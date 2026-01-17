As you all know, I try and keep an eye on the Federal Register - especially when there are big and flashy current events.

Like this👇

And this👇

So I checked the ole FedReg and saw that this notice appeared last Friday:

This draft guidance cites relevance to Executive Order 14192 , “ Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation” 😒

Posted on the Federal Register last Friday (often entries dated for a Monday will be posted the Friday before). The actual draft guidance document was not available until Tuesday, 1/13/26. I worked on this post last weekend and was almost ready to publish, but when I checked the Register Tuesday, there it was…and I must say, I am just as unimpressed as I thought I would be.

This guidance formally installs Bayesian methodology as approval-driving evidence in drug and biologic regulation.

FDA states this explicitly, permitting trial data to be “combined with a prior distribution that expresses a pre-study position” to generate the regulatory conclusion. It admits that a prior “often represents a summary of data or information available before the study begins,” → meaning assumptions are no longer background context…they are the evidence. The guidance explicitly endorses informative priors and external data borrowing, including “external or nonconcurrent control[s],” whenever such borrowing is deemed “appealing.” Let me whisper that for you … the new guidance for clinical trial development is that it’s cool to adjust your model to get the outcome you need.

Turns out successful clinical outcomes are no longer even pretended to be required for approval. Falsifiable hypotheses are apparently optional too…not that The Science™ has been especially attached to them lately. Or ever. This guidance just makes it official → we are moving from actual, falsifiable evidence to belief updating. And if you thought drug approval was already a crock of steaming shitfuckery, get ready…now the house gets to write the math. Trials that fail clinically can still be regulatory $UCCES$ $tories, just as long as the posterior feels good about it.

Let’s talk about the new definition of “Success”. “Success” will now be defined as “the posterior probability that the true treatment effect exceeds some threshold” (Pr(d > a) > c). ← As I understand it, that means that given the prior assumptions we made, plus the data, we’re confident “enough”…about an effect size we chose in advance. You know, like in a Bhattacharya preeeetttty safe way.

When paired with adaptive designs and early stopping rules, trials can hit approval-grade confidence before inconvenient data has time to appear. Despite this notable shift, the guidance is explicitly non-binding, with exactly zero enforceable limits on priors or borrowing, and is conspicuously silent on AI-assisted model construction. So we end up with manufactured confidence in place of (even if just performative) demonstrative clinical truth … which makes the post-marketing surveillance the real experimental trial.

Which totally sucks.

At least people participating in a clinical trial know they signed up for it. Pretty sure most people that get a script from their doc - for an FDA approved drug - aren’t going to be aware of this new method for drug approval. And they damn sure aren’t going to be privy to how many assumptions were made outside of the actual data from the study that got said drug approved. Which will make them completely uninformed-ly (I know I made that word up, who cares…not the FDA) consenting to participating in the real world trial of the drug.

Here is the SUMMARY directly from the Federal Register (1/12/26):

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Use of Bayesian Methodology in Clinical Trials of Drug and Biological Products.” This document provides guidance on the appropriate use of Bayesian methods in clinical trials. The primary focus is on the use of Bayesian methods to support primary inference in pivotal clinical trials designed to support the effectiveness and safety of drug and biological products.

Bayesian statistics is an approach to estimation and inference based on the use of Bayes’ theorem. In a Bayesian analysis, data collected in a study are combined with a prior distribution that expresses a pre-study position about a parameter of interest to form a posterior distribution that expresses the updated, post-study position about the parameter of interest. The prior distribution often represents a summary of data or information available before the study begins. The posterior distribution is used for inference and to draw conclusions about the study results.

“data collected in a study are combined with a prior distribution that expresses a pre-study position”

Let’s talk about this.

👉 A prior is what you assume before an investigation (trial/study) begins…before you see the new evidence.

Bayesian statistics don’t start from a blank slate. The Bayesian methodology starts with a presupposition, a belief about how something is likely to behave, based on past experience, earlier studies, or expert judgment. That starting belief is called the prior.

Here’s a food example…

Let’s pretend that you are asked to taste a new soup recipe for a local restaurant. You have eaten at this restaurant before and their soups are usually really good. Before you even taste the new soup, you already expect that soup to be good. That delicious soup expectation is your prior.

