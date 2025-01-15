So OSHA concedes that the public “health” “emergency” is over, despite the December 11, 2024 PREP Act amendment to the contrary (which extended the “emergency” until 2029).

This is kind of hilarious…I must admit that I derive a bit of enjoyment out of little discrepancies like this.

That big scary virus that you are slashing liability for…yeah, that’s not really a thing anymore. It’s pretty much old news. And it’s just not that convenient for us anymore. Signed, OSHA

My snide chuckle lasted as long as it took me to read to the end of the sentence👇

SUMMARY: OSHA is terminating its COVID-19 rulemaking.

OSHA is now terminating the rulemaking via this rule because the public health emergency is over and any ongoing risk by COVID-19 or other coronavirus hazards faced by healthcare workers would be better addressed at this time in a rulemaking addressing infectious diseases more broadly.

“would be better addressed at this time in a rulemaking addressing infectious diseases more broadly”

That’s definitely just what we need…rulemaking that addresses infectious diseases more broadly.

I’ll keep my eyes peeled for an update on what fresh new fuckery that request produces….stay tuned.

Regarding the current “emergency”…

Just in case you aren’t aware, “covid” is still a declared emergency. This is so that medical countermeasures like fraudulent tests (that test for nothing and everything) and poisons that are labeled as vaccines can be provided to the people, without the worry of liability. See below.

The Secretary issues this amendment pursuant to section 319F-3 of the Public Health Service Act to extend the duration of the Declaration to December 31, 2029, and to republish the Declaration in full.