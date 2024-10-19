I’d like to thank Ryan Christian from TLAV and Sage Hana for being some of the only people continuing to cover this catastrophic event.

That is still happening.

Right here.

Where I live.

The following 4 minute video is the October 8 testimony of Rockdale County Soil and Water Supervisor, Kenny Johnson, 62. He collapsed and died shortly after giving this testimony, while still at the capitol building. Cause of death has still not been released as of this writing (October 19).

Transcript:

Everybody in Rockdale County needs to go to the doctor and check out their blood for toxins. Please get that out. I ask for a federal criminal investigation. This is not the first time. This is the SECOND time. I’ve been asking for this three weeks ago. Three weeks later. What [do] we have? Fire. But they say it’s an accident. Where’s the MSDS?

Where’s the material safety data sheet?

Where’s the layout of the company?

Why were the chemicals not stored in a dry place?

Why didn’t they call out a foam truck like they did in 2004? But they poured water on a chemical that reacted. How are we going to solve this? We need a FEDERAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION. EPA Region 4 is the WORST region in the United States. Look it up. Rockdale County has been out of federal compliance for FOUR DECADES. I’ve been fighting for SIX YEARS. They put a guy on the ballot illegally. He wasn’t an incoming. So I’m pulling out warrants now. Yeah, the governor’s scared. I’ve been fighting and been saying that that company was going to explode. No one listened. We have got to remove this company out of this community. Now we got one other company that’s in there that same way. It’s called PRATT. 8:00 at night you could smell the chlorine. They have 1.7 tons of recycled paper. I’m the only one to ever inspect that. We don’t have enough inspectors to go in these companies. They know that. And they’re not qualified. They know that. What I’m angry at, too, is that 850 million dollars of our taxes went to this company. To kill us. Y’all are in charge. Y’all are elected officials. We need a FEDERAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.

The following is my personal account of this event…

On the morning of September 30, 2024, I was teaching my 7am clients as the rising sun revealed a hazy fog hanging in the air. I noted the oddly “foggy” Atlanta morning, and it was brought to my attention that there had been yet another fire at the BioLab facility, located 26 miles away in Conyers, GA.

Surely this odd fog couldn’t be from that…

I regret not taking a photo of the haze that morning at the studio, however others in Chamblee (where my studio is located) captured it.

Everyone smelled it that morning. The stench of chlorine permeated the air.

The smell had spread to Atlanta by Monday, prompting firefighters to use detectors to check the air quality in various parts of the city, Mayor Andre Dickens said. (source)

Downtown Atlanta (23 mi from BioLab):

Northeast of Atlanta, Arynne Johnson took her Great Danes outside in Suwanee on Monday morning when she encountered a foggy air that “slapped you in the face,” she recalled. (source)

South Gwinnett (16 mi from Biolab):

And this is what it looked like in Conyers:

By the afternoon, all of the greater Atlanta area was receiving alerts on our phones.

And friends were checking in.

The following morning, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, I captured the sunrise at the studio. Although the haze was not as thick as the previous morning, the sky appeared to be on fire.

I left town with the kids on Wednesday, October 2.

Friday, Oct. 4, 9:45 a.m.



Georgia health officials warn that shifting winds could mean more haze and the smell of chlorine in the air through the weekend from the BioLab chemical fire in Conyers. As previously reported, Mayor Andre Dickens advised residents to stay indoors if the smoke moved overhead and to call their medical provider if they experienced symptoms – especially those with heart and lung conditions.

I returned to Atlanta on Sunday, October 6 with my children.

I took these photos as we traveled north on I-75 through Forsyth.

Forsyth is 54 miles south of Conyers.

Since the BioLab explosion, I have had headaches, noticeable intermittent rawness in my throat, and have been much more fatigued than usual. On one occasion I was short of breath. And on one occasion I had streaks of blood when I blew my nose.

My clients have been reporting extreme fatigue, and several people have missed their sessions due to respiratory issues. The day that I observed blood in my nose, a client experience the same symptom.

I am aware that the potential for a psychosomatic experience is high…and honestly I hope that’s what it is, however many of my clients were only vaguely aware of the BioLab incident. And some didn’t even know about it at all.

As of October 7, the shelter in place order was lifted everywhere except for the 2 mile radius around the plant.

Really?

2 miles is the magic distance? Get out of dodge or shelter in place if you live in the red circle. But if you live 2.3 miles away you’re all good, useless eaters. 👍

October 17, the shelter in place order was lifted entirely.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency has lifted the shelter-in-place order throughout Rockdale County after continuous cleanup for two and a half weeks at the BioLab chemical fire site. During a press conference today(Oct. 17), Chairman Oz Nesbitt said Rockdale County government was ending its involvement in the BioLab event after 19 days of utilizing public safety crews and other resources around the clock since the Sept. 29 broke out around 5 a.m. at the BioLab plant. Nesbitt said the county had not quantified a dollar amount concerning resources devoted to the BioLab event. “…We’re closing out our involvement in it from a safety and mitigation standpoint and now it transitions to the complete lap of BioLab and the county takes a totally different position from this point forward,” Nesbitt said. Nesbitt said it’s now left up to BioLab and all of the contract services BioLab has hired to complete cleanup at the site. “…Our work is done. It’s now left up to BioLab and all of the contract services they have hired to come in and continue to do the rest of what they need to do. But in terms of public health and public safety when it involves our local fire and rescue, our job is complete,” Nesbitt said.

Welp, go ahead and just finish that up, BotchLab.

Although you have egregiously failed.

Numerous times.

The public can be confident that you will handle the cleanup with the attention and integrity that it deserves.