Now you taste the soup. If it is delicious, your belief gets stronger. If it sucks, your belief weakens. Your final opinion is a combination of what you expected and the reality. In this scenario you might be inclined to report that the soup tastes a bit better than it actually does because you know that this restaurant usually has very tasty soups…and you believe that they will probably continue to have consistently good soup.

Bayesian statistics works the same way. Here’s another example of a prior and how it can influence outcomes in the judicial process.

Priors are why there is a jury selection process. This is why you get those questions beforehand and why, based on your answers (potential prior assumptions), you might not even need to show up for jury duty. Every time I have been summoned, which is twice, I got the same series of questions that looked something like this:

Do you have car insurance?

Do you/have you ever had Geico?

Do you/have you ever had State Farm?

Do you/have you ever had Progressive?

They are trying to assess the priors and choose a jury with the most potential to rule objectively, in my case as it relates to an automobile accident, I presume. A juror with certain prior assumptions might assume a defendant is probably guilty and thus will interpret evidence differently than a juror who comes with no prior assumptions. Both jurors see the same evidence, but they might reach different conclusions.

Science isn’t any different and this is exactly what priors can do in a study setting.

Priors in Medical Trials

Let’s review some relevant statements I pulled directly from the draft guidance:

“The prior distribution often represents a summary of data or information available before the study begins.” “An informative prior for a clinical trial analysis can be formed based on results from previous clinical trial(s) of the same drug.” “Borrowing data from an external or nonconcurrent control to augment the randomized concurrent control may be appealing in these situations…”

In a clinical trial, a prior might be that drugs like the one being studied usually work - and previous studies have shown a benefit. Instead of looking at simply whether or not the drug works, based on the evidence produced by the study, the Bayesian- let’s just call it Bullshit - looks at what is already believed in conjunction with what the trial shows*, and determines how likely is it that this drug helps. 😒 🙄

*Please do recall the copious number of conflicts of interest littering so many studies and almost all clinical trials. Back to our food example → If you, the soup taster, were a restaurant employee, there might be an inclination to report tastier soup. And if you financially benefited from $oup $ale$ , the ta$ty $oup report inclination might be even greater.



Why Priors Matter

Because the prior influences the final answer. Duh.

If the starting belief is that something works, less new evidence is needed to stay convinced. If the starting belief is skeptical, more evidence is necessary to be convinced. Either way, there is a huge opportunity for something OTHER THAN THE ACTUAL EVIDENCE to influence the result.

In psychology, this is know as CONFIRMATION BIAS.

Confirmation Bias is people’s tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with their existing beliefs.

4 Problems with Bayesian Bullshit Being Used in Clinical Trials

(I can’t believe I have to write this out, but here goes)

1. How the fuck are prior distributions chosen and who’s doing the choosing?

Well, in clinical trials for drug approval, usually the company that makes the drug and wants to get it approved, funds, staffs, and designs a trial. Priors can embed any number of assumptions, optimism, and/or bias before patient data are even observed. Is the drug company that’s evaluating their own drug that they’d like approved deciding on the priors? Sounds like a recipe for fuckery to me.

Informative Priors may rely on:

Earlier trials with different populations

Non-randomized or poorly controlled studies

$ponsor-$elected external data

“Expert” knowledge (opinion)

Priors can stack the deck and slant the results toward success, especially in small or borderline trials.

2. Regulatory Concern

Two sponsors analyzing the same trial data can easily reach different conclusions depending on the priors.

Bayesian designs notoriously borrow and leverage information from prior studies or real-world data, which can artificially inflate the sample size…which in turn makes results look more precise and accurate than they actually are.

“…specification of a success criterion is most often based on the posterior probability that the true treatment effect size exceeds some threshold.”

We are trading supposed efficiency for robustness…particularly with brand new drugs and long-term safety signals.

3. Baffling with Bullshit 😎 Reduced Transparency for All!

Bayesian outputs (posterior probabilities, credible intervals, decision thresholds) are less intuitive than frequentist statistics. For example “95% probability of benefit” can look a lot like solid certainty (we saw this during “covid”, which I will speak to momentarily). The influence of priors is rarely obvious in top line results, although supposedly priors must be explicitly outlined* within the study.

* “explicitly outlined”…like conflicts of interest are “explicitly buried outlined” where almost nobody looks. ** “explicitly outlined” turns into “opaquely outlined” if AI is integrated (I’ll talk about this shortly).



