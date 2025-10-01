Conspiracy Sarah

Conspiracy Sarah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
3d

"By deception shall thou do war." Motto of the Mossad.

Yup.

Stan in TN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Alan's avatar
Alan
3d

Confession -- I was one who largely fell for the story, until the memorial. It seems pretty clear now, we're being played.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
137 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Conspiracy Sarah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture