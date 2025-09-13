Heads up…Graphic content in videos below:
Not something that the secular would notice (I'm guessing) but when she listed what 'Charlie preached', she said 'patriotism, faith ...' and something else. Patriotism before faith isn't Christianity. Pretty sure that wasn't a slip of the tongue. That should tell people where this is going. Christian nationalism is a political movement piggy-backing on Christianity. Including if it goes as far as the merging of church and state, which is where this all seems to be heading. Real Christians don't want the merging of church and state. They also know that Christianity isn't an institution in the first place, so merging it with another institution is the worst of the worst.
Here endeth the lesson ... 🤣
Now I'll listen to the second half of her speech. Yes, acting is hard. Interjecting little smiles and laughs and then going back to deadpan is a weird style.
That little speech was brutal to get through. She really needs to work on her acting skills if she's going to keep doing this kind of thing. She does not come across as a grieving widow (not to me). Her husband just died a few days ago and she's all put together and on TV? Seriously? If my husband died, there's no way I'd be able to do that. I was a little suspicious before, but this really pushes things further. Plus, she comes across as being fake as hell. I'm starting to think there is fuckery afoot.