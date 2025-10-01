🎶stay tuned for a fun music video 🎶

THIS IS ABSURD.

What they are asking us to believe is patently insane. I don’t know what actually happened at KirkGate other than it is absolutely not what we are being shown.

What is incredible to me, is that we know the media, including Hollywood, has been enmeshed with shadow(ish) governmental organizations for FOREVER. These governmental organizations have no qualms about using any means necessary to accomplish their goals. This includes manipulating, lying, stealing, obscuring, drugging, and killing. Literally there is no limit to the lack of moral compass.

This is not a secret. If you are unfamiliar, here are a few examples to get you started.

The incredible part is that WE KNOW everything stated above, yet a staggering majority of the population simply cannot, or will not, entertain the idea that it might still be happening (psssst…IT’S STILL HAPPENING). The CIA didn’t stop CIA-ing and FBI didn’t stop FBI-ing, and we are not in a new Project Operation-Free era.

Hey, do you remember “Covid”?

Yeah.

I’m going to go out on limb here and say that “covid” wasn’t the Final Op 🤣.

We are being asked to disregard what we are seeing with our eyes. And being asked to believe this fantastical tale of bullshittery. And then when people begin to poke holes in the bullshittery, we are to believe in miracles sold to us on screens.

To be fair, the Scorpions probably don’t feel like it’s that big of an ask seeing as how we have collectively believed a lot of thinly veiled bullshit.

And I absolutely include myself in the collective believers of bullshit category. I bought a huge steaming pile of it because I didn’t realize it was Operation: Game-On.

But now I do.

I’m all done gobbling up narratives being pushed out through the media (which is all the narratives by the way), without a significant level of scrutiny.

Oh look, I found some cryptic messages between some folks on my board. And me.

I don’t want to be an alarmist, but I think we might be planning something. Sssshhh. Don’t tell anyone, ok?

Cryptic Message Thread

C Woody

The engraved bullets are the new versions of the “Manifesto” that is always found in the suspects home. Because yeah when you go out to assassinate someone, you always take the time to write out a detailed explanation of your plan and leave it somewhere obvious to be found. I swear besides being psyops these events are intelligence tests so the string pullers can determine the declining mentality of the population from their various methods of culling the population. Also with the Kirk production,several thousand students were in attendance all recording it with cell phones but yet not one video of the event has surfaced..except the one made by the producers lol. Great article Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Funny you should mention it…I was just considering breaking some laws today. And I just popped my journal open and wrote out exactly how, and more importantly why, I would be doing all the illegal things. Then I put my fingerprints all over everything I might use, made sure I texted my plan to a friend, grabbed a couple forms of ID, and engraved some hate speech on available metal. As I ventured out, I made sure to stop by my favorite coffee spot and pause in front of the security camera. This afternoon I think I’ll post some concerning thoughts on social media and maybe hit up a chat room or two. 🦹‍♀️

C Woody

Seems like a reasonable plan! Don’t forget that if you use a weapon of some sort, leave the tool you use for assembly behind with your DNA on it and keep the cardboard box so you can hide it in there afterwards.

Conspiracy Sarah

Great thinking!

And a towel. I’ll make sure I bring the one I dried off with this morning. That way we’ll have multiple DNA sources to choose from. And hopefully a hair sample too.

Concerned3Aussie

Remember to leave your passport and birth certificate near the crime scene.

I wonder how that will work with digital IDs? Maybe leave your mobile phone or laptop nearby?

Y’ALL. We are in Ridic-u-Land on a Miraculous Media-Coaster. Seriously…I just cannot with this shit.

🎬

THE NEWS IS REPORTING A MIRACLE, per “Charlie’s surgeon”.

When did Charlie have surgery? Just curious.

Because this guy👇(the only actor worse at fake tears than eriKa KirK herself) says CK was DOA and “with Jesus already”.

So where is the Miracle Hunting Surgeon that “found” the bullet, lodged in the Man of Steel Miracle Tissue?

The bullet from the gun that usually does something that looks like this👇…

Supposedly the “assassin” assembled, disassembled, and then reassembled his weapon before conveniently leaving it for the authorities to find. Here’s what it looks like to disassemble a .30-06👇.

✋WHOA…hang on a second guys. NEVERMIND. We have this guy👇 showing us how "Tyler” made that magic happen.

Soooo….mystery solved! My bad.

Anyway…while we are being asked to believe fantastical bullshit, I will make a music video. It will probably make some people (ok, a lot of people) Big Mad.

It’s irreverent, I know. And when I stop getting asked to buy heaping piles of obvious bullshit, I’ll start being more reverent.

Until then…enjoy 😁

Unless you are already super Big Mad about this post. In which case, you should probably skip the video because it will fo sho make you Bigger Mad.



Miraculous Man of Steel