Smells Like Meme Spirit
Entertaining and contagious...
Apr 13
Conspiracy Sarah
178
H5N1 Bird Flu Jab: Accelerated Approval, Immune From Liability, & Already Purchased by US Government
McCullough & Leake bury the lede.
Apr 12
Conspiracy Sarah
167
You Get the Science You Pay For
A closer look at myocarditis following the jab vs infection.
Apr 8
Conspiracy Sarah
92
That Meme Really Tied the Room Together.
Did it not?
Apr 5
Conspiracy Sarah
169
Navigating the Noise
Lessons from Dr. Offit's comment board.
Apr 4
Conspiracy Sarah
115
In Case You Forgot or Didn't Know, We Are Under a PREP Act Declaration for INFLUENZA Until 2027.
Don't fall for the bullshit.
Apr 2
Conspiracy Sarah
186
I'll Take Avian Bird Flu HPAI A(H5N1) for $1000, Trebek
Everyone loves a throwback...
Apr 1
Conspiracy Sarah
95
March 2024
Keep Their Heads Meme'in
Ring ding dong...
Mar 30
Conspiracy Sarah
159
Graphene + Radiation
I make friends everywhere.
Mar 27
Conspiracy Sarah
125
Exploding Cancer Rates: They Must Have the Numbers. We Just Don't Get to See Them.
PART 1 As you well know, I’m not a doctor or a nurse, blah, blah, blah…also not a statistician. I am completely open to just being ignorant about this…
Mar 24
Conspiracy Sarah
212
I'll tell you what I'd do, man: two MEMES at the same time, man.
Happy Friday.
Mar 22
Conspiracy Sarah
149
Dear Steve Kirsch: You Owe Me $25,000
The brash millionaire who pimps toxic fluvoxamine as a 'COVID' cure just lost a bet he was probably hoping everyone had forgotten about.
Published on Anthony Colpo’s Substack
Mar 21