4. Flexible Trials

Bayesian methods pair easily with adaptive trials.

In an adaptive design of a clinical trial, the parameters and conduct of the trial for a candidate drug or vaccine may be changed based on an interim analysis. Adaptive design typically involves advanced statistics to interpret a clinical trial endpoint. This is in contrast to traditional single-arm (i.e. non-randomized) clinical trials or randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that are static in their protocol and do not modify any parameters until the trial is completed. (Spookipedia)

In adaptive trials, changing randomization ratios, dropping ineffective treatments, or adjusting sample size, happen mid-study using pre-defined rules, increasing the chance that more patients receive the most promising treatments and speeding up the discovery of effective therapies. (NIH)

“Adaptive Trials” is a nice way of saying “moving the goalposts”.

DESCRIPTION OF AND MOTIVATION FOR ADAPTIVE DESIGNS A. Definition For the purposes of this guidance, an adaptive design is defined as a clinical trial design that allows for prospectively planned modifications to one or more aspects of the design based on accumulating data from subjects in the trial.

🤨

Fun Fact: Turns out repeated “sneak peeks” can steer outcomes!

Stopping rules may favor early trends that later reverse.

Sponsors gain multiple “off-ramps” to claim success.

5. Accelerating Accelerated Approval

Were you hoping that rushing drugs to market could be faster and less safe? Well, I’ve got great news! “Rare” conditions that have no available treatment are often the reason used to get something approved quickly and with fewer regulatory hurdles (and then later it is rolled out to a larger population). Clinical trials are usually small, and…

Small Trials Become More Vulnerable to Bias → Bayesian methods are often promoted for rare diseases or small populations but small datasets are completely trampled by priors … safety signals can be even more easily swept under the carpet than they are now, serious adverse events may not be accurately represented (see new menopause drug post marketing data I wrote about HERE).

6. Reproducibility and Independent Validation Problems

You know that thing called the Scientific Method?

The Scientific Method is a process used to validate observations while minimizing observer bias. Its goal is for research to be conducted in a fair, unbiased and repeatable manner.

So this is yet another issue with Bayesian Bullshit analyses… which, as I understand it, often require complex modeling assumptions and specialized software that run a simulation.

Independent re-analysis is difficult without full access to priors, simulation code, and all the decision thresholds and stopping rules. This makes it challenging for external researchers, journals, or anyone interested to check the work (replicate findings).

7. Regulatory Gaming

“The draft guidance… does not establish any rights for any person and is not binding on FDA or the public.”

The current guidance is non-binding and principle-based, and the new available guidance is being issued with an explicitly stated deregulation executive order…which (spoiler alert) clears the path for all manner of fuckery. Just when you thought surrogate endpoints were bad and the bar couldn’t be lower…

Optimized Priors said,

“…specification of a success criterion is most often based on the posterior probability that the true treatment effect size exceeds some threshold.” (draft guidance)

Priors can be cherry picked and tailored to fit regulatory endpoints by treating assumptions as actual evidence. Bayesian inference works great…right up until the prior is mowed over by reality… and the post market’s (PEOPLE) left absorbing the consequences.

8. Post-Market Discovery = Y🫵U Are Guinea Pig

If Bayesian-approved products later reveal safety concerns or just don’t fucking work, post-marketing studies (chronically delayed, underpowered, and under enforced) on the useless eaters are expected to absorb the liability. Of course this approach is optimized for vaccines, preventive therapies, and biologics - you know, products intended for mass deployment…because nothing says caution like retroactive evidence. Gosh, why does this sound so familiar….ah yes, that’s right, THE INJECTABLE BIOWEAPON DEPLOYED ON THE WORLD BECAUSE “COVID”.

Application of Bayesian approaches in drug development: starting a virtuous cycle As demonstrated above, drug development using Bayesian methods already occurs, with Bayesian methods being used in key analyses and in the interpretation of trial results, including one of the most consequential clinical trials of our times for establishing the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine9.

👆As you may recall, this study reported 95% vaccine efficacy with a credible interval (not a confidence interval) which is a Bayesian concept and was used for granting the EUA. You may also recall that this was not readily included in the “safe and effective” marketing…

FDA’s guidance acknowledges these risks implicitly, but does not have enforceable rules that actually require standard behavior.

