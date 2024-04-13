Conspiracy Sarah

Smells Like Meme Spirit
Entertaining and contagious...
  
100
H5N1 Bird Flu Jab: Accelerated Approval, Immune From Liability, & Already Purchased by US Government
McCullough & Leake bury the lede.
  
106
You Get the Science You Pay For
A closer look at myocarditis following the jab vs infection.
  
43
That Meme Really Tied the Room Together.
Did it not?
  
59
Navigating the Noise
Lessons from Dr. Offit's comment board.
  
52
In Case You Forgot or Didn't Know, We Are Under a PREP Act Declaration for INFLUENZA Until 2027.
Don't fall for the bullshit.
  
92
I'll Take Avian Bird Flu HPAI A(H5N1) for $1000, Trebek
Everyone loves a throwback...
  
70

March 2024

Keep Their Heads Meme'in
Ring ding dong...
  
6
Graphene + Radiation
I make friends everywhere.
  
183
Exploding Cancer Rates: They Must Have the Numbers. We Just Don't Get to See Them.
PART 1 As you well know, I’m not a doctor or a nurse, blah, blah, blah…also not a statistician. I am completely open to just being ignorant about this…
  
149
I'll tell you what I'd do, man: two MEMES at the same time, man.
Happy Friday.
  
56
Dear Steve Kirsch: You Owe Me $25,000
The brash millionaire who pimps toxic fluvoxamine as a 'COVID' cure just lost a bet he was probably hoping everyone had forgotten about.
Published on Anthony Colpo’s Substack  
