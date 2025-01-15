BREAKING: OSHA Terminates "Covid" RuleMaking Due To Public Health Emergency Being Over
(Someone please alert OSHA that the emergency isn't over until DEC 2029)
So OSHA concedes that the public “health” “emergency” is over, despite the December 11, 2024 PREP Act amendment to the contrary (which extended the “emergency” until 2029).
This is kind of hilarious…I must admit that I derive a bit of enjoyment out of little discrepancies like this.
That big scary virus that you are slashing liability for…yeah, that’s not really a thing anymore. It’s pretty much old news. And it’s just not that convenient for us anymore.
Signed,
OSHA
My snide chuckle lasted as long as it took me to read to the end of the sentence👇
Occupational Exposure to COVID-19 in Healthcare Settings
SUMMARY: OSHA is terminating its COVID-19 rulemaking.
OSHA is now terminating the rulemaking via this rule because the public health emergency is over and any ongoing risk by COVID-19 or other coronavirus hazards faced by healthcare workers would be better addressed at this time in a rulemaking addressing infectious diseases more broadly.
“would be better addressed at this time in a rulemaking addressing infectious diseases more broadly”
That’s definitely just what we need…rulemaking that addresses infectious diseases more broadly.
I’ll keep my eyes peeled for an update on what fresh new fuckery that request produces….stay tuned.
Regarding the current “emergency”…
Just in case you aren’t aware, “covid” is still a declared emergency. This is so that medical countermeasures like fraudulent tests (that test for nothing and everything) and poisons that are labeled as vaccines can be provided to the people, without the worry of liability. See below.
12th Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19
A Notice by the Health and Human Services Department on 👉12/11/2024👈
The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F-3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full.
I am now amending section XII of the Declaration to extend the time period of PREP Act coverage through December 31, 2029. COVID-19 continues to present a credible risk of a future public health emergency. COVID-19 continues to cause significant serious illness, morbidity, and mortality during outbreaks. The risk of domestic cases is high due to ongoing outbreaks that continue domestically and internationally in the year since the PHE for COVID-19 ended. Development of and stockpiling vaccines, therapeutics, devices, and diagnostics for COVID-19 continues to be needed for U.S. preparedness against the credible threat of a public health emergency due to outbreaks of COVID-19. Continued coverage under the PREP Act, as provided in this Declaration, is intended to prepare for and mitigate the credible risk presented by COVID-19. This includes extending the time period for PREP Act coverage for licensed pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and qualified technicians, which allows for continued access by the recipient Population to Covered Countermeasures that are COVID-19 vaccines, seasonal influenza vaccines and COVID-19 tests. As stated in prior amendments to this Declaration, licensed pharmacists, pharmacy interns and qualified pharmacy technicians are well positioned to provide continued access to Covered Countermeasures, particularly in certain areas or for certain populations that have too few primary-care providers or that are otherwise medically underserved. As of 2022, nearly 90 percent of Americans lived within five miles of a community pharmacy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of Americans have received their COVID-19 vaccines and tests from a pharmacy. In addition, continued access by the Population to seasonal influenza vaccines mitigates risks that seasonal influenza infections, in conjunction with COVID-19 infections, could overwhelm healthcare providers.
Must be getting ready for the next clown show.
Asserting that, "the public health emergency is over" is just a way to say "there was a virus and an emergency". This is flip-flopping 1984 bullshit.