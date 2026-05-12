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Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
7d

Is being "mildly" positive like being "mildly" pregnant?

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Rebekah Ewbank's avatar
Rebekah Ewbank
7d

Yesterday I spent some time with my husband's extended family and heard one of them say with absolute sincerity that they probably aren't going to go on that cruise they've been looking forward to for so long because they "don't want to get hantavirus".

My husband incredulously asked if she honestly believed hantavirus was somehow suddenly endemic to cruise ships everywhere, but the look on her face let everyone know who is in control of her critical faculties and the subject was quickly changed because this is a relationship still raw from arguing during the covid years.

There are literally vaccine-injured people *in his family*, and we are still dealing with the fallout of losing our income for refusing the jabs and being forced to sell our home, but everyone in his family believes WE are the crazy ones and that losing our house is just what we deserve for not taking the lockdowns and other mandates as seriously as they did. (Two years into covid they were still wearing masks and having outdoor socially distanced "literally yell at each other across the front yard" meetups, THAT'S how seriously I'm talking).

Meanwhile only 1/3 of MY family complied so clearly I've good the better genes in our union ;) - trying hard not to bully the third about the next psyop they are almost certainly going to fall for because unlike the other side, none of them said horrible things to and about us for making different decisions than they did.

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