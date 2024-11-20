***KIDDING***

Admit it. You thought this was real. At least for a second.

🤣 I got my clients with this all day today.

I hope you just got a chuckle. I know…funny not funny.

Trump and Rock during a strategy session on the golf course.

In a bold move, President-Elect Donald Trump nominated musician/rock rapper Kid Rock as administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The move has sparked a wave of reactions across the political spectrum. Known for his rock and country music rap blend and outspoken views, Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, has often expressed support for Trump and conservative values. The nomination drew attention not only for Kid Rock’s celebrity status but also for the unconventional clothing choices. Many are questioning the suitability of a music artist for a role in a federal law enforcement agency. Critics are also expressing concerns about the implications of such a nomination, however supporters highlight Kid Rock's advocacy for drug use reform and his potential to bring a fresh perspective to the ongoing challenges of drug enforcement and addiction in the United States. TV personality doctor, Dr. Phil is rumored to be in the running for Rock’s assistant. Fellow TV doc, Dr. Drew Pinsky was unavailable for comment.