Just look at BotchLab’s track record…Clearly Competent (← pretty sure that should be their slogan)!

In September 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I-20 was closed for more than six hours as a chlorine vapor cloud rose from the BioLab facility in Conyers due to a chemical reaction. Nearby businesses evacuated and residents were encouraged to shelter in place. Firefighters responded and the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board deployed a team to investigate the incident. A spokesman for the company said at the time it was caused by water exposure inside the facility. In 2016, the Rockdale County fire department responded to a chemical decomposition incident of a swimming pool chemical giving off smoke at the BioLab facility, according to a Georgia Environmental Protection Division complaint report. In 2004, a fire broke out at a BioLab warehouse at the facility in Conyers that contained about 12.5 million pounds of pool chemicals and oxidizers, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate. People sought shelter in at House Elementary and Heritage High School, according to an EPA pollution report.

VISIBLE PLUMES ARE NO CAUSE FOR ALARM

Sounds familiar. Remember East Palestine, Ohio?

By Kimberly Perez Ohio

PUBLISHED 11:00 AM ET May 02, 2024

“Anytime you have high-exposure rate, the body is going to respond and some of that response is DNA damage,” Schumacher said. Schumacher is collecting blood samples, saliva, nails and hair from 200 people to check for DNA damage that’s beyond what you’d typically see. “There is no world in which you blow up all those chemicals and create all that dioxin and there is nothing to see here,” Graves said.

As of October 16, thousands of Rockdale County residents have contacted the Community Assistance Reporting Center:

Let’s find out more about toxic dioxin 👇

Takes some digging, and a lot of these pages…

But eventually…

Oh look! According to CDC there is a test to determine dioxin exposure level:

Specific tests exist to measure CDD levels in samples of body fat, blood, and breast milk, but these tests are not routinely available. All people now have some levels of CDDs in their body fat and blood. Levels of 2,3,7,8-TCDD on a lipid basis are generally below 10 pg/g of lipid (ppt) in the blood and fatty tissue of the general population of the United States, and usually range from 3 to 7 ppt. Levels higher than these indicate past exposure to above-normal levels of 2,3,7,8-TCDD. Although CDDs stay in the body fat for a long time (see Section 1.4), tests are not used to determine when exposure occurred, but can be used to estimate dose of the exposure if the time of exposure is known. Although exposure to 2,3,7,8-TCDD has been associated with adverse health effects in people, no one effect is specifically related to exposure to CDDs. There are laboratory tests which can indicate whether you have been exposed to CDDs, but these are costly and take weeks to perform and they cannot be used to predict whether you will develop harmful health effects.

👆That phone number conveniently has an extra digit in it. So I couldn’t call it.

But I found a number on another page and called it.

I eventually (and shockingly) reached an actual person.

I shared the exciting information I had just discovered on the CDC’s own website…about the test that already exists to determine dioxin exposure level. What great news for Rockdale County residents (AND the greater Atlanta area)!

It will be so relieving to put the concerns to rest about terribly high levels of dioxin exposure (that we’ve been assured aren’t an issue). You know, by making the test widely available so that innocent people can determine the level of their exposure.

After a long pause. And then several minutes on hold, I was assured that the information I needed had been attained.

“Do you have a pen and paper handy, ma’am?”

Of course I did!

And then I was given the “very helpful” number for poison control. And advised to contact my primary care provider to inquire about tests (also helpful).

GA Poison Control 404-856-6252 Rockdale Co Government 770-278-8200

And then the following information was emailed to me:

Here was the page I got for the EPA link:

But fear not, eaters…EPA has this gauge to let you know that the air is OKAY!!! It remarkably shows the exact same air quality in Conyers, Atlanta, and Athens.

Man, what luck that the air is exactly the same in all those places…and SOOO GOOD, despite smoldering chemicals!

Especially after such a huge chemical explosion that required shelter in place orders.

By the way…can we talk about “sheltering in the place”…with the toxic chemicals. What in the actual fuck?!?!? Can someone please explain to me how that makes any sense???

I contacted the EPA and am looking forward to their reply:

I’ll wait.

If the spirit so moves you…please say a little prayer, or send some love and light to the folks in Georgia.

Especially the kiddos breathing all of this poison. That are yet to have babies and raise families. They have their entire lives to live.

These same kids have already spent an enormous percentage of their lives living in a distorted reality where human interaction was weaponized, and physical distance was imposed under the pretense of an invisible enemy. This invisible, asymptomatic enemy that they were told they silently carried. That would kill the ones they loved the most.

Any child alive during the past five years has experienced a pivotal developmental stage in a society that lost its fucking mind. And covered their faces with masks, shoved sticks up noses, surrounded themselves with plastic and stood on stickers FOR YEARS.

These kids have grown up in the age of fear.

And now, these children livinging in the vicinity of the BioLab catastrophe have been forced to “shelter in place”, breathing an untold amount of a very real, yet invisible poison that they will carry with them for many years. To an unknown end.

World Health Organization Dioxins 29 November 2023 Once dioxins enter the body, they last a long time because of their chemical stability and their ability to be absorbed by fat tissue, where they are then stored in the body. Their half-life in the body is estimated to be 7 to 11 years. In the environment, dioxins tend to accumulate in the food chain. The higher an animal is in the food chain, the higher the concentration of dioxins.

Here is TLAV’s latest coverage of the BioLab fire from October 13 for anyone interested in the long story.

I also found this:

Private equity barons just pocketed as much as $850 million from the company behind this week’s massive chemical blast in Georgia.

And this:

The poisonings keep coming.

They aren’t stopping.

This was the sky today in Atlanta:

Hug your people.