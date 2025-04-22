In a clear and undeniable effort to Make America Healthy Again, HHS Secretary Fiercely Pro-Vaccine Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and WHO pal/FDA Commissioner Marty Makary are holding a press conference to announce the FDA’s intent to eventually phase out bandaids food dyes.

You might be thinking that looking at the direct injection of vaccines poison beginning on the first day of life, the sea of “regulated” radiation that we are swimming in, or the tons of chemicals being sprayed on everything everywhere all the time might be a better place to start…but that would be fucking ridiculous.

Unfortunately this not really surprising.

Food dye, something you easily have a choice over ingesting, is the clear starting point. Let’s fix that damn problem first, eaters!

Also, I hear lawn darts are an excellent way to keep your kids entertained this summer.