There is No Model Building Guidance - Just Outcome Parameters…What Could Possibly Go Wrong?!?!?

Well, I’ll tell you. There is no regulation on which model is used and/or how it was built. There is no requirement for disclosing internal logic or training data for prior assumption. Basically the guidance is that we don’t give af how you got there, we are just going to evaluate whether your results are acceptable.

As long as the outputs meet certain criteria, the machinery behind them is largely out of scope. This involves:

Bayesian priors Predictive models Data borrowing Simulations

👆 You know what can really easily be used in this process AND without any additional disclosure requirements?

Ah, yes…our new old friend, AI.

How Can AI Shape Priors? (😂)

First let’s review hallucinations.

AI Hallucinations are very confident, internally consistent outputs that are wrong, incomplete, or unsupported by reality…also, hard to detect. Because they are presented with ultimate confidence.

I’ll give you an example from my experience. When I am doing research I will often task AI with listing a number of studies relevant to whatever I am researching. If I request 15 studies, they will all appear to be relevant and accurate. When I follow the associated links for each study, usually most of them are correct - as in the title matches what was listed and the conclusion matches my query. However a small, but consistent percentage of the time there is an egregious error - ie the title is completely wrong and doesn’t even exist, the title simply doesn’t match the DOI, or the content of the study is not relevant to my query. If it is a particularly obscure research topic and I request a large number of relevant studies, AI will always produce that number…but more will be inaccurate and some of the titles will be random articles - maybe just a random blog post and not even remotely credible. This is a simple example, I know but one that has illustrated the hallucination phenomenon to me with regularity.

Bayesian Bullshit Methods Are Especially Vulnerable Hallucinations

AI is really good at filling gaps, smoothing out inconsistencies, optimizing toward predefined success criteria, and producing outputs that look right (this is evident in my personal example). Once formalized as a prior, these assumptions become opaque (even to a statistician reviewing it) shielded behind algorithmic “objectivity”.

There is subjective CHOICE when parameters are chosen (what data will be used and how it’s weighted, etc). Once that CHOICE gets turned into code or data it gets treated just like it’s a cold, hard fact.

An algorithmically objectified prior is very different than an ACTUAL FACT. An example of an actual fact would be:

It is raining.

This is falsifiable. You can look out the window and see yes it is raining or no it is not. The end.

An algorithmically objectified prior would be some bullshit like:

According to historical weather patterns, satellite modeling, and regional trends, it is almost certainly dry.

Now, if you then point out that you are actively getting rained on…you are experiencing the dreaded anecdotal evidence (which is quickly becoming my least favorite term).

Y’all. I’m doing my best to lay this out in a way that is understandable even though statistics and computers certainly aren’t my wheelhouse…because I see the fuckery that is on the way.

The result of this model is a framework that appears rigorously “data driven,” yet is functionally unchallengeable…because the most important data points were subjectively chosen way upstream and woven into the model as if they were facts. Here’s a great article about how that plays out in a corporate setting.

AI-generated priors may encode publication bias, sponsor-favorable endpoint selection, and historically under-reported adverse events, embedding these distortions directly into the statistical foundation of a trial. Bayesian trials already rely on priors, which are assumptions formalized as mathematics, along with external data borrowing, simulation of trial behavior, and model-based inference…a large portion of the evidentiary load is carried by assumption structures rather than direct observations.

FDA does not explicitly address AI at all in this draft guidance…an omission that speaks VOLUMES because AI is kind of a big deal and all the rage right now. This is a glaring omission.

That’s a problem.

The entire document assumes that priors, external data, simulations, and model choices are being made by humans who can explain what they did and why. There’s no acknowledgment that a machine might be generating those priors, selecting which data to borrow from, or sneakily dialing in assumptions to make a trial “work.” So as long as an AI-built prior is dressed up in standard Bayesian math, it slides right in as a normal statistical choice, even if no human can fully explain how it was constructed. Again, please see how this plays out in corporate life HERE.

This guidance tells sponsors to justify their assumptions, but it never asks whether those assumptions were authored by a person, optimized by an algorithm, or reverse-engineered for regulatory success. In other words, FDA is half ass policing the math homework and completely ignoring who or what did the homework in the first place.

+

What can go wrong…

Welp, on that note…

Happy Weekend!

Thank you for being here and entertaining my rants. I love you guys.