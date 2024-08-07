BARDA Funding Moderna mRNA Bird Flu Vaccines Through New Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle
July 2, 2024
Moderna has secured $176 million in federal funding to develop mRNA vaccines against a potential bird flu pandemic, the Boston-based company announced Tuesday, a move that could bolster U.S. vaccine stockpiles as health officials and experts worry the highly contagious H5N1 influenza virus tearing through poultry farms and cattle herds could spread to humans .
KEY FACTS
Moderna said the U.S. government funds will bankroll “late-stage development for an mRNA-based vaccine” against H5 influenza virus to enable a “pre-pandemic” shot to be licensed.
Flu viruses are classified by two proteins on the surface of the virus, hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N), and the research will cover the new strain of H5N1 avian influenza that has been spreading among animals worldwide since 2020 but causing increasing alarm among experts this year as it began showing up in more mammals, notably livestock like dairy cattle in the U.S., as well as occasionally infecting humans.
Funding for the project comes from the government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, often just Barda, the agency tasked with defending the country against future health threats like pandemics, emerging infectious diseases, biological and chemical weapons and other public health emergencies.
Moderna began early stage clinical trials of an mRNA pandemic flu vaccine in 2023, including shots against the H5 and H7 strains known for their potential to mutate into highly virulent and lethal forms, and said results from the study are expected at some point in 2024.
These results will inform late-stage development plans for the vaccine candidate, Moderna said.
The agreement includes “additional options to prepare and accelerate a response to future public health threats,” Moderna added, though the company did not specify details of the agreement or elaborate on the nature of the potential threats it would cover.
10 “Cases” = Bird Flu Public Health Emergency
Public Health Emergency and the PREP Act
In the US, the secretary of HHS can declare a Public Health Emergency. Once this happens, the HHS secretary can make a PREP Act Declaration, absolving all entities of liability for any and all countermeasures used.
These countermeasures include a plethora of unapproved products and devices. The entire process of bringing these products to market and subsequent administration to the public is covered by the immunity of the PREP Act declaration.
The PREP Act declaration also absolves any liability for negative outcomes caused by the countermeasures or any of the above mentioned aspects.
More here:
Awesome news…BARDA has a new Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle 🤗
BARDA is funding the Moderna mRNA project through a newly formed Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV)
A consortium of medical technology, vaccines and therapeutics specialists designed to “address evolving needs including pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other biological threats.”
Who We Are
The Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in its objective to accelerate Medical Countermeasure (MCM) product and technology development to address evolving needs including pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other biological threats. It is an agile network of technologists, innovators, traditional contractors, large and small business, academia, and nonprofit research institutions that can respond rapidly and effectively to future pandemic or high consequence biological threats.
What We Do
The consortium brings together members focused on Medical Technology (MedTech), Vaccines (Vx), and Therapeutics (Tx) to accelerate partnering, improve responsiveness, and meet expanding demand to develop future MCM products. These products will range from early-stage development through advanced development, procurement, sustainment, and commercialization, including manufacturing infrastructure development.
The consortium will advance health security, enhance preparedness, and enable a rapid response to the next pandemic or public health emergency.
Ok…y’all got all that? The Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle is to ACCELERATE the development of already accelerated, performatively regulated, and fake tested, Medical Counter Measure products.
You know what I Iove in my injectables? Accelerated development.
Anywho….
Let’s Review BARDA + Covid with Sasha:
Note that BARDA website url is https://medicalcountermeasures.gov/barda/ The DOD/BARDA contracts for “countermeasures” are run through a “manager”. This manager is Advanced Technology International (ATI) - ati.org. According to its website ATI is a “non-profit company” (That’s a funny one!) Imagine “managing” gazillion dollars for building carriers, fighter jets and other DOD toys! Let me explain governmentspeak: “Non-profit” = “cost plus” = “guaranteed % profit x gazillion bucks” = better that peons in the private sector can ever dream of. Anyhow, ATI mostly manages R&D consortia for the Department of Defense for things like weapons manufacturing, metal casting and forging, ship production and technology aimed at “countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs)”. Two of these consortia are “health” related, sort of.
ATI → Same manager they had for the Covid herd culling murder shots. Awesome.
Oh look, on June 24, 2024 they just approved a software product to predict “impending patient deterioration”…meaning it predicts who might need to go to the ICU or get DEAD.
FDA APPROVALS, LICENSURES, & CLEARANCES
FOR BARDA SUPPORTED PRODUCTS
eCART is a software product that provides automated risk stratification and early warning for impending patient deterioration, signified as the composite outcome of death or ICU transfer. It is intended to be used on hospitalized ward patients 18 years of age or older by trained medical professionals. As a clinical decision support device, eCART’s risk score and trend analysis is intended to aid clinical teams in identifying which patients are most likely to clinically deteriorate. eCART provides additional information and does not replace the standard of care or clinical judgment. eCART scoring is initiated by the documentation of any vital sign on an adult ward patient. [–]
Too bad they didn’t have this helpful software in New York in 2020. Maybe they could’ve gotten that graph steeper to get the pandemic to pop off even harder. You know,
killed more appropriately identified patients needing death ventilation.
Hopefully this bird flu bullshit will fizzle out and we’ll all laugh about it in couple months.
In the meantime…
