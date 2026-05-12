BREAKING HANOTAVIRUS NEWS: "One person tested “mildly” positive" and "a person with mild symptoms sent to a hospital in Atlanta"
"At some point, they may be able leave their medical centers to continue quarantines"; "Officials gave no time frame for when passengers might be able to consider leaving."
Read that again.
“One person tested “mildly” positive”.
🤨
“A person with mild symptoms sent to a hospital in Atlanta…”
“At some point, they may be able leave their medical centers to continue quarantines…”
“Officials gave no time frame for when passengers might be able to consider leaving.”
When I wrote about this a mere two days ago, there was no plan for quarantine.
Americans from hantavirus cruise ship may not face mandatory quarantine in Nebraska
CDC officials informed ABC News with the update on a call Saturday morning
That sure changed fast.
Here’s the article, published this morning in The New York Times:
American Passengers Exposed to Hantavirus Begin Quarantine in U.S.
Eighteen people from a cruise ship that faced an outbreak are being monitored at medical facilities in Nebraska and Georgia. One tested positive for the Andes virus, health officials said.
At some point, they may be able leave their medical centers to continue quarantines at home, depending on how they are doing, according to Captain Brendan Jackson, acting director of the Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. He said that each would have an “individualized decision plan.”
Officials gave no time frame for when passengers might be able to consider leaving.
Of interest:
Back to our current New York Times article…
He added that the symptoms experienced by one person in Atlanta did not necessarily indicate a hantavirus infection. “We’re being very, very liberal at how we’re framing symptoms and monitoring for symptoms here,” he said.
And now … a word from Covid Genius, Deborah Birx:
”It’s never good to track ‘viru$es’ through symptoms.”
~ Deborah Birx
If you think you’d know if you’re sick because you are sick, you’d be wrong.
I mean … if we only use fake tests on people who are experiencing symptoms of haNOTavirus, how can we even come close to a fake pandemic?!?!
Let’s review the fake pandemic playbook👇
And now video review for those of you looking to boogie this Tuesday morning …
Stay on your toes, my friends!
Turn the
news propaganda off.
And don’t huff rat shit.
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Is being "mildly" positive like being "mildly" pregnant?
Yesterday I spent some time with my husband's extended family and heard one of them say with absolute sincerity that they probably aren't going to go on that cruise they've been looking forward to for so long because they "don't want to get hantavirus".
My husband incredulously asked if she honestly believed hantavirus was somehow suddenly endemic to cruise ships everywhere, but the look on her face let everyone know who is in control of her critical faculties and the subject was quickly changed because this is a relationship still raw from arguing during the covid years.
There are literally vaccine-injured people *in his family*, and we are still dealing with the fallout of losing our income for refusing the jabs and being forced to sell our home, but everyone in his family believes WE are the crazy ones and that losing our house is just what we deserve for not taking the lockdowns and other mandates as seriously as they did. (Two years into covid they were still wearing masks and having outdoor socially distanced "literally yell at each other across the front yard" meetups, THAT'S how seriously I'm talking).
Meanwhile only 1/3 of MY family complied so clearly I've good the better genes in our union ;) - trying hard not to bully the third about the next psyop they are almost certainly going to fall for because unlike the other side, none of them said horrible things to and about us for making different decisions than they did.