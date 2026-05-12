Read that again.

“One person tested “mildly” positive”.

🤨

“A person with mild symptoms sent to a hospital in Atlanta…”

“At some point, they may be able leave their medical centers to continue quarantines…”

“Officials gave no time frame for when passengers might be able to consider leaving.”

When I wrote about this a mere two days ago, there was no plan for quarantine.

CDC officials informed ABC News with the update on a call Saturday morning

That sure changed fast.

Here’s the article, published this morning in The New York Times:

Eighteen people from a cruise ship that faced an outbreak are being monitored at medical facilities in Nebraska and Georgia. One tested positive for the Andes virus, health officials said.

At some point, they may be able leave their medical centers to continue quarantines at home, depending on how they are doing, according to Captain Brendan Jackson, acting director of the Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. He said that each would have an “individualized decision plan.” Officials gave no time frame for when passengers might be able to consider leaving.

Of interest:

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Back to our current New York Times article…

He added that the symptoms experienced by one person in Atlanta did not necessarily indicate a hantavirus infection. “We’re being very, very liberal at how we’re framing symptoms and monitoring for symptoms here,” he said.

And now … a word from Covid Genius, Deborah Birx:

”It’s never good to track ‘viru$es’ through symptoms.” ~ Deborah Birx

If you think you’d know if you’re sick because you are sick, you’d be wrong.

I mean … if we only use fake tests on people who are experiencing symptoms of haNOTavirus, how can we even come close to a fake pandemic?!?!

Let’s review the fake pandemic playbook👇

And now video review for those of you looking to boogie this Tuesday morning …

Stay on your toes, my friends! Turn the news propaganda off. And don’t huff rat shit.