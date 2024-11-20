BREAKING! Trump Taps Musician Kid Rock to Head Up the DEA
"I am pleased to announce that Kid Rock, from the Great State of Michigan, will be the United States Administrator to the Drug Enforcement Administration," Trump announced today on Truth Social
***KIDDING***
Admit it. You thought this was real. At least for a second.
🤣 I got my clients with this all day today.
I hope you just got a chuckle. I know…funny not funny.
In a bold move, President-Elect Donald Trump nominated musician/rock rapper Kid Rock as administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
The move has sparked a wave of reactions across the political spectrum. Known for his rock and country music rap blend and outspoken views, Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, has often expressed support for Trump and conservative values.
The nomination drew attention not only for Kid Rock’s celebrity status but also for the unconventional clothing choices. Many are questioning the suitability of a music artist for a role in a federal law enforcement agency. Critics are also expressing concerns about the implications of such a nomination, however supporters highlight Kid Rock's advocacy for drug
usereform and his potential to bring a fresh perspective to the ongoing challenges of drug enforcement and addiction in the United States. TV personalitydoctor, Dr. Phil is rumored to be in the running for Rock’s assistant.
Fellow TV doc, Dr. Drew Pinsky was unavailable for comment.
Hope you’re having a wonderful Wednesday.
Kid Rock is an interesting guy. We lived in the same town in MI the 90s, when he was with Pam Anderson. Our kids were grade school and middle school and very involved in ski racing. So we spent a lot of time at the local ski area. Kid Rock and Pam would walk in and sit at the bar and just chat with the locals. Very unpretentious. Although Pam was always dressed to the nines. Every once in a while he would bring his guitar and take a few requests.
He was very generous and helped support our local ski racing program. Our oldest son became a high school racer, won a lot of medals and awards and received an athletic scholarship for college. Pretty good for a local MI kid from a ski area with 300 ft of vertical. That would have never happened without the racing program. And Kid Rock helped support that. He also gave a lot to other community groups.
So I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for the guy.
Yup, ya had me going there. Good one, Sarah!