infections: COVID-19 associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA) and COVID-19 associated mucormycosis (CAM).1 The resurgence of these rare fungal infections has medical personnel concerned.

Certain gut-dwelling fungi flourish in severe cases of COVID-19, amplifying the excessive inflammation that drives this disease while also causing long-lasting changes in the immune system, according to a new study led by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. This discovery identifies a group of patients who may benefit from specialized, but yet-to-be determined treatments.

The Hidden Connection: COVID, Mold Exposure, and Viral Reactivation

Nafysa Parpia, ND

Recent research has shown a connection between three significant health challenges: COVID, mold exposure, and herpesvirus reactivation. This interaction may help explain why some individuals experience more severe or prolonged symptoms, particularly in the context of Long COVID.

The interaction between COVID and mold exposure creates a particularly challenging situation for the immune system. Both mycotoxins and COVID can significantly suppress immune function, creating an environment where dormant herpes family viruses can reactivate. These viruses, including Epstein-Barr virus and cytomegalovirus, typically remain dormant in healthy individuals but can become active when the immune system is compromised.

Warmer temperatures and rising CO2 can also ramp up some fungal toxins and allergens

All that moisture points to a silent and underappreciated impact of climate change that we must recognize: mold. Our city, already known for its hot and humid weather, will get even hotter and wetter in the future, creating increasingly conducive conditions for the growth of mold and fungi. While these destructive spores may not be as dramatic as pouring rain and blistering winds, their impact on human health is severe and widespread.

"Even during a prolonged dry season and a climate change such as El Nino and followed by La Nina, we can achieve extraordinary production increases," he said during his keynote address at the opening of the 2025 Apkasi Autonomy Expo at ICE BSD, Banten, on Thursday.

A look at four "zombie" viruses from ancient times set to come out of the permafrost, and one other hidden disease proven to be deadly for humans. But worsening climate change has seen permafrost slowly begin to roll back, the thawing ice now giving way to everything it had kept hidden.

Just know that whatever it is…from zombie viruses, cancer, and really long, hard erections to curing cancer and shrinking penises, COVID CAN DO IT. Or Climate Change will. Or won’t.

JUST KEEP CALM…

👊 Love you guys. Happy Monday!