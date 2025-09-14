Here’s eriKa KirK, delivering her less than Oscar worthy remarks last night.

**EDIT**For all the people that think I’m making a KKK reference here, I’m not. Just clocking the 33 symbolism that continues to show up. K is the 11th letter in the alphabet and 3 x 11 =33. Just noting that. For other moments in Psyoppery brought to you by the Number 33, please see here and here.

Should be cued up. This is toward the end of her monologue.

At 15:05 we have a little oopsie.

Let’s watch it again.

Whoops.

Sometimes you tell a “heartfelt” story about having to tell your three year old that her dad, your dead husband, isn’t coming home…and you accidentally say that he was there for it. And as you got home she,

“just ran into OUR arm — MY arms”.

I know. She’s grieving.

And everyone grieves differently.

Some people work through their grief by delivering 17 minutes of sniffles and giggles and serious calls to action on national television a whole two days after watching their husband get murdered and bleed out in front of their eyes.

Out of curiosity…

Does anyone know someone that was at the event in Utah? Like, actually know someone directly that you can speak to? Not “I have a friend and her aunt’s best friend was there”. Not I know someone who knows someone. Not I know someone who lives there and they saw it on the news.

Actually KNOWS someone that was there.

Please do not read anything crazy into that query.