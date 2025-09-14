Here’s eriKa KirK, delivering her less than Oscar worthy remarks last night.
**EDIT**For all the people that think I’m making a KKK reference here, I’m not. Just clocking the 33 symbolism that continues to show up. K is the 11th letter in the alphabet and 3 x 11 =33. Just noting that. For other moments in Psyoppery brought to you by the Number 33, please see here and here.
Should be cued up. This is toward the end of her monologue.
At 15:05 we have a little oopsie.
Let’s watch it again.
Whoops.
Sometimes you tell a “heartfelt” story about having to tell your three year old that her dad, your dead husband, isn’t coming home…and you accidentally say that he was there for it. And as you got home she,
“just ran into
OUR arm — MY arms”.
I know. She’s grieving.
And everyone grieves differently.
Some people work through their grief by delivering 17 minutes of sniffles and giggles and serious calls to action on national television a whole two days after watching their husband get murdered and bleed out in front of their eyes.
Out of curiosity…
Does anyone know someone that was at the event in Utah? Like, actually know someone directly that you can speak to? Not “I have a friend and her aunt’s best friend was there”. Not I know someone who knows someone. Not I know someone who lives there and they saw it on the news.
Actually KNOWS someone that was there.
Please do not read anything crazy into that query.
It’s just that everything I have seen has been delivered to me on a
stage screen. Including eyewitness accounts. I’m just curious if any of you have spoken to someone, whom you know directly, that was actually there…
You are so brave to be willing to go where no one wants to go. People are being villianized and canceled over this thing. Flags at half staff. This is a big fucking deal in the national narrative. I was on board until I saw the Erika Kirk video, and then this post. So thank you for slapping me awake. Something is very off about this whole thing.
Yes, I saw that slip too.
So fake. Masonic theater to traumatize the masses.