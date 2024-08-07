Moderna has secured $176 million in federal funding to develop mRNA vaccines against a potential bird flu pandemic, the Boston-based company announced Tuesday, a move that could bolster U.S. vaccine stockpiles as health officials and experts worry the highly contagious H5N1 influenza virus tearing through poultry farms and cattle herds could spread to humans .

Moderna said the U.S. government funds will bankroll “late-stage development for an mRNA-based vaccine” against H5 influenza virus to enable a “pre-pandemic” shot to be licensed.

Flu viruses are classified by two proteins on the surface of the virus, hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N), and the research will cover the new strain of H5N1 avian influenza that has been spreading among animals worldwide since 2020 but causing increasing alarm among experts this year as it began showing up in more mammals, notably livestock like dairy cattle in the U.S., as well as occasionally infecting humans.

Funding for the project comes from the government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, often just Barda, the agency tasked with defending the country against future health threats like pandemics, emerging infectious diseases, biological and chemical weapons and other public health emergencies.

Moderna began early stage clinical trials of an mRNA pandemic flu vaccine in 2023, including shots against the H5 and H7 strains known for their potential to mutate into highly virulent and lethal forms, and said results from the study are expected at some point in 2024.

These results will inform late-stage development plans for the vaccine candidate, Moderna said.

The agreement includes “additional options to prepare and accelerate a response to future public health threats,” Moderna added, though the company did not specify details of the agreement or elaborate on the nature of the potential threats it would cover.