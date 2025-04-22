BREAKING: FDA Announces Plan To "Phase Out" BandAids for Severe Intracranial Brain Hemorrhages In Groundbreaking Effort to Make America Healthy Again
(Just kidding...they are phasing out food dye)
In a clear and undeniable effort to Make America Healthy Again, HHS Secretary Fiercely Pro-Vaccine Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and WHO pal/FDA Commissioner Marty Makary are holding a press conference to announce the FDA’s intent to eventually phase out
bandaids food dyes.
Here’s the announcement I got this afternoon from The ShillWire:
What a MAJOR STEP FORWARD!!
WOW.
You might be thinking that looking at the direct injection of
vaccines poison beginning on the first day of life, the sea of “regulated” radiation that we are swimming in, or the tons of chemicals being sprayed on everything everywhere all the time might be a better place to start…but that would be fucking ridiculous.
Unfortunately this not really surprising.
Anywhoooo….
Food dye, something you easily have a choice over ingesting, is the clear starting point. Let’s fix that damn problem first, eaters!
Also, I hear lawn darts are an excellent way to keep your kids entertained this summer.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Maybe that's what he meant when he said that he was going to make America healthy or at least dye trying.
Injectable food dyes will be permitted